Gauff sends former world No.1 Naomi Osaka packing with straight sets victory
Coco Gauff reacts to defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan during the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, part of the Hologic WTA Tour. (AFP)
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

  Gauff's victory evened the series with Osaka at two wins apiece
SAN JOSE: Coco Gauff held off four-time major champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the quarterfinals at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Gauff, the No. 6 seed, held all of her serves in the opening set and finished the 45-minute session with three aces. Osaka had the first double-fault of the match early in the second set and Gauff took advantage for a 2-1 lead. Gauff quickly built a double-break lead at 5-1 and led 40-0 before Osaka saved four match points and used her first ace to make it 5-2.

Osaka then broke Gauff for the first time in the match and overcame another 40-0 deficit with five straight points for 5-4. But Gauff closed it out on her eighth match point with an unreturnable serve.

“The most proud was how I responded mentally,” Gauff said. “I could have easily folded in those couple of double-faults and match points that I lost. But I kept telling myself ‘Another point, another chance’ and then the music kind of helped on the bench. I was trying to sing along to the song to get me out of the match.”

Gauff’s victory evened the series with Osaka at two wins apiece. Gauff will face No. 2 seed Paula Badosa on Friday.

Other winners in San Jose were Shelby Rogers and No. 4 seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals for the third time this season. Coming off an opening-round win against 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, she beat Sakkari, a 2018 finalist and 2019 semifinalist in San Jose, for the third straight time.

Sabalenka came back from trailing 5-3 in the third set to edge Caroline Dolehide 5-7, 6-1, 7-5. Sabalenka overcame 20 double-faults in the match to advance to play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

The schedule for Friday in the hard-court US Open tuneup includes Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur, who will face Veronika Kudermetova.

US top women’s FIFA rankings, Germany up to second

US top women’s FIFA rankings, Germany up to second
  Top five ranking Arab nations are Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria and Bahrain
The latest FIFA women’s ranking has been released with the US Women’s National Team still leading ahead of several of Europe’s powers.

July 2022 was a busy month for women’s football, with five major tournaments taking place across the globe. In addition to the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, continental championships were held in Africa, South America, North America and Oceania, all serving as qualifying events for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Since June 17, 2022, when the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking was last published, no fewer than 221 matches have been played, generating considerable movement in the standings.

And while the US, recent winners of the CONCACAF Women’s Championship, remain the team to catch, the Stars and Stripes have a new pursuer in Germany (No. 2, up three). The EURO 2022 runners-up move ahead of Sweden (No. 3, down one), whose own European title ambitions came to an end in the semifinals.

Freshly crowned continental champions, England moved up four places to No. 4, ahead of France in fifth (down two). Drops for the Netherlands to sixth, Canada to seventh and Spain to eighth are the other significant changes in this edition’s top 10.

The top five ranking Arab nations are Jordan at 66, Morocco at 76, Tunisia at 78, Algeria at 79 and Bahrain at 86.

Like the Lionesses, South Africa also moved up four places, to No. 54, on the back of their title triumph at the 2022 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Semifinalists at that tournament, Zambia (No. 80) are this edition’s most-improved side after surging 23 places. Nigeria (No. 46, down seven), who surprisingly went down 1-0 to the She-polopolo in the match for third place, registered the biggest decline in terms of points (minus 69.33).

Another notable improver in this edition are Jamaica, who achieved their highest-ever placing of 42nd, following their third place at the Concacaf Championship. Also enjoying all-time highs are Iceland at No. 14, the Republic of Ireland at No. 26, Portugal at No. 27 and Zambia.

Four new teams have joined the ranking since June 2022: Cambodia (No. 120), Turkmenistan (No. 137), Timor-Leste (No. 152) and Guinea-Bissau (No. 169), giving the August 2022 edition a record-breaking 185 FIFA member associations.

The next edition of the FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking will be published on Oct. 13, 2022, ahead of the draw for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in Auckland.

Olympic Council of Asia welcomes Saudi bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM

Olympic Council of Asia welcomes Saudi bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM
  The Kingdom is looking to host the ninth tournament, which launched in 1986
The Olympic Council of Asia on Thursday welcomed the official request submitted by the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee to host the ninth Asian Winter Games in Trojena, NEOM in 2029, Arabic language daily Arriyadiyah reported.

The Kuwait-based council said in a press statement: “The general assembly scheduled to be hosted in Cambodia on October 4 will make the decision on the (Saudi) Kingdom’s bid to host the tournament, which launched its first edition in Japan in 1986, and is considered the largest sports winter event in the Asian continent.”

The council praised the efforts to promote winter sports in countries that do not have a traditional snow season, particularly in a city that is characterized by distinctive and innovative architecture: “It will provide a unique experience in West Asia and Middle East region for winter sports.”

It also highlighted that the city in northwest Saudi Arabia, which is being developed as a winter sports destination within the framework of the country’s’s Vision 2030 program, is a place where natural landscapes coexist with tourist sites.

After submitting the official bid on Wednesday, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “The bid to host the AWG affirms the geographical, environmental diversity and natural wealth that the Kingdom enjoys and is willing to share with our wider Asian Olympic family. We are very excited to welcome all Winter Sports enthusiasts in 2029, aiming to celebrate an incomparable experience in Trojena.”

Major GCC women’s volleyball tourney set for Abu Dhabi

Major GCC women’s volleyball tourney set for Abu Dhabi
Organizers FBMA scheduled the event to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day on Aug. 28. (FBMA)
  • 6 teams from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain to take part from Aug. 26 to 31
  • Celebration of Emirati Women’s Day by organizers Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy
ABU DHABI: The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy is set to host its inaugural GCC Volleyball Cup tournament between Aug. 26 and 31 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena, Zayed Sports City.

The tournament will feature six teams, including three from the UAE — Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Team, Al-Wasl Club and Sharjah Ladies Club.

The event will also include one team each from Saudi Arabia (Saudi Noura Club), Kuwait (Salwa Al-Sabah) and Bahrain (Bahrain Club), with 72 players set to compete.

The staging of this month’s championship has been selected by the FBMA to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day, which will be celebrated across the UAE on Aug. 28.

By marking the occasion with the participation of the Gulf’s top players, FBMA hopes to inspire women and girls to take up the sport.

The tournament was announced during a press conference at Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s headquarters, attended by Talal Al-Hashemi, executive director of sports development at the council, and Amal Al-Afifi, board member of the FMBA.

Al-Afifi said: “The launch of the first GCC Volleyball Cup for Ladies represents another significant moment in FBMA’s history as we continue our journey of creating regular opportunities for females to participate and succeed in sport.

“Volleyball is a game that is going from strength to strength and rising in popularity and we are delighted to be bringing this important Gulf competition to Abu Dhabi that will showcase the best talent that the region has to offer.

“While we hope to attract new audiences to volleyball, the GCC Volleyball Cup for Ladies also falls on Emirati Women’s Day, which provides a perfect opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary women in our society.

“By placing the spotlight on these female volleyball athletes, we hope the younger generation that are watching the matches will be inspired by what they see and be encouraged to follow in their footsteps so they can strive in sport and become the best individual(s) they can be in life.”

Al-Hashemi said the tournament was “another great addition” to the busy schedule of sporting events being hosted in Abu Dhabi.

“We believe this new tournament that brings together players from different countries across the GCC will be a valuable opportunity for teams to interact and gain more experience and deliver better performances.

“We have formed a strategic partnership with FBMA and we are happy with the progress made by the Academy as it has become a major supporter of women’s sports in Abu Dhabi.”

The format will see the six teams split into two groups with the pool matches played between Aug. 26 and 28. Following a day’s rest, the semifinals will be contested by the top two sides in each group before the event concludes a day later.

Werder Bremen and Schalke ‘ready to deliver’ on Bundesliga return

Werder Bremen and Schalke ‘ready to deliver’ on Bundesliga return
  While Schalke and Bremen only had to wait one season to return, they have adopted contrasting approaches as they seek to stay at the top table
BERLIN: Two of the biggest and most successful sides in German football history return to the Bundesliga this weekend with fallen giants Werder Bremen and Schalke back in the top flight after a season in the second tier.

Bremen have won four Bundesliga titles, most recently in 2004, and six German Cups, the last in 2009.

Schalke have won the German league seven times, the most recent in 1958, and are five-time German Cup winners, last lifting the trophy in 2011.

“Pre-season is over and now it’s time to deliver,” Schalke’s new coach Frank Kramer warned ahead of their opening fixture against Cologne on Sunday.

Bremen open at home against Wolfsburg on Saturday with champions Bayern Munich kicking off the campaign on Friday at Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

While Schalke and Bremen only had to wait one season to return, they have adopted contrasting approaches as they seek to stay at the top table.

Schalke have brought in a dozen new players to the squad which won the second division title while Bremen have opted to stick with the core of the side that won automatic promotion with second place.

Werder will also have a British flavor with England under-21 defender Lee Buchanan arriving from Derby and Scotsman Oliver Burke, who spent a season in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig in 2016-17.

Defenders Niklas Stark and Amos Pieper should help Bremen improve their stability at the back.

Most importantly for the ‘Green and Whites’, they held onto Ole Werner, 34, one of Germany’s hottest coaching prospects.

Werder were languishing in 10th place last season when manager Markus Anfang was forced to step down after it emerged he had shown the club fake Covid vaccination certificates.

Werner took charge and was able to right the ship, with Bremen winning 14 of their remaining 20 games to rocket to the top of the table, before finishing the year in second.

Werner was typically pragmatic when asked about the club’s prospects on Thursday, saying “the goal should be that we stay in the division and continue to play in the Bundesliga next year.”

Despite their fall from grace, Schalke remain one of the best supported sides in German football, with more than 70,000 turning out for a fan day in late July, a far cry from the riots which greeted their relegation after winning just three games in 2020-2021.

Schalke, who won the Europa League in 1997 and played in the Champions League semifinals as recently as 2011, have brought in 12 newcomers for their push to return to the elite.

Kramer replaces the popular Mike Bueskens, who played 11 years for the club and won eight of the side’s last nine games to secure promotion last season.

Kramer’s first competitive game in charge of the Royal Blues was a 5-0 German Cup victory over fourth division Bremer SV, although he implored his charges to “stay wide awake” ahead of the sterner test posed by first division sides.

Schalke’s defense will be anchored by centerback Maya Yoshida, with the captain of the Japanese national side arriving on a free transfer from Sampdoria.

Midfielder Alex Kral, free-kick specialist Florent Mollet, striker Sebastian Polter and winger Tobias Mohr are among the other new additions.

Schalke’s frontline will still be led by second-division specialist Simon Terodde, who scored 30 goals in 30 games in 2021-22.

Terodde, 34, scored 172 goals in 283 games in the second division and has topped the season goalscoring charts with four different clubs — Bochum in 2016, Stuttgart in 2017, Cologne in 2019 and Schalke in 2022.

New voice Drury set as NBC opens 10th Premier League season

New voice Drury set as NBC opens 10th Premier League season
  • Drury takes over for Arlo White, who called NBC’s coverage of England’s top soccer league since they acquired the rights in 2013
  •  Last year’s matches averaged 507,000 viewers per TV match window on NBC, USA, CNBC and NBCSN, the second-highest average for the Premier League in the US
LONDON: Peter Drury’s voice has been synonymous with the Premier League for over 20 years. As he embarks on his first season as NBC’s play-by-play announcer, his new bosses have made one thing clear — don’t change the style.

“That’s a very strong message I get,” Drury said as he prepared for the opening weekend of games. “I’m not thinking of myself necessarily as speaking to any other audience than I already have done over the years. It’s my job simply to tell the story of the game. That doesn’t change whether I’m in the UK or America, or anywhere else in the world.

“It’s very clear that the American audience does not want a patronizing Englishman talking down, assuming that he or she has to have the game explained to them. The relationship has got way beyond that.”

Drury takes over for Arlo White, who called NBC’s coverage of England’s top soccer league since they acquired the rights in 2013. White is the lead announcer for the LIV Golf Series and calls some games for Major League Soccer’s Chicago Fire.

While casual observers may not be familiar with Drury, he is known by diehard fans. He has been calling the top Premier League games since 1998, recently on the league’s world feed. Drury was also the main announcer for CBS Sports coverage of the Champions League.

Pierre Moossa, the coordinating producer for NBC’s Premier League coverage, described Drury as an incredible wordsmith who can make an audience appreciate and understand what is going on during the match.

“He has such a warm, welcoming and inclusive voice and way of narrating that I think people are going to really enjoy, especially early in the mornings,” Moossa said.

Drury will team with Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux for three games on the opening weekend. They will call Friday’s opening match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal on USA Network, Everton hosting Chelsea on Saturday (also on USA), and Sunday’s match between defending champion Manchester City and West Ham, which will be streamed on Peacock.

NBC will not carry any matches this weekend due to their coverage of the Women’s British Open. Their first game will be on Aug. 13 when Brentford hosts Manchester United.

On most weeks, USA will have at least four games with one on NBC and the remainder only on Peacock.

It is also a milestone season for NBC, as it begins its 10th season carrying the Premier League. NBC agreed to a six-year renewal of broadcast rights last November. The deal is worth an average of $450 million per season, well above the $250 million, three-year agreement NBC signed in 2012. The previous six-year deal, which began in 2016, was worth $1.1 billion, an average of $183.3 million per season.

Last year’s matches averaged 507,000 viewers per TV match window on NBC, USA, CNBC and NBCSN, the second-highest average for the Premier League in the US. A record 12 matches also averaged at least 1 million viewers.

Studio host Rebecca Lowe said the biggest difference she has seen is that soccer no longer feels like a niche sport in the US.

“This is mainstream now. For many, many decades we all know that America has been saying soccer is coming, soccer is coming. Soccer is now here,” Lowe said. “When I moved over in 2013, I would see the odd football shirt maybe in a park or airport. Now I would say going about my daily life here in Northern California, I see Premier League shirts on a daily basis. A Man City fan just walked into the Starbucks where I am sitting. It happens all the time.”

Former US national team goalkeeper and NBC analyst Tim Howard, who played for Manchester United and Everton, pointed out that soccer is consumed in a different way compared to other countries.

“The way we learn about the game now at NBC, we teach the game, we show the game, but before that I had friends in the NBA and still do, and friends in the NFL, they play a video game and jump on a plane in the offseason and go to Chelsea to watch football matches,” he said. “When we look at our coverage, people get up at all hours of the morning to watch us. It’s become our thing. It’s very American, and we do it in the right way.”

