Saudi crown prince concludes visit to France

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of gratitude to French president Emmanuel Macron, following his official visit to Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Friday.

“As I leave your friendly country, it gives me great pleasure to express to Your Excellency my deepest gratitude and appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality accorded to me and the accompanying delegation.” he said.

“The discussions that we had with your Excellency confirmed our common desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between our two friendly countries in all fields, and to work on continuing the coordination and consultation on issues of common interest, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and your Excellency, which aims to achieve the interests of the two countries and their two friendly peoples, and the strengthening of security and stability in the region.”

Prince Mohammed said that bilateral discussions have stressed the mutual desire to enhance strategic partnership between the two countries.

He said that the talks emphasized continuing coordination and consultations in all fields to achieve the interests of the two countries and peoples and promote security and stability in the region.

The crown prince finished his cable with best wishes, good health and happiness to President Macron “and your country and the friendly people of France further progress and prosperity.”

The crown prince arrived in Paris on Thursday - having spent the previous two days in Greece.

On Thursday evening he was welcomed by Macron at the Elysee Palace - the official residence of the French president - where they held a wide-ranging meeting. The French leader also hosted a private dinner for Prince Mohammed and his entourage later in the day.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman also met with the UNESCO director general and discussed Saudi cultural initiatives and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.