You are here

  • Home
  • Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia

Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia

Special Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia
1 / 2
Neglect and cruelty to animals is believed to be common in Saudi Arabia, according to local animal-welfare NGOs. (Supplied)
Special Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/jrfun

Updated 18 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour

Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia

Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia
  • Abuse and ill-treatment of animals can invite SR50,000 fine for a first offense, which doubles for a second offense
  • As the law is only occasionally enforced, even documented cases of cruelty go unpunished, say NGOs
Updated 18 sec ago
Nadia Al-Faour

DUBAI: Animal-welfare issues in Saudi Arabia have once again been brought to the fore after a video of a group of young men appearing to torture a dog by igniting a firecracker inside its rectum went viral on social media, prompting calls to punish the offenders.

A hashtag, which translates from the original Arabic as “punish the animal burner,” trended for several days on social media platforms, with users calling for rules prohibiting animal cruelty to be enforced more rigorously.

Saudi Arabia has robust animal protection laws, having signed the Gulf Cooperation Council-wide Law on the Humane Treatment of Animals in 2013.




This photo published in Arab News five years ago shows a couple of chained baboons for sale at Jeddah's Pigeon Souk. Animal abuse is dealt with very seriously under Saudi law. (AN file photo)

However, according to animal-welfare advocates who spoke to Arab News, implementation of the laws has yet to catch up with the intention.

The Kingdom takes the abuse and ill-treatment of animals very seriously. Under Saudi law, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture can impose a SR50,000 ($13,300) fine for a first offense, which doubles for a second offense.

Third and fourth instances of abuse incur fines of SR200,000 and SR400,000 respectively. In more serious instances, offenders can lose business licenses or even face prison time.

The ministry “has provided, through its website, a way to report any abuse or torture, and these reports are dealt with seriously,” lawyer Waleed bin Nayef told Arab News in October 2021, adding that a robust animal welfare system was enshrined in the aims of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.




Under Saudi law, pets and livestock owners are required to give suitable facilities and provide adequate care to their animals. (Shutterstock image)

The law provides extensive protections to animals, including articles requiring pets and livestock to be given suitable facilities where they are handled by an adequate number of qualified staff who have the necessary capacity, knowledge and professional competence in matters of animal welfare.

It also obligates animal caregivers to feed them in sufficient quantities commensurate with their species and age, to keep them in good health.

Governments worldwide have recognized the importance of protecting animals, in part because animal abuse often occurs alongside other forms of interpersonal violence toward humans and property.

In the US, data collected by the FBI supports the view that tackling animal cruelty can help reduce other crimes such as aggravated assault and vandalism.

INNUMBERS

SR50,000 Penalty for first animal-welfare law violation.

SR100,000 Penalty for second offense within a year.

SR200,000 If there is a third incident.

Source: Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

“Some studies say that cruelty to animals is a precursor to larger crime,” Nelson Ferry, who works in the FBI’s Criminal Statistics Management Unit, said in a statement highlighting the bureau’s work in the area.

But neglect of, and cruelty toward, animals is believed to be common in the Kingdom, and while the law is occasionally enforced, most abuses — even documented ones — remain unpunished, according to Saudi animal-welfare advocates.

The 2021 Animal Rights Index, created by San Francisco-based data company The Swiftest, ranked Saudi Arabia 50th out of 67 nations. That year, just 29 violators of the Animal Welfare Act were fined.

“This is what you get when you have one government agency that acts as the legislative branch that writes the animal-welfare laws and, at the same time, acts as police and executes the law. Plus acts as the judge who determines the punishment and is the same agency that is the beneficiary from the payment of those violations,” Princess Moudhy bint Fahd Al-Saud, head of the Saudi Animal Welfare Society, told Arab News in the context of the reports of mistreatment of animals.




Animal caregivers are required to feed their wards in sufficient quantities and to keep them in good health. (Supplied)

“Vision 2030 will include full implementation of animal rights if we get the direct attention of our blessed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, just as he did to reform other government agencies and make them geared towards delivery of social services in order to blend with the Vision. We have the needed laws. We just need to implement them.”

Animal abuse and neglect are alleged to be especially common in Souq Al-Hammam, south of Riyadh.

Animal lovers regularly share horrific videos purportedly showing kittens, puppies and rabbits sold in the souq crammed inside small metal cages in the blistering heat without food and water.

The market has been operating for more than 20 years despite repeated calls to shut it down. The animal lovers say some shops even sell wild animals such as desert foxes, monkeys and other exotic species, in defiance of Saudi laws banning the practice.




Princess Moudhy bint Fahd Al-Saud, head of the Saudi Animal Welfare Society, is hoping for full implementation of the law on animal welfare, in accordance with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. (Supplied)

“Despite not abiding by the law adopted by the Kingdom and breaking plenty of others in terms of general animal welfare, Souq Al-Hammam is still running and operating,” Abdullah Al-Senani, a member of the Saudi animal-welfare NGO Rahmah, told Arab News.

He said Saudi authorities usually spring into action when videos of alleged abuse at the souq trend on social media, yet “no steps have been taken to close the pet stores there.”

Fellow animal-welfare advocate Faisal Chalabi describes the situation in the market as “horrific for the animals and for any animal lover.” He told Arab News: “I dread going to this area but have had to on several occasions.”

Chalabi said he has sent several reports to the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture concerning allegations of abuse, but claims he has never received a response.

“I recently sent the footage to a friend who has been gathering enough evidence to raise a case against all these inhumane violators and hopefully penalize and ban the sale of animals under such conditions and in the souq altogether,” he added.

Animal Paws, another Saudi NGO that has also been gathering footage and photographic evidence of alleged abuses taking place in the souq, recently published disturbing images of dying animals discarded by shop owners.

Despite signs of growing public consciousness, animal shelters are still rare in Saudi Arabia, compelling those who want to help to host large numbers of rescued animals in their own homes.

Chalabi said he currently keeps more than 50 cats and dogs in his house. “I believe a step was taken in the right direction, but there’s still a lot that needs to be done in terms of animal rights,” he added.

“After all, in Islam and through the teachings of the prophet, we’ve been commanded to show compassion, empathy and mercy.”




Most animal abuses in the Kingdom remain unpunished despite the existence of a robust animal rights law, says animal-welfare NGOs. (Shutterstock photo)

Social media has been both a blessing and a curse as far as animal welfare in Saudi Arabia is concerned.

Although these platforms have allowed Saudis to readily expose maltreatment, they have also been used by some individuals to share videos of animal exploitation for the purposes of entertainment.

“On TikTok especially, some Saudi users have been exploiting animals to use and abuse them to get likes,” one animal caregiver, who did not want to be named, told Arab News. “There’s a lack of education.”

Social media can also play a role in abetting illicit wildlife and exotic pet trafficking. “Some breeds are brought from abroad and we end up seeing them on the streets or eventually sold in the souq,” the Saudi animal caregiver said.




Animal lovers are encouraged to adopt stray animals to help make their community a place worth living. (Shutterstock image)

In the main, however, social media has become a useful weapon to help raise awareness about animal cruelty.

“Many people in the community are starting to become active for animal welfare,” the Saudi said. “I see more people adopting. Even my uncle, who wasn’t pet friendly, has been feeding stray animals around his neighborhood. The community has been chipping in to treat and house animals.”

For the sake of achieving its vision of a humane society, Saudi NGOs say, protection of animals ought to be higher on the government’s agenda.

“Saudi Arabia is heading toward being a modern, cultured society, and animal welfare should be top of the list,” the animal caregiver told Arab News, summing up his thoughts on the issue.

“If you’re not kind to the weakest creature, you’re just not kind.”

 

Druze: the great survivors
How the world's most secretive faithhas endured for a thousand years

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Animal Rights Index animal abuse Saudi Animal Welfare Society Saudi Vision 2030 Animal Paws

Related

Special Despicable treatment of animals in KSA: Who is to blame?
Saudi Arabia
Despicable treatment of animals in KSA: Who is to blame?
With animal welfare increasingly in the spotlight, there’s nowhere for abusers to hide in KSA
Saudi Arabia
With animal welfare increasingly in the spotlight, there’s nowhere for abusers to hide in KSA

Saudi tourism, AI among final proposals for Misk Leaders 2030 program

Saudi tourism, AI among final proposals for Misk Leaders 2030 program
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi tourism, AI among final proposals for Misk Leaders 2030 program

Saudi tourism, AI among final proposals for Misk Leaders 2030 program
  • The Leaders 2030 program focuses on analyzing the Kingdom’s local experiences and development opportunities. It also organizes field visits to leading organizations to benefit from their experiences
Updated 31 July 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Twenty-seven Saudi leaders from government, business and non-profit sectors presented their final proposals for the Leaders 2030 program at a ceremony on Sunday.

The program will be overseen by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, or MISK, which allows talented individuals to present innovative ideas to meet Vision 2030 objectives for economic development.

The ceremony was attended by Princess Haifa bint Mohammed, deputy minister of tourism; Dr. Ghassan Al-Shibl, deputy chairman of the board of directors of MISK; Dr. Majid Al-Tuwaijri, supervisor of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence; Mohammed Al-Shuaibi, director of special projects in the Strategic Management Office; and Dr. Badr Al-Badr, CEO of MISK.

Saleh Almohaimeed, Board Chairman of Centre for Leadership Studies. (Supplied)

Among the proposals presented were ideas to improve tourism to Saudi Arabia and use artificial intelligence to advance digitalization in the country.

The Leaders 2030 program focuses on analyzing the Kingdom’s local experiences and development opportunities. It also organizes field visits to leading organizations to benefit from their experiences.

Vision 2030 has motivated us as we aspire to be a lively community, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation.

Saleh Al-Mohaimeed, Board chairman of the Centre for Leadership Studies

Saleh Al-Mohaimeed, board chairman of the Centre for Leadership Studies, spoke to Arab News about the transformative potential of proper leadership as “a great gift for humanity.”

He said that a good leader “lights up the way for society by investing his abilities, experience and knowledge to inspire others.”

“Vision 2030 has motivated us as we aspire to be a lively community, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation,” he added.

 

Topics: MISK MISK Leaders 2030 program Saudi Arabia Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches youth impact initiative
Saudi interns to benefit as Misk, Bulgari Hotel Paris team up in training scheme
Saudi Arabia
Saudi interns to benefit as Misk, Bulgari Hotel Paris team up in training scheme

Saudi aid center diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students

KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students. (SPA)
KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students. (SPA)
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi aid center diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students

KSrelief diagnoses 300 hearing-impaired Yemeni students. (SPA)
  • Project Manager Osama Bagadi said that the initiative aims to distribute 300 digital hearing aids with templates for hearing-impaired students in the targeted centers
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Friday diagnosed 300 students with hearing impairments in centers for people with disabilities in the Yemeni governorates of Aden and Hadramout, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The students will be provided with hearing aids as part of a project to respond to the needs of local capacity development to teach literacy students and people with disabilities.

Project Manager Osama Bagadi said that the initiative aims to distribute 300 digital hearing aids with templates for hearing-impaired students in the targeted centers, adding that the students have began the diagnosis and audiometry phase, and will go on to distributing and installing the hearing aids after completing the diagnosis and audiometry process.

Director of the Deaf Association in Aden Etidal Salam said that the project “is of great importance to our deaf children and an aid in facilitating the educational process through medical diagnosis, with the aim of giving them the headphones provided by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to overcome hearing impairments and enable them to achieve educational attainment throughout the course of their studies.”

The project will help to address the main challenges facing educational institutions with people with disabilities and illiteracy eradication by providing school supplies for 20 specialized centers and 10 literacy schools in Aden, Abyan and Hadramout, KSrelief said.

This is within the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the Kingdom, represented by the center, to support the Yemeni educational sector, improve its outputs and help people with special needs.

Topics: Yemen

Related

Saudi aid agency sends 3k food baskets to flood victims. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency sends 3k food baskets to flood victims
Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency signs agreement to support education in Yemen

King Salman receives written message from president of Central African Republic

King Salman receives written message from president of Central African Republic
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

King Salman receives written message from president of Central African Republic

King Salman receives written message from president of Central African Republic
  • The message related to strengthening relations between the two countries
  • Saudi foreign minister and CAR’s minister of energy and water resources discussed bilateral relations
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman received a written message from Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera on Sunday. 

The message related to strengthening relations between the two countries, and was received by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan during a meeting with the Central African Republic’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Arthur Bertrand Piri.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Central African Republic (CAR)

Related

What Saudi crown prince’s tour of Greece and France says about Kingdom’s place on the international stage
World
What Saudi crown prince’s tour of Greece and France says about Kingdom’s place on the international stage
Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia allocates $40bn for water projects under 5-year plan

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea launches tourism scholarship program for high school graduates

The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience. (Supplied)
The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience. (Supplied)
Updated 31 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea launches tourism scholarship program for high school graduates

The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience. (Supplied)
  • The program is open to Saudi nationals with a high school degree (as a full-time student) from inside the Kingdom or an equivalent from abroad
Updated 31 July 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company recently launched a scholarship program for high school graduates to study international hospitality management in partnership with the University of Prince Mugrin and the Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne hospitality business school.

The program aims to provide young Saudis pursuing a career in tourism with hands-on experience in the sector and international expertise to contribute to growing the Kingdom into a world-class tourist destination.

The curriculum of the program equips students with the knowledge and experience based on Swiss and international hospitality standards to succeed in the growing sector.

One of TRSDC’s missions is to develop the talents of Saudis to specialize in different branches of tourism and hospitality.

On completing the program TRSDC plans to assist qualified students in finding jobs in their fields.

The program launch follows the second TRSDC Grants program agreement signed with Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne and the University of Prince Mugrin in Medina.

Ecole hoteliere de Lausanne is known as the first hotel school established in 1893 in Switzerland. The University of Prince Mugrin in Medina provides education to students in a variety of fields and research degree programs.

There are two tracks that students can choose from, including a fast track four-year-program that excludes the preparatory year and jumps directly into the major.

The second program option is a five-year program that begins with one year of preparation before students can qualify to start their major.

To enter the program, applicants must meet a set of requirements.

The program is open to Saudi nationals with a high school degree (as a full-time student) from inside the Kingdom or an equivalent from abroad.

Applicants should apply within five years of their graduation from high school and must be less than 23-years-old with a Standard Achievement Admission Test and cognitive ability tests of 60 percent and above.

For applicants to enter the fast-track program, they must score a six or above on their IELTS or an equivalent test and must submit a statement of purpose essay in English explaining why they want to enter the program.

Interested students can read more about the application requirements by visiting the Red Sea Development Company programs page.

Program registration is open from July 28 until Aug. 4, 2022.

 

Topics: Red Sea Development Company Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi construction firm Red Sea International to reduce capital by half to $80m 
Business & Economy
Saudi construction firm Red Sea International to reduce capital by half to $80m 
The Red Sea Development Co.’s study reveals diversity of habitats as it calls for responsible tourism 
Business & Economy
The Red Sea Development Co.’s study reveals diversity of habitats as it calls for responsible tourism 

Saudi envoy meets Zanzibar president

Saudi envoy meets Zanzibar president
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Saudi envoy meets Zanzibar president

Saudi envoy meets Zanzibar president
  • The visit was to mark the start of Avetisyan’s work in Dar es Salaam
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Tanzania Abdullah bin Ali Alsheryan visited the President of the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar Hussein Ali Mwinyi at his home in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

They discussed aspects of cooperation between the Kingdom and Tanzania during the meeting.

On Thursday, Alsheryan received the newly appointed ambassador of the Russian Federation to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan at his office.

The visit was to mark the start of Avetisyan’s work in Dar es Salaam.

 

Topics: Hussein Ali Mwinyi Zanzibar Tanzania

Related

Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila meets Yevheniia Filipenko. (KSA Mission UN Geneva)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy to UN meets Ukrainian counterpart
Saudi envoy meets president of the National Assembly of Senegal. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy meets president of the National Assembly of Senegal

Latest updates

Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister
Voting set to begin in race to become UK prime minister
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river
Mountain melt shutters classic Alpine routes
Mountain melt shutters classic Alpine routes
Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia
Why prevention of animal abuse and neglect is gaining urgency in Saudi Arabia
Eight security personnel killed in central Nigeria ambush
Police men sit on a truck as they patrol in Akwa, Anambra State in southeast Nigeria. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.