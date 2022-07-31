NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery

RIYADH: On a macro level, Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen.

Zooming in, Swansea University signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

Looking at the bigger picture:

Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a joint statement.

The agreement came after talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been directed by the government to temporarily relax permitting conditions for coal-fired power stations in England during the winter period, Reuters reported.

The measure, which will be effective from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2023, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stopped.

Through a micro lens:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has announced a second discovery of natural gas resources in the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 concession, operated by Eni.

The discovery, from a new deeper reservoir, indicates between 1 to 1.5 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas, according to Trade Arabia.

UK’s Swansea University has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the degree will provide students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the innovation, development and sustainability of clean energy, according to a statement.