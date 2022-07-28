You are here

  • Home
  • SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security

SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security

SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security
The potential deal sets out a framework to address growing environmental challenges and ensure food security through joint investments. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5nehg

Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security

SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB. NEWS

RIYADH: SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Public Investment Fund-owned Saudi Agricultural Livestock Investment Co. to study the possibility of collaboration in the field of food security.

The potential deal sets out a framework to address growing environmental challenges and ensure food security through joint investments, according to a bourse filing.

“Our MoU with SALIC will jointly identify, prioritize and execute opportunities in the area of fertilizers, where our expertise is helping farmers produce higher yields and is playing a vital role in providing secure, reliable food sources,” said Yousef Al-Benyan, chairman of SABIC AN.

The agreement will be valid until the end of February 2024 and there is currently no financial impact.

“SALIC’s geographically diverse investments in agriculture provide the appropriate channels for marketing and exporting Saudi fertilizers to different countries,” said Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and chairman of SALIC. 

He said this will contribute significantly to sustaining agricultural production in those countries, and goes in line with the realization of the Kingdom’s food security strategy.

Topics: SABIC fartilizer Saudi

Related

Special SABIC and its affiliates bet on future with over 10,000 patent applications video
Business & Economy
SABIC and its affiliates bet on future with over 10,000 patent applications
SABIC Agri-Nutrients declares $508m dividends for H1
Business & Economy
SABIC Agri-Nutrients declares $508m dividends for H1

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn

Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited will build a factory to produce 20,000 tons of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.

Topics: Green hydrogen

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Updated 9 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, has seen its profits soar by 45 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR679 million ($180 million), according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue

Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Updated 9 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co., known as Mobily, has seen its profits soar by 45 percent in the first half of 2022 to SR679 million ($180 million), according to a bourse filing.

Topics: Tadawul

Saudi food security committee allocates $2.6bn to counter global price rise

Saudi food security committee allocates $2.6bn to counter global price rise
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi food security committee allocates $2.6bn to counter global price rise

Saudi food security committee allocates $2.6bn to counter global price rise
Updated 10 min 58 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s food security committee has allocated SR10 billion ($2.6 billion) to address the effects of rising global prices, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli added that an amount of SR4.5 billion was allocated to the Saudi Grains Organization’s budget to support the strategic stocks of wheat and barley as well as compensate importers.

Additionally, a total of SR4.2 billion was allocated to the Agricultural Development Fund’s budget. This could be used for lending to the private sector to finance contracts that cover the Kingdom’s needs for main commodities, including corn, barley and soybeans, for a period of at least six months. 

Also, an amount of SR800 million was provided as additional support for the subsidies provided to breeders and producers, Al-Fadhli added.

This comes as part of the committee’s efforts to ensure abundant supply and enhance the local stock of basic food commodities in light of global market developments fueled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: Saudi food committee Inflation grains

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 

Saudi Tadawul delists $931m government debt instrument on maturity 
Updated 22 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Stock Exchange has delisted a debt issuance worth SR3.5 billion ($931 million) due to maturity by the end of trading on Wednesday, according to a bourse filing. 

The delisting of issuance number 5-07-2017 comes with reference to the submitted request from the Ministry of Finance regarding changes for listed debt instruments issued by the government.

 

Topics: Tadawul TASI debt

Latest updates

SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security
SABIC Agri-Nutrients collaborates with PIF-owned SALIC to promote food security
THE BREAKDOWN: Indian artist Huzefa Goga discusses ‘Perceptions of Skin’ artwork
THE BREAKDOWN: Indian artist Huzefa Goga discusses ‘Perceptions of Skin’ artwork
Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Commonwealth Games set for glitzy launch in Birmingham
Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8bn
Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue
Saudi telecom operator Mobily's profits up 45% in H1 on higher revenue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.