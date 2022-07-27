Who’s Who: Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan, 3M’s head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia

Shrook Mansour Bin Sultan was on Wednesday appointed head of government affairs in Saudi Arabia for US multinational conglomerate 3M.

Her responsibilities will include taking charge of the company’s public policy initiatives such as engagement opportunities with government entities to support the Kingdom’s policymakers on regulatory matters.

She will work alongside 3M’s senior leadership team supporting the business in governmental negotiations related to corporate affairs and assist in proactively navigating the country’s growing business environment.

Prior to joining 3M, Bin Sultan was Gulf Cooperation Council government affairs manager at Qatar Airways, where she led the reopening of the airline’s offices in Saudi Arabia while managing coronavirus pandemic operations in Oman.

Her appointment aligns with one of the key objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan to empower women.

Bin Sultan said: “I am excited to join 3M, a global company that is invested in science and technology.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is undergoing massive transformation, and 3M is in a unique position to bring its expertise to support the market in achieving its vision through strategic partnerships and alliances that I hope to drive in this newly created role,” she added.

The appointment takes place at an important time for the Kingdom as it undergoes many social and economic reforms as part of Vision 2030.

Female empowerment and representation in the workforce are some of the main objectives of Vision 2030.