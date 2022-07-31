You are here

  Israel to accelerate establishment of joint industrial zone with Jordan

Israel to accelerate establishment of joint industrial zone with Jordan
The final details of the Jordan Gateway park were addressed last week during Lapid’s visit to Amman. (File/AFP)
  • This is a breakthrough that will contribute greatly to developing and strengthening the region: Israeli PM 
  • Lapid said initiative would increase employment in both countries, advance economic and diplomatic relations
LONDON: Israel said Sunday it would accelerate the process of setting up a shared industrial zone with Jordan.

The decision to accelerate the construction and operation of the Jordan Gateway park was taken to enhance cooperation with Jordan, the government added.

The project was first proposed during talks on the Jordan-Israel Peace Treaty that was signed in 1994. The final details of the initiative were addressed last week during Lapid’s visit to Amman where he met with King Abdullah II.

“Twenty-eight years since the peace agreement with Jordan, we are taking the good neighborly relations between our two countries another step forward,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

“This is a breakthrough that will contribute greatly to developing and strengthening the region. The final details regarding this initiative were addressed last week during my visit with King Abdullah II in Amman.”

Lapid said the initiative would increase employment in both countries, advance economic and diplomatic relations, and enhance the peace and friendship between Jordan and Israel.

“This is a joint industrial zone on the border. It will allow Israeli and Jordanian entrepreneurs and businesspeople to communicate directly. It will produce joint initiatives in trade, technology, and local industry.”

The decision includes advancing the operation of the Jordan Gateway Park Terminal for pedestrians, which will also be a crossing for entrepreneurs interested in the initiative and the industrial zone on the Jordanian side.

The Israel Airports Authority will build and operate the Jordan Gateway Park Terminal, subject to budgetary agreements and the approval of the Knesset Economics Committee.

It will include a facility for hosting executives and guests arriving from Jordan for business purposes.

The immediate construction of an entrance facility and the necessary structures for operating the park would be evaluated while allocating resources for completion, the government added.

  • UN warns UK that funding the prisons could violate international law
  • Inmates deprived of education, proper food, natural sunlight, healthcare
LONDON: As many as 750 boys, some as young as nine, are being held in prisons for people linked to Daesh in northeast Syria.

None of the boys, including at least one UK national and several other Westerners, have ever been charged with a crime.

In some cases, they have been held in the prisons, funded partly by the UK, for over three years, without education, family visits, proper food, or even natural sunlight.

The prisons are run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which captured the boys along with 10,000 Daesh members and their families. The SDF has refused NGO requests to evacuate wounded and ill boys from its facilities on security grounds.

Earlier this month, an Australian teenager, Yusuf Dahab, died from wounds sustained during a Daesh raid in January on a prison in the Ghwayran neighborhood of Hassakeh, 40 miles from the Turkish border, while others were believed to have died during or soon after the incident.

Tuberculosis is rife, and many boys struggle with serious injuries, some sustained in the January raid and there is limited access to medical treatment.

In February, UNICEF’s representative in Syria, Bo Viktor Nylund, told the New York Times after a tour of the area that the boys in the prisons lacked food and medicine.

But the most pressing concern is that the whereabouts and conditions of some boys, dubbed “Cubs of the Caliphate” by their captors, are unknown.

Fionnuala Ni Aolain, the UN special rapporteur on counterterrorism and human rights, told the Daily Telegraph: “There are at least 100 children missing. Either children who were killed during the attack or moved out of the prison to locations where they have not been identified. Under international law, we would call that enforced disappearance.

“I believe there are a number of children with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries who remain in that prison, and I believe that some of those children are ... from Western states,” she added.

The SDF told the New York Times in February that 121 of its personnel were killed in the January raid but did not give details about the number of casualties among inmates.

Most of the boys are from Iraq and Syria. But at least 150 are foreign nationals — which poses a legal headache for the SDF and the governments of those foreign nationals, most of whom have no wish to repatriate them — leading to countries like the UK paying to maintain the prison system in northern Syria.

US Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert, a senior commander in the coalition against Daesh, suggested last year that the UK alone gave around $20 million to the SDF for the prison system.

Experts have warned that funding the SDF’s prison system likely violates international law. UN officials wrote to the UK government in February, saying its actions facilitated “mass arbitrary detention,” which was “incompatible” with the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights.

The UK responded that it was “particularly concerned about the condition of minors — including reports of possible casualties or injuries resulting from the recent attack on Ghwayran, a lack of access to healthcare, the prevalence of TB and possible malnutrition.”

But it denied that funding the prisons entailed legal liability. “We are planning to scale up humanitarian assistance for minors in detention in 2022,” it added.

Letta Tayler, associate director and counterterrorism lead at Human Rights Watch, told the Telegraph: “The silence on the numbers raises yet more questions as to why dozens of governments are allowing an under-financed, embattled, non-state actor to manage a population of tens of thousands foreign (Daesh) suspects and family members, none of whom have ever been before a court, much less charged with a crime.

“The UK’s funding of facilities holding detainees indefinitely in life-threatening conditions with no due process whatsoever raises serious legal questions,” she added.

The death of Dahab gained prominence after voice notes left by the teenager asking for help were revealed by his family in Australia in the aftermath of the raid.

“I got injured in my head and my hand,” he said. “I lost a lot of blood. There’s no doctors here, there’s no one who can help me.”

He added that 15 to 20 children had been killed in the raid, saying: “I’m very scared. I need help.”

Dahab’s family announced his death on July 18. Since then, neither the SDF nor the Australian government has confirmed his death.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is seeking to confirm reports an Australian male has died in Syria,” an Australian government spokesperson told the Telegraph.

Tayler said: “Yusuf could be one of many boys who have met or are about to meet this same fate. How many more lives will it take before governments take responsibility for their nationals held unlawfully in life-threatening conditions in northeast Syria, the majority of them children?”

Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses

Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses
  • The northern block of the silos collapsed after what sounded like an explosion
  • Thick gray dust that enveloped the iconic structure and the port next to a residential area rose
BEIRUT: A section of Beirut’s massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, collapsed in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after a weekslong fire, triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat.
The northern block of the silos collapsed after what sounded like an explosion, kicking up thick gray dust that enveloped the iconic structure and the port next to a residential area. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.
Assaad Haddad the General Director of the Port Silo, told The Associated Press that “everything is under control” but the situation has not subsided yet. Minutes later, the dust subsided and calm returned.
The 50 year-old, 48-meter tall giant silos withstood the force of the explosion two years ago, effectively shielding the western part of Beirut from the blast that killed over 200 people, wounded more than 6,000 and badly damaged entire neighborhoods.
In July, a fire broke out in the northern block of the silos due to fermenting grains. Firefighters and Lebanese Army soldiers were unable to put out the fire which continue smoldering for weeks, releasing odors into nearby cities. The environment and health ministries last week issued instructions to residents living near the port to stay indoors in well-ventilated spaces.
Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who volunteered for the government-commissioned team of experts, told the AP that the northern block of the silo has already been tipping since the day of the 2020 blast, but the latest fire had weakened its frail structure, accelerating a possible collapse.
When the fermenting grains ignited earlier in July, firefighters and Lebanese soldiers tried to put out the fire with water, but withdrew after the moisture made it worse. The Interior Ministry said over a week later that the fire had spread, after reaching some electric cables nearby.
The silos continued smoldering for weeks as the odor of fermented grain seeped into nearby neighborhoods. Residents who had survived the 2020 explosion said the fire and the smell reminded them of their trauma. The environment and health ministries last week instructed residents living near the port to stay indoors in well-ventilated spaces.
The Lebanese Red Cross distributed K-N95 masks to those living nearby, and officials ordered firefighters and port workers to stay away from the immediate area near the silos.
Emmanuel Durand, a French civil engineer who volunteered for the government-commissioned team of experts, told the AP earlier in July that the northern block of the silo had been slowing tilting over time but that the recent fire accelerated the rate and caused irreversible damage to the already weakened structure.
Duran been monitoring the silos from thousands of miles away using data produced by sensors he installed over a year ago, and updating a team of Lebanese government and security officials on the developments in a WhatsApp group. In several reports, he warned that the northern block could collapse at any moment.
Last April, the Lebanese government decided to demolish the silos, but suspended the decision following protests from families of the blast’s victims and survivors. They contend that the silos may contain evidence useful for the judicial probe, and that it should stand as a memorial for the tragic incident.
The Lebanese probe has revealed that senior government and security officials knew about the dangerous material stored at the port, though no officials have been convicted thus far. The implicated officials subsequently brought legal challenges against the judge leading the probe, which has left the investigation suspended since December.

Morocco's king reiterates openness to restoring ties with Algeria

Morocco's king reiterates openness to restoring ties with Algeria
  • Morocco and Algeria have long been at odds over the disputed territory of Western Sahara
  • Algeria broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021, accusing Rabat of "hostile acts"
RABAT: Morocco’s King Mohammed VI used an address on Saturday to “once again” reiterate his openness to restoring ties with Algeria, which broke off diplomatic relations with Rabat last year.
“We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria can work hand in hand to establish normal relations between two brotherly peoples,” Mohammed said during the traditional speech marking the anniversary of his accession to the throne.
“I stress once again that the borders that separate the Moroccan and Algerian brothers will never be barriers preventing their interaction and understanding.”
He urged Moroccans to “preserve the spirit of fraternity, solidarity and good neighborliness toward our Algerian brothers.”
Morocco and Algeria have long been at odds over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario Front is seeking independence from Rabat’s rule.
Algeria broke off diplomatic relations with Morocco in August 2021, accusing Rabat of “hostile acts.”
The decision was “completely unjustified,” Rabat said.
The disputed status of Western Sahara — a former Spanish colony considered a “non-autonomous territory” by the United Nations — has pitted Morocco against the Polisario Front since the 1970s.
Rabat, which controls nearly 80 percent of the territory, is pushing for autonomy under its sovereignty.
The Polisario Front, however, wants a UN-sponsored referendum on self-determination.
Morocco’s sovereignty over the territory was backed by Washington in a 2020 deal that also saw Rabat normalize ties with Israel.
Algeria, which supports the Palestinian cause in addition to the Front, has taken the opportunity to criticize Morocco’s growing military cooperation with Israel, which it refers to as the “Zionist entity.”
Referring to “allegations that Moroccans insult Algeria and Algerians,” Mohammed said they were the work of “irresponsible individuals who are trying to sow discord.”
“This gossip about Moroccan-Algerian relations is totally senseless and frankly appalling,” he added.
The king also used Saturday’s speech to pledge reform of the family code in favor of women’s rights, social protections and price controls at a time of rising inflation.
He also pledged to redouble vaccination efforts to fight Covid-19.
The reformist king, 58, has ruled Morocco since July 1999, when he succeeded his father, Hassan II.

Turkey says first grain cargo could leave Ukraine port Monday

Turkey says first grain cargo could leave Ukraine port Monday
  • Russian missiles earlier hit Odesa despite July 22 grain export deal between Russia, Turkey, the UN and Ukraine
ANKARA: A spokesman for the Turkish presidency said there was a “high probability” that a first ship carrying Ukrainian grain could leave Ukraine’s port of Odessa on Monday.
That is despite Russian missiles hitting the city in the wake of the July 22 agreement on shipping grain between Russia, Turkey, the UN and Ukraine.
“There is a strong possibility that a first ship could leave tomorrow morning if everything is sorted out by this evening,” Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with Kanal 7 television Sunday.
But Kalin said there were still “one or two subjects to be settled in the negotiations with the Russians.”
“Preparations have reached a point to allow the ships to leave the port of Odessa. The ships have been loaded, they are ready to leave, but we need good logistical coordination,” he said.
The resumption of exports was also discussed in talks between the Turkish and Ukrainian defense ministers, Ankara said Sunday.
“It is planned to begin transport as soon as possible,” the Turkish ministry said in a statement.
The Joint Coordination Center, charged with controlling Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea, was officially inaugurated Wednesday in Istanbul in line with the deal.
The deal to lift the blockade — the first significant text involving both sides since the conflict began — is aimed at easing a global food crisis that has seen prices soar in some of the world’s poorest countries.
The coordination center is responsible for registering and tracking merchant ships taking part in the convoys, monitoring them via the web and satellite, and inspecting the ships as they are loaded at Ukrainian ports and when they arrive at Turkish ports.

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation

Arab League chief urges Iraqi parties to avoid escalation
  • Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged all Iraqi parties to prioritize national interest
CAIRO: Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has appealed to all Iraqi parties to avoid further escalation in the country’s political crisis.

He urged all Iraqi parties to prioritize the national interest, and said dialogue is the only way to solve the political crisis.

Supporters of powerful Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr occupied Parliament on Saturday with no plan to leave, deepening a months-long political standoff.

Following the failure of last October’s elections to produce a Cabinet, the Shiite cleric’s supporters have entered the legislative chamber twice in recent days.

They oppose Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, the candidate for prime minister from a competing Shiite bloc that supports Iran.

