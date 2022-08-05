What We Are Reading Today: Inventor of the Future

Author: Alec Nevala-Lee
Inventor of the Future is the first authoritative biography to cover all aspects of Buckminster Fuller’s career.
Drawing on meticulous research, dozens of interviews, and thousands of unpublished documents, Alec Nevala-Lee has produced a riveting portrait that transcends the myth of Fuller as an otherworldly generalist. In an era of accelerating change, Fuller’s example remains enormously relevant, and his lessons for designers, activists, and innovators are as powerful and essential as ever.
During his lifetime, Fuller was hailed as one of the greatest geniuses of the 20th century.
The strength of this carefully researched and fair-minded biography is that the reader comes away with a greater understanding of a deeply complicated individual who overcame obstacles — many of his own making — to achieve a kind of imperfect greatness, Witold Rybczynski said in a review for The New York Times.
“In his public appearances, Fuller could come across as a selfless seer, almost a secular saint; in Nevala-Lee’s biography he is all too human,” said the review.