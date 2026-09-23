LONDON: Manchester United forecast higher fiscal 2027 revenue on Wednesday as the football club qualified for this season’s Champions League, though their inconsistency on and off the pitch was highlighted by a seventh ‌straight annual ‌loss.

The 20-time English ‌champions have ⁠spent more than ⁠a decade trying to replicate the success they enjoyed under manager Alex Ferguson. British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, the club’s minority ⁠owner, has cut jobs ‌and raised ‌ticket prices to cut debt ‌and revive profitability.

“We will continue ‌to take a disciplined approach to ensure our finances remain sustainable,” CEO Omar Berrada said ‌in a statement.

The club expect revenue of between £740 ⁠million ⁠and £760 million ($982.8 million to $1.01 billion) in the year to June 30, 2027, compared with £677.6 million reported in fiscal 2026.

They reported an annual net loss of £43 million, up from £33 million a year ago.