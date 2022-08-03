You are here

  • Home
  • MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended

MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended

A Korean smart farm consortium has partnered with the Omani government on a smart farm project.
A Korean smart farm consortium has partnered with the Omani government on a smart farm project.
Short Url

https://arab.news/r5hkz

Updated 27 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended

MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended
Updated 27 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

A Korean smart farm consortium has partnered with the Omani government on a smart farm project.

The consortium will handle operational matters for the first three months, Zawya reported. 

Iraq’s Khor Mor field on pause

The KM250 expansion project at the Khor Mor field in Iraq’s Kurdistan continues to be suspended following a series of rocket attacks, the last of which hit the site on July 25, reported MEED.

Although the project is currently on hold, Dana gas— one of the companies involved in the project— is working to have the first phase of the project completed by April or May 2023.

Saudi Aramco invites bids 

Saudi Aramco has started inviting bids to develop housing complexes at Haradh and Wudayhi in Eastern Province on the basis of public-private partnership.

The project was originally awarded to Saudi-based Al-Rajhi Development Co. and India’s Shapoorji Pallonji, but increased input prices and renegotiations between the two terminated the deal, reported MEED.  

The contract includes the construction of 11 residential buildings, two mosques, and a healthcare institute.

In addition, the project comprises the construction of a sewerage system and chiller plants.

WTE project

The Public Investment Fund-owned ACWA Power, Beeah, Besix and other companies have submitted expressions of interest to develop Abu Dhabi’s first waste-to-energy project.

The scope of work includes the financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of the WTE project, according to MEED.

Located near Al-Dhafra landfill, the project will supply electricity to 52,500 households.

Topics: Oman ACWA Power Khor Mor Iraq

Related

MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC acquires 50% of TotalEnergies; Al Seer records $240m profit in Q2
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — ADNOC acquires 50% of TotalEnergies; Al Seer records $240m profit in Q2

IDnow secures $61m debt facility from BlackRock

IDnow secures $61m debt facility from BlackRock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

IDnow secures $61m debt facility from BlackRock

IDnow secures $61m debt facility from BlackRock
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: European identity proofing and digital identity provider IDnow has secured a new $61 million debt facility from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock.

According to a press release, IDnow will use this fund for geographical expansion and potential acquisitions.

“Securing this debt facility from BlackRock reflects their high confidence in the strength of our business. The funding comes at the perfect time for IDnow to continue driving our ambitious growth strategy and we look forward to working with BlackRock,” said Andreas Bodczek, CEO of IDnow.

Joe Lichtenberger, CFO of IDnow added: “This financing facility caps a string of commercial successes that continue to propel IDnow’s strong growth. The facility will allow us to continue investments in our growth areas. BlackRock is a great partner for IDnow going forward.”

Headquartered in Munich, IDnow was founded in 2014. The company now serves 900 enterprise customers in 195 countries. 

Topics: tech debt expansion credit

Related

World’s largest asset manager BlackRock appoints Suliman Algwaiz as chairman for Saudi unit
Business & Economy
World’s largest asset manager BlackRock appoints Suliman Algwaiz as chairman for Saudi unit

Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup

Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup

Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup
  • DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircrafts available, from light jets to a 10-seat Falcon 2000
Updated 6 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim has seen an influx of requests for private jets to Doha as football fans prepare for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Business Airport International reported.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim will make a variety of aircraft available, ranging from affordable light jets such as the four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang and the eight-seater Pilatus PC-12 to mid-size jets like the nine-seater Bombardier Challenger 604, ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. 

DCAF will also provide a 10-seat Falcon 2000 along with a large-size cabin aircraft.

“We have seen a sharp increase in inquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals, which take place on Dec. 18 at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium. We are closely monitoring the level of inquiries and are well prepared with our offering,” DCAF Managing Director Holger Ostheimer said. 

Football fans traveling through DCAF’s facility can expect the shortest distance from drop-off to aircraft, with customs, immigration and security checks all performed within the range of the fixed-base operator. 

Fans will be able to board their flight in minutes, giving them more time to savor every moment of this unforgettable experience.

Topics: Private jets 2022 FIFA World Cup

Related

Dubai private jet operator in talks to go public via SPAC
Business & Economy
Dubai private jet operator in talks to go public via SPAC
‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA
Business & Economy
‘Uber of private jets’ sees steep rise in demand for KSA

Aramco, Sinopec sign initial agreement to collaborate on projects in Saudi Arabia

Aramco, Sinopec sign initial agreement to collaborate on projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco, Sinopec sign initial agreement to collaborate on projects in Saudi Arabia

Aramco, Sinopec sign initial agreement to collaborate on projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco has signed an initial agreement with China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., known as Sinopec, to collaborate on projects in the Kingdom, according to a statement. 

The areas of potential cooperation include upstream and downstream businesses, engineering and construction, oilfield services, carbon capture and hydrogen. 

The companies will also discuss the opportunities for the establishment of a local manufacturing hub in King Salman Energy Park.

Mohammed Y. Al Qahtani, Aramco Senior Vice President of Downstream, said: “We are delighted to be able to extend our relationship with Sinopec and leverage our mutual strength and reach while creating a path to bring our long-standing cooperation in China to our facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

“This latest collaboration will help to further advance our strategic relationship with Sinopec into key areas of mutual benefit within the Kingdom." 

Yu Baocai, President of Sinopec, said: “The two companies will join hands in renewing the vitality and scoring new progress of the Belt and Road Initiative and Vision 2030.”

 

Topics: Aramco Saudi Arabia China

Related

Saudi Aramco receives 2 bids for water projects for Jafurah gas development scheme
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco receives 2 bids for water projects for Jafurah gas development scheme

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
Updated 37 min 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas

China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
Updated 37 min 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mainland China's shares extended losses on Wednesday after falling sharply in the previous session, as cautious investors monitored developments around Sino-US tensions following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

China condemned the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, responding with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the US ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

At the market close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.7 percent at 3,163.67 points, its lowest close since May 30, and blue-chip CSI300 index lost 1 percent to 4,066.98.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.4 percent at 19,767.09 at the close, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong climbed 0.52 percent.

China July services activity expands at quickest pace in 15 months

China’s services activity grew at the fastest rate in 15 months in July as easing COVID-19 curbs boosted consumer confidence, but foreign demand fell and companies cut staff for the seventh month in a row, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday.

The Caixin services Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 55.5 in July, the fastest growth since April 2021, rising further from the robust reading of 54.5 in June.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

The reading contrasted somewhat with China’s official services PMI on Sunday which showed growth moderated, but both gauges still pointed to solid expansion in the hard-hit sector while the country’s manufacturers struggled.

Taiwan asks ships to find alternative routes, avoid Chinese drill areas

Taiwan port authorities on Wednesday asked ships to find alternative routes and avoid areas of China’s announced drills around the island, according to government notices.

Ships going in and out of the seven major harbors across Taiwan including Taipei Harbor should be aware of the drills from noon Aug. 4 to noon Aug. 7, notices by Taiwan’s Maritime and Port Bureau said.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: stocks China Taiwan

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks fall; yuan hits 11-week low ahead of Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal

Americana Restaurants brings US-based Peet’s Coffee to GCC through franchise deal
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Food company Americana Restaurants has entered a franchise agreement with Peet’s Coffee to bring the brand to the Gulf Cooperation Council markets for the first time.

The collaboration, with the US unit of JDE Peet’s, is built to cater to rising demand for coffee experiences across Americana Restaurants’ regional markets, according to a statement. 

Americana Restaurants will launch Peet’s first Middle East store in the UAE by the fourth quarter of 2022.

“This addition to our coffee offering is in line with our strategic vision of capturing market share in a rapidly growing segment within the region, as we continue to grow our store footprint and diversify our F&B offering,” Amarpal Sandhu, CEO of Americana Restaurants, said. 

Introducing premium coffee to North America since 1966, Peet’s has over 370 bar locations across the US and China.

Topics: coffee GCC

Related

Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources
Business & Economy
Americana hires Rothschild to advise on possible Saudi or UAE IPO: sources

Latest updates

MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended
MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended
IDnow secures $61m debt facility from BlackRock
IDnow secures $61m debt facility from BlackRock
Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving
Ukraine urges Lebanon to block ship with grain from leaving
Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup
Surge in private jet requests to Doha ahead of FIFA World Cup
GCC chief, Kyrgyz FM sign MoU in Bishkek
GCC chief, Kyrgyz FM sign MoU in Bishkek

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.