The local burger scene in the Kingdom’s capital continues to grow, with many restaurants bringing their own twist to classic burgers — and Main Street Burgers is the newest addition to the scene.

Located in Al-Sulimaniyah neighborhood, the joint is a modern spot with sleek and trendy aesthetics. The inside is decorated with cool posters that feature the items on the menu.

The buzz surrounding the restaurant’s opening resulted in a queue forming outside on the day I visited.

The menu is iconic, due to limited options that are done well, including its burger and fries. Options also feature its milkshakes, which have gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok.

The prices are average, with burgers ranging from SR26 to SR42 ($7 to $11), while fries range from SR9 to SR25.

Its priciest burger is the establishment’s main, featuring a double patty with jalapenos and bacon. It also offers simpler options like the single and the double.

I opted for the double burger, which was a great option and curbed my craving for a classic burger. I paired it with street fries, which cost SR19, and the meal came with grilled onions, jalapenos, cheese and house sauce.

The menu offers sodas as beverage options, but I opted for a chocolate milkshake.

Overall, and disregarding the possible waiting time and line outside, Main Street Burgers proved worth it.