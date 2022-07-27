You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, 3M’s head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, 3M’s head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, 3M’s head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia
Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan
Short Url

https://arab.news/5g8sv

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, 3M’s head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia

Who’s Who: Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, 3M’s head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia
Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan was on Wednesday appointed head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia for US multinational conglomerate 3M.

Her responsibilities will include taking charge of the company’s public policy initiatives such as engagement opportunities with government entities to support the Kingdom’s policymakers on regulatory matters.

She will work alongside 3M’s senior leadership team supporting the business in governmental negotiations related to corporate affairs and assist in proactively navigating the country’s growing business environment.

Prior to joining 3M, Bin Sultan was Gulf Cooperation Council government affairs manager at Qatar Airways, where she led the reopening of the airline’s offices in Saudi Arabia while managing coronavirus pandemic operations in Oman.

Her appointment aligns with one of the key objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan to empower women.

Bin Sultan said: “I am excited to join 3M, a global company that is invested in science and technology.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing massive transformation, and 3M is in a unique position to bring its expertise to support the market in achieving its vision through strategic partnerships and alliances that I hope to drive in this newly created role,” she added.

The appointment takes place at an important time for the Kingdom as it undergoes many social and economic reforms as part of Vision 2030.

Female empowerment and representation in the workforce are some of the main objectives of Vision 2030.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Linah Alhabeeb
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Linah Alhabeeb, human capital development director at the Diriyah Gate Development Authority
Amin Magrabi
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Amin Magrabi, CEO of Magrabi Group

Saudi theater, performing arts commission hosts 8th open meeting

Saudi theater, performing arts commission hosts 8th open meeting
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi theater, performing arts commission hosts 8th open meeting

Saudi theater, performing arts commission hosts 8th open meeting
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission on Wednesday staged its eighth open meeting.

Tahani Al-Ghribi, the commission’s director general of events management and audience experience, led the virtual session that focused on the Kingdom’s representation internationally in the theater sector.

Participants were able to find out more about the aims of the initiative while engaging with established and up-and-coming artists.

The project will look to empower Saudi playwrights, while promoting the country’s theater and performing arts around the world, and the sector’s involvement in international cultural forums and knowledge-exchange schemes.

By working with foreign artists and specialists in the industry, the commission plans to further develop the Kingdom’s burgeoning theater sector.

Topics: Saudi artists Saudi Theater and Performing Arts Commission

Related

Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
Lifestyle
Jax Arts Festival presents seminar on ‘The Importance of Constructive Criticism in Art’
IMSIU to launch first bachelor’s degree in cinema and theater next year
Saudi Arabia
IMSIU to launch first bachelor’s degree in cinema and theater next year

Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m

Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
SPA

Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m

Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
SPA

CAIRO: Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal, president of Arab Gulf Program for Development, AGFUND, signed five development project agreements worth more than $1 million to support Arab children, civil society and refugees.

The agreements were signed at a ceremony held by the Arab Council for Childhood and Development under the patronage of the prince at the headquarters in Cairo.

During the ceremony, the council also launched a guide to tackle misconceptions about children on Arab social media.

The first agreement ensures access to lifesaving water, sanitation and hygiene services in the Zaatari Refugee Camp in Jordan. It follows a visit by the prince to the camp, where meetings were held with development partners including UNICEF. 

To support the role of nongovernmental organizations in COP27, the second agreement activates the role of Arab NGOs in mitigating climate change and adapting to its repercussions by launching an interactive Arab platform on the planet’s changing climate, which provides knowledge, information, training and skills.

The third agreement will promote childhood development in the Arab world through Training and Capacity Development Centers that build knowledge and promote skills.

The last two agreements aim to support and develop the Arab Council for Childhood and Development and the Arab Network for NGOs in order to enable both organizations to fulfill their missions, and serve the children of the Arab world. 

Topics: Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND)

Related

AGFUND approves financing for several projects
Saudi Arabia
AGFUND approves financing for several projects
Special Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit

350 high school students take part in research projects

350 high school students take part in research projects
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
SPA

350 high school students take part in research projects

350 high school students take part in research projects
  • Attending the program in person are 290 students, while the other 60 are participating remotely
Updated 45 min 42 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Students from across Saudi Arabia are participating in research projects in 10 different fields under the Mawhiba Research Enrichment Program, launched by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba. 

The four-week program will run until Aug. 28 with the participation of seven universities and research centers in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dhahran and Dammam.

Attending the program in person are 290 students, while the other 60 are participating remotely.  The research program held in Riyadh is hosting students at the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, King Saud University, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, and King Abdullah International Medical Research Center.

Other students are participating in the program at the King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam.

Mawhiba stated that the program is carried out in partnership with leading bodies in scientific and technical disciplines and focuses on developing students’ scientific research skills through practice in laboratories.

Students will be able to use their research to participate in the 2023 National Olympiad for Scientific Creativity, or Ibdaa, an annual national competition that is a gateway to the International Science and Engineering Fair, which will be held in 2023 in Texas. 

Topics: Saudi students King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba)

Related

The camp’s goal is to expand students’ understanding and enthusiasm for space science and technology. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students encouraged to learn space sciences, technology
Two Saudi students bag prizes at biology Olympiad
Saudi Arabia
Two Saudi students bag prizes at biology Olympiad

Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety

Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety

Riyadh hosts first international conference on camel safety
  • Experts from around the world propose new ways to protect animals, prevent tampering
Updated 27 July 2022
Arab News

Experts from around the world gathered in Riyadh on Tuesday for the first ever international conference on camel safety, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The event, which was attended by specialists from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Sudan, the US and Germany, was officially opened by Bandar Al-Qahtani, executive director of the Camel Club, which is based in the Kingdom.

The conference produced a set of recommendations aimed at developing mechanisms and methods to ensure camel safety.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Hawas, head of the veterinary committee to detect tampering at the King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, outlined a number of measures to deal with bad practices regarding surgical and cosmetic procedures, as well as the methods of detection used.

Qatar demonstrated the limits of legal liability for tampering, while German representatives presented a scientific paper on anesthesia devices and an American expert reviewed the medical composition of camel tissue.

The Sudanese delegation presented a paper on methods for detecting hormones and steroids in camel races.

The conference ended with the delegates expressing their support for further scientific research into tampering, and urging companies working in the field to develop new technologies to help detect and prevent it.

They also proposed a range of educational courses for camel owners and highlighted the importance of following ethical practices in camel competitions and the role the media has to play in raising awareness.

Topics: camel racing

Related

Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol
Saudi Arabia
Camels on the global stage as Saudi Arabia celebrates a national symbol
Saudi man gifts American a pair of ‘precious’ camels for hosting his son video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi man gifts American a pair of ‘precious’ camels for hosting his son

Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit

Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit
Updated 27 July 2022
AMEERA ABID

Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit

Saudi artist designs iconic round table shared by world leaders at GCC summit
  • Lulwah Al-Hammoud proud local talent commissioned for furniture design
  • Al-Hammoud has a background in Islamic contemporary art and calligraphy
Updated 27 July 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: An iconic table shared by Gulf Cooperation Council leaders at a recent summit was designed by a Saudi artist.

Lulwah Al-Hammoud produced the drawings for the item of furniture that took center stage at the meeting of GCC member states Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, along with representatives of Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq.

She told Arab News of her pride and thrill at seeing the table being used by the organization’s leaders. Its design was inspired by the changes taking place in Saudi Arabia and her commission brief had been, “we are entering a new era, but we are not forgetting about our traditions.”

After accepting the design challenge, Al-Hammoud was initially nervous because she was not a furniture designer, however it turned out to be “a very beautiful experience.” And her background in Islamic contemporary art and calligraphy helped.

The round table is made of wood and in its center are triangles of different color tones of wood that rotate outwards with lines made of copper, a metal, she noted, not often used in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hammoud pointed out that she opted for triangles in her design because the shape was common in traditional Saudi architecture.

She said: “The triangle can also be modern and universal, but at the same time I wanted to capture growth and the act of evolving.”

The idea behind the design was to create something that represented, “the vision of Saudi Arabia while staying true to our roots,” she added.

One of the challenges for Al-Hammoud was to create a round table that could seat different numbers of people.

“It can be odd or even, so the design had to be smart. It took me a while to figure out how to do that. With guidance, I was able to work it out.

“I am really happy, because for a table like that they could have easily gone to the best furniture designers in the world, but they chose to believe in a local talent.”

Al-Hammoud has nine solo exhibitions to her name, with some of her artworks displayed at The British Museum, the Jeju National Museum in South Korea, the Greenbox Museum of Contemporary Art from Saudi Arabia in the Netherlands, and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The UAE-based Barjeel Art Foundation has described Al-Hammoud as a pioneer in Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art movement.

She said: “I take art very seriously; I feel like it is a very important tool for education. It’s a window to tell people about who we are, it gives the true story of a certain civilization.”

She fell in love with Islamic art while conducting research on the topic and was fascinated by the philosophies and sciences behind each shape.

“My art has always had spiritual elements; it doesn’t talk about the moments I live in or the space I occupy. I speak about a higher dimension, spirituality, my place in the bigger scheme of things, and my connection to God,” she added.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Lulwah Al-Hammoud calligraphy Islamic Art

Related

Ministry of Culture launches Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy strategy
Saudi Arabia
Ministry of Culture launches Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy strategy
Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts
Saudi Arabia
Al-Faisal Museum for Arab-Islamic Art reopens in Riyadh with exhibition of rare manuscripts

Latest updates

Saudi theater, performing arts commission hosts 8th open meeting
Saudi theater, performing arts commission hosts 8th open meeting
Saudi Arabia on the path to innovative R&D-powered global success
Saudi Arabia on the path to innovative R&D-powered global success
IPOs in GCC gather momentum amid global volatility
IPOs in GCC gather momentum amid global volatility
What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
What We Are Reading Today: What Is Political Philosophy?
Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m
Arab gulf development program president signs 5 projects worth $1m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.