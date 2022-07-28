You are here

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Image: Shutterstock
CAIRO: Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on July 27.

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tons of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, has seen its profits soar by 45 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR679 million ($180 million), according to a bourse filing.

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, has seen its profits soar by 45 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR679 million ($180 million), according to a bourse filing.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s food security committee has allocated SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) to address the effects of rising global prices, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli added that an amount of SR4.5 billion was allocated to the Saudi Grains Organization’s budget to support the strategic stocks of wheat and barley as well as compensate importers.

Additionally, a total of SR4.2 billion was allocated to the Agricultural Development Fund’s budget. This could be used for lending to the private sector to finance contracts that cover the Kingdom’s needs for main commodities, including corn, barley and soybeans, for a period of at least six months. 

Also, an amount of SR800 million was provided as additional support for the subsidies provided to breeders and producers, Al-Fadhli added.

This comes as part of the committee’s efforts to ensure abundant supply and enhance the local stock of basic food commodities in light of global market developments fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange has delisted a debt issuance worth SR3.5 billion ($931 million) due to maturity by the end of trading on Wednesday, according to a bourse filing. 

The delisting of issuance number 5-07-2017 comes with reference to the submitted request from the Ministry of Finance regarding changes for listed debt instruments issued by the government.

 

LONDON: Britain’s National Grid said on Thursday there could be periods where electricity supply is tight this winter, given uncertainty over supplies of Russian gas to Europe, but that it expects to be able to meet demand.
Countries across Europe are making contingency plans for winter after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stop. Many European leaders believe those actions are a reaction to Western sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
“While Britain is not reliant on Russian gas to the extent that the rest of Europe is, it is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid’s Electricity System Operator (ESO) said in an early winter outlook published on Thursday.
Wholesale British gas prices have hit record highs this year, following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, in turn pushing up energy prices for consumers. A cap on the most widely used domestic energy contracts is expected to rise by around 65 percent in October.
Gas-fired power plants were responsible for more than 40 percent of Britain’s electricity production last year while the fossil fuel is also used to heat around 80 percent of British homes.
National Grid ESO said its modelling showed the tightest period for electricity demand and supply is likely to be in the first half of December.
During tight periods it can use its tools to bring more supply to the market, such as issuing electricity margin notices which alert generators that more power is needed, it said.
ESO has already secured contracts with operators of some coal-fired power plants to keep them open longer than scheduled to provide back-up electricity if needed this winter.
ESO’s base-case scenario assumes there are no disruptions to fuel supplies for power plants such as gas, and that power links with Europe are able to provide imports when needed.
It said however that issues with France’s nuclear power fleet mean there could be more exports of power to France from Britain when Britain’s electricity system is not tight.
ESO said average cold spell electricity demand is expected to peak at 59.5 gigawatts (GW) this winter, similar to last year.
Its base case for de-rated margin, which is a measure of the amount of excess capacity expected above peak electricity demand, is currently 4 GW for winter 2022/23, or 6.7 percent of capacity.
National Grid ESO is a separate legal entity within National Grid and is responsible for overseeing the country’s electricity supply.
In a separate announcement, National Grid’s gas transmission team said its current scenarios for winter gas demand range from 363 million cubic meters/day (mcm) for a mild winter to 465 mcm/day for a cold winter.
Further details on likely gas supply and demand scenarios are expected in September, National Grid said. Full winter outlooks for both gas and electricity supply will be published in autumn.

