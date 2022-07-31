You are here

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters — Saudi Arabia, France to cooperate on renewable energy; ADNOC makes second natural gas discovery
RIYADH: On a macro level, Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen. 

Zooming in, Swansea University signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • Saudi Arabia and France agreed to bolster cooperation in renewable energy, including solar energy and clean hydrogen, Saudi Press Agency reported citing a joint statement.

The agreement came after talks between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and French President Emmanuel Macron.

  • The UK's Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs has been directed by the government to temporarily relax permitting conditions for coal-fired power stations in England during the winter period, Reuters reported. 

The measure, which will be effective from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2023, comes as countries across Europe make winter contingency plans after Russia reduced natural gas flows and said supplies could be cut further or even stopped.

Through a micro lens:

  • Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has announced a second discovery of natural gas resources in the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 concession, operated by Eni. 

The discovery, from a new deeper reservoir, indicates between 1 to 1.5 trillion standard cubic feet of raw gas, according to Trade Arabia. 

  • UK’s Swansea University has signed an initial agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to deliver a joint program that will empower young Saudi female scholars within the energy sector.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, the degree will provide students with the knowledge and skills to contribute to the innovation, development and sustainability of clean energy, according to a statement. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia France energy renewables

CAIRO: Egypt is targeting a 17.8 percent increase in the production of petroleum and mineral resources sector at current prices to 790.9 billion Egyptian pounds during the new fiscal year 2022/2023, from 671.5 billion pounds the previous year, according to its economic and social development plan.

As part of the economic and social development plan, the government intends to invest 49.5 billion Egyptian pounds in the development of the petroleum and mineral wealth sector during the new fiscal 2022/2023. 

Of this total investment, 17.6 billion Egyptian pounds was for refining activity, and 31.9 billion pounds for extraction activities, reported Egypt Today..

AMOC records 146% growth in net profit

Alexandria Mineral Oils Co. recorded a 146 percent year-on-year increase in net profits to 1.27 billion Egyptian pounds ($67 million) for the fiscal year 2021/2022 ending June 30, 2022, compared to 499.286 million pounds the previous year, reported Arab Finance.

AMOC is an Egyptian joint stock company in the petroleum industry, specializing in the production and distribution of refinery oil and fuels in the Egyptian market.

SWVL cancels Zeelo deal

Swvl Holdings has gone back on its decision to acquire UK- based Zeelo — another bus platform providing transport services — due to the markets’ financial volatility.

Swvl Global, a subsidiary of Swvl, granted Zeelo $5 million in funding which was terminated after the deal was canceled. 

Topics: Egypt Oil

CAIRO: Pakistan's imports significantly dropped in July, which is said to relieve some of the pressure on the rupee; China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July as the COVID pandemic flared up again; and Britain's businesses are expected to have zero growth over the next three months. 

Pakistan’s imports fall sharply in July, to help rupee stabilize — finance minister

Pakistan’s imports fell by more than a third in July, after a ban on non-essentials, the finance minister said on Sunday, adding that the improved trade situation will reduce pressure on the struggling rupee.

July imports fell to $5 billion, down 35 percent from June’s record monthly high of $7.7 billion, Miftah Ismail told a news conference in Islamabad.

The central bank and Pakistan statistics bureau is yet to post its July data.

“This is very welcoming,” Ismail said, adding that it was the result of his government’s ban on all non-essential imports. “It will remove pressure on rupee,” he said.

China’s factory activity contracts unexpectedly in July as COVID flares up

China’s factory activity contracted unexpectedly in July after bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns the month before, as fresh virus flare-ups and a darkening global outlook weighed on demand, a survey showed on Sunday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 49.0 in July from 50.2 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said, below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from growth and the lowest in three months.

Topics: economy Macro Snapshot UK China

RIYADH: South African point-of-sale hardware and software startup Qwili has raised $1.2 million in a seed round led by venture capital firm E4E Africa. 

The company offers a near-field communication or NFC-enabled smartphone and digital sales solution by turning users' phones into POS devices to enable them to sell more services, according to MAGNiTT. 

Founded in 2019, the company will use its funding to expand its team, as well as boost its product development to introduce more offerings. 

Topics: start up PoS South Africa

RIYADH: The National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, better known as Bahri, saw its profit surge 134 percent to SR193 million ($51 million) during the first half of 2022, a bourse filing showed.

Topics: Tadawul

RIYADH: ADNOC Distribution — largest fuel distributor in the UAE — in accordance with TotalEnergies Marketing Afrique SAS has acquired a 50 percent stake valued at $186 million in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt.

The deal entails establishing 240 fuel retail stations, over 100 convenience stores, and 250 lube changing stations, in addition to supplying wholesale fuels and aviation fuel, reported Trade Arabia.

Furthermore, it will provide services such as car washes and lubricant operations.

“The rich experience of the leading fuel distributor in the UAE will bring substantial added value to TotalEnergies Egypt,” said Thierry Pflimlin, president marketing & services at TotalEnergies.

Al Seer Marine records $240 million profit in second quarter 

Al Seer Marine — one of the leading maritime companies — has recorded a $240.4 million profit in the second quarter of 2022, a 115 percent increase year-on-year.

This comes following many smart investments, improvements in transportation services, and the purchase of very large gas carriers, according to Trade Arabia.

“We have remained vigilant in unprecedented market conditions to remedy any obstacle and to capitalize on opportunities in the maritime industry to build further scale and drive revenue,” stated Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine.

Topics: MENA Projects ADNOC

