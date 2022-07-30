You are here

Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy

Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
The port of Civitanova Marche in Italy, where police arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on the busy beach town was filmed by onlookers. (Shutterstock)
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy

Video of fatal attack on African immigrant shocks Italy
  • Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media platforms
  • “The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is dismaying,’’ the left-wing Democratic Party’s head wrote on Twitter
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

MILAN: Police in Italy arrested an Italian man in the slaying of a Nigerian vendor whose brutal beating death on a busy beach town thoroughfare was filmed by onlookers without any apparent attempt to intervene physically.
Video footage of the attack has circulated widely on Italian news websites and social media platforms, eliciting outrage as Italy enters a parliamentary election campaign in which the right-wing coalition has already made immigration an issue.
“The murder of Alika Ogorchukwu is dismaying,’’ Enrico Letta, the head of the left-wing Democratic Party, wrote on Twitter, naming the vendor who died Friday. “Unheard of ferocity. Widespread indifference. There can be no justification.”
Ogorchukwu, 39, was selling goods midday Friday on the main street of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the Adriatic Sea coast, when the aggressor grabbed a crutch the vendor used to walk and struck him down, according to police.
Video shows the assailant then wrestling the victim to the pavement as the victim fought back, eventually subduing Ogorchukwu with the weight of his body.
Police chief Matteo Luconi told Italian news channel Sky TG24 that onlookers called police, who responded to the scene after a suspect had fled and attempted to administer aid to the victim. It was not clear if he died at the scene.
Police used street cameras to track the assailant’s movements and detained a man identified as Filippo Claudio Giuseppe Ferlazzo, 32.
Ferlazzo was being held on suspicion of murder and theft, the latter for allegedly taking the victim’s phone when he fled.
Luconi told Sky TG24 the assailant lashed out after the vendor made “insistent” requests for pocket change. Police were questioning witnesses and have taken into evidence videos of the attack. They said the suspect has made no statements.
Ogorchukwu, who was married with two children, resorted to selling goods on the street after he was struck by a car and lost his job as a laborer due to the injuries he suffered, said Daniel Amanza, who runs the ACSIM association for immigrants in the Marche region’s Macerata province.
The accident left him with a limp, and needing crutches, Amanza said.
Amanza gave a different version of what had preceded the assault, saying the aggressor became infuriated when Ogorchukwu told the man’s companion she was beautiful.
“This compliment killed him,’’ Amanza told The Associated Press.
“The tragic fact is that there were many people nearby. They filmed, saying ‘Stop,’ but no one moved to separate them,’’ Amanza said.
Macerata was the site of a 2018 shooting spree targeting African immigrants that injured six. Luca Traini, 31, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the shootings, which Italy’s highest court confirmed qualified as a hate crime.

Emirati mountaineer climbs world’s deadliest mountain, K2, as part of peace mission

Saeed Al-Memari. (AN photo)
Saeed Al-Memari. (AN photo)
Updated 30 July 2022

Emirati mountaineer climbs world’s deadliest mountain, K2, as part of peace mission

Saeed Al-Memari. (AN photo)
  • On July 22, Saeed Al-Memari became the first Emirati to scale K2
  • Al-Memari was also the first Emirati to climb the world’s highest mountain, Mt. Everest
Updated 30 July 2022
Nisar Ali

GILGIT: When he scaled K2 last week, Saeed Al-Memari became the first Emirati to reach the top of the world’s most-dangerous mountain, a feat that he told Arab News has also become a milestone in his “special mission of peace.”

The 8,611-meter-tall K2 is located in the Karakoram mountain range, which lies partly in the Gilgit-Baltistan portion of the Kashmir region under the administration of Pakistan and partly in a Chinese-administered enclave of Kashmir within the Uygur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang.

It is the world’s second-highest mountain after Mount Everest (8,849 meters), and is known as the Savage Mountain because its challenging terrain and treacherous weather make it one of the most difficult peaks to climb. One in every six people trying to try and climb K2 has died in the attempt.

On July 22, Al-Memari joined the record number of 87 climbers who have summited K2 this summer season. It is not Al-Memari’s first UAE mountaineering record; in 2011 he became the first Emirati to scale Everest.

Saeed Al-Memari, the first Emirati climber to summit K2, is seen with other mountaineers attempting the peak on July 22, 2022. (Photo/Saeed Al-Memari)

“I have climbed more than 100 mountains around the world so far. And this (K2) was a big challenge for me but, by the blessing of God, I made it,” Al-Memari told Arab News in an exclusive interview earlier this week.

This year’s record number of ascents, he believes, may encourage more Arab mountaineers to conquer the world’s toughest peak.

“Many mountaineers in the Arab world would love to climb K2,” he said. “This year has seen the biggest number of successes on K2, I think. That will open the door for Arab climbers to climb K2.”  

For the 45-year-old Fujairah-born mountaineer, the success was part of his “Peak for Peace” mission, which involves him climbing the world’s highest summits to spread a message of tolerance and love from his motherland.  

“I was born in the mountainous region of UAE. And my dream was to see my (country’s) flag and peace message on top of the highest mountains in the world,” he said. “I just want to send the message of peace, because our religion is based on peace.”

Among the mountains Al-Memari has already scaled are the Seven Summits — the seven highest mountain peaks on each of the seven continents — and the Broad Peak (8,051 meters), the first mountain he has climbed in Pakistan. And he already has his eyes set on a second Pakistani peak.

 “If I get the chance by next year, I will do Nanga Parbat” he said, referring to the 8,126-meter-high Himalayan peak.

Pakistan and its people hold a special place in Al-Memari’s heart. “(They are so humble). I feel they are my family,” he said.

“I have seen the love the Pakistani people have for the UAE. It’s something I cannot explain in words,” he continued. “Once you visit Pakistan, you will feel are at home and enjoy the beauty.”

But Al-Memari is concerned for the future of that beauty, especially the country’s iconic peaks, which have, lately, been attempted by inexperienced climbers looking for thrills.

“They are destroying the beautiful mountains,” Al-Memari said. “We need more rules to manage the mountains, so that the next generation can enjoy their beauty too.”

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines

Women at war: Life on eastern Ukraine’s front lines
  • Karina does not tell her mother she is going to the front
  • Iana uses social media to try and raise the morale at home
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

EASTERN UKRAINE, Ukraine: Kateryna never takes pictures with comrades before going to the front line — its bad luck. Karina does not tell her mother she is going to the front.
Iana uses social media to try and raise the morale at home.
On another day of war in eastern Ukraine, the three are resting with their unit in a village before another rotation.
They agree to talk about their lives on the front line of a war they were not expecting, which has lasted more than five months — and felt like years.
Kateryna Novakivska, 29, is deputy commander of a unit in the Donbas, an industrial region in eastern Ukraine where fighting is raging.
The 29-year-old comes from Vinnytsia in central Ukraine, and had just graduated from an army academy when the war broke out. Her role is to provide the troops with moral and psychological support.
After speaking about the “satisfactory” morale among soldiers and the justness of Ukraine’s cause, she talks more personally about life on the front.
“The hardest thing for them is losing comrades,” she said.
For Kateryna, it is being able to distance herself from the soldiers’ horrific stories.
“They talk more easily with me because there are a lot of things that they cannot tell their loved ones,” she said.
Their biggest fear is being left behind on the battlefield — dead or wounded.
She remembers one day, May 28, when 11 soldiers were killed and around 20 went missing. In the chaos of war, some troops disappear and nobody knows what has happened to them.
Kateryna’s own greatest fear is being kidnapped by Russian soldiers, though she said she has “planned for everything.”
She has a small scar on her nose — left by an explosion in March.
The lotus flower tattoo on her forearm is a memory from her time in Volnovakha in 2017 — a town now in Russian-occupied territory that Kateryna said “no longer exists.”
On social media, Iana Pazdrii plays on the stereotypes of being a soldier, showing off her perfectly manicured nails as she drives an armored vehicle or clutches a Kalashnikov.
The 35-year-old has been fighting since the start of the invasion in Ukraine and, like all her comrades, has not seen her child for five months.
“I volunteered because I am a patriot and I felt I could be useful here and I am,” said Iana, who speaks of the army as “a family.”
Whenever she has time, she posts little glimpses of military life on Instagram or TikTok.
“Some soldiers have to live on ‘line zero’ under shelling,” she said, using a term frequently used in Ukraine for the front line.
“I try to show that we are keeping up morale despite everything, to tell people not to be afraid and that the army is doing everything to defend the country.
“But to be honest, it’s hard sometimes.”
Dozens of soldiers are killed every day on Ukraine’s eastern front, where Russian forces made major advances in May and June, taking over almost the whole of the Lugansk region.
Since then, the front line has moved little, but ruthless artillery battles between the two sides have intensified.
Karina, a former textile worker of Tajik origin who signed up to the army in 2020 on a two-year contract, drives her armored vehicle back and forth from the front line.
“When we are in position, it’s hard thinking about fellow soldiers, hoping that nobody will be killed or wounded, that you yourself will not come under attack,” said the young woman, who is also a mechanic.
Her husband is anxiously waiting for her at home — but she said “nobody tells me what to do.”
When Karina calls her mother, she said: “I don’t tell her I’m at line zero and she pretends to believe me.”
Karina has no illusions — she does not think the war will be over soon.
“The Russians have already taken a lot of territory” in Ukraine, she said.
Her sister-in-arms Iana insisted there was no option but victory.
“Whatever happens, we will win. We do not have the right to lose,” she said.
After the war, Iana wants to travel to the Caribbean and South America.
“I need to fulfil my dreams. I think I deserve it,” she smiled.

UK government admits mistakes over Afghan animal charity case

UK government admits mistakes over Afghan animal charity case
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

UK government admits mistakes over Afghan animal charity case

UK government admits mistakes over Afghan animal charity case
  • ‘Communication error’ sparked rumors of PM intervention, says Foreign Office
  • There was no “plausible alternative explanation”
Updated 30 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government has acknowledged mistakes and admitted regrets over the evacuation of animal charity workers from Afghanistan.
As Taliban forces approached Kabul last August, Nowzad charity chief Pen Farthing organized an evacuation of dogs from the Afghan capital after appealing directly to the UK government.
The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office was questioned afterward over the role that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had played in the reallocation of evacuation resources. The government denied that he had personally ordered the case to be prioritized.
However, the Foreign Affairs Committee claimed earlier this year that several senior officials believed that Johnson intervened in the case to secure the evacuation, and that there was no “plausible alternative explanation.”
The FAC’s report said that despite failing to meet the official criteria for evacuation, Nowzad charity employees were granted aircraft seats “at the last minute after a mysterious intervention from elsewhere in government.” However, Nowzad staff eventually ended up traveling to Pakistan.
The FCDO admitted that internal communication mistakes caused some staff to believe that Johnson had intervened.
A spokesperson said: “The government acknowledges again that the way the decision to call forward Nowzad staff for evacuation was made was exceptional. It agrees that, in this particular case, more care should have been taken within the FCDO in how the decision was communicated to staff.
“It acknowledges again that an error in the way the decision was communicated internally left some FCDO staff believing that the prime minister had made the decision.
“The FCDO agrees with the committee on the importance of accurate record keeping, even in a complex, fast-moving crisis such as this.”

Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race

Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race

Truss surges ahead, wins key backers in UK leadership race
  • The endorsement is a blow to ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the other finalist in the race for the next Conservative leader
  • The winner will be decided by votes from about 180,000 party members across the country
Updated 30 July 2022
AP

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss cemented her place as front-runner in the race to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson, winning endorsement Saturday from an influential former rival for the top job.
Tom Tugendhat, who was eliminated from the contest in earlier rounds of voting by Conservative lawmakers, said Truss had the “resolution, determination, and passion” to be prime minister.
The endorsement is a blow to ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, the other finalist in the race for the next Conservative leader. The winner will be decided by votes from about 180,000 party members across the country.
Polls give Truss an edge with Tory members, though Sunak is more popular with the general public, who don’t have a say in the race. The winner will be announced Sept. 5 and will automatically become prime minister, replacing Johnson, who stepped down as Conservative leader this month after three years in office following months of ethics scandals.
Tugendhat, a prominent figure from the party’s centrist “One Nation” group, wrote in the Times of London newspaper that Truss had “the foreign-affairs experience to build alliances and keep our country safe.”
Truss also secured backing this week from Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who is highly regarded by party members for his handling of Britain’s response to the war in Ukraine. Wallace said Truss’s international experience as Britain’s top diplomat and commitment to increased military spending gave her “the edge.”
Sunak, who was the favorite candidate among Tory lawmakers who whittled down the field of candidates from an initial 11 contenders, is struggling to gain momentum. He has accused Truss of peddling unrealistic promises, especially on the economy. Truss says she will cut taxes immediately to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while Sunak argues it is vital to get inflation under control first.
Sunak said Truss’s tax cuts would give a “sugar rush” but ultimately pour “fuel on the fire” of inflation that is already at a 40-year high.

WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths

WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths

WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths
  • Smallwood emphasized that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak”
Updated 30 July 2022
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization’s European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still rare.
“With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths,” Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency Officer at WHO Europe, said in a statement.
Smallwood emphasised that the goal needs to be “interrupting transmission quickly in Europe and stopping this outbreak.”
However, Smallwood stressed that in most cases the disease heals itself without the need for treatment.
“The notification of deaths due to monkeypox does not change our assessment of the outbreak in Europe. We know that although self-limiting in most cases, monkeypox can cause severe complications,” Smallwood noted.
The Spanish health ministry recorded a second monkeypox-related death on Saturday, a day after Spain and Brazil reported their first fatalities.
The announcements marked what are thought to be the first deaths linked to the current outbreak outside Africa.
Spanish authorities would not give the specific cause of death for the fatalities pending the outcome of an autopsy, while Brazilian authorities underlined that the man who died had “other serious conditions.”
“The usual reasons patients might require hospital care include help in managing pain, secondary infections, and in a small number of cases the need to manage life-threatening complications such as encephalitis,” Smallwood explained.
According to the WHO, more than 18,000 cases have been detected throughout the world outside of Africa since the beginning of May, with the majority of them in Europe.
The WHO last week declared the monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency.
As cases surge globally, the WHO on Wednesday called on the group currently most affected by the virus — men who have sex with men — to limit their sexual partners.
Early signs of the disease include a high fever, swollen lymph glands and a chickenpox-like rash.
The disease usually heals by itself after two to three weeks, sometimes taking a month.
A smallpox vaccine from Danish drug maker Bavarian Nordic, marketed under the name Jynneos in the United States and Imvanex in Europe, has also been found to protect against monkeypox.

