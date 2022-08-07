Saudi Arabia leads condemnations of Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned Israeli settler storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard in what the Kingdom called a “serious violation of international law”.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to end the escalation and provide the necessary protection to Palestinian civilians.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية اقتحام باحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك، من قبل المستوطنين الإسرائيليين في خرقٍ خطير للقانون الدولي وللوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في القدس ومقدساتها pic.twitter.com/yrkvvDdP4t — وزارة الخارجية (@KSAMOFA) August 7, 2022

The Kingdom said the attack violates the sanctity of the holy sites in Jerusalem, which contributes to inciting tensions and prolonging violence amid escalations in Gaza that killed over 29 Palestinians and injured scores more this week.

Jordan also condemned Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging Israel to “respect [the mosque’s] sanctity and halt measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo.”

In a statement published on Petra news agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ spokesperson Haitham Abu Alfoul stressed that running the affairs of the holy site was exclusively under the jurisdiction of Jordanian-run Waqf (endowments) and al-Aqsa Affairs Administration in Jerusalem.

He described Israel’s actions as a “violation of the historical and legal status quo and international law” and said it is a disrespect to the authority of the administration.

In a statement of condemnation, Qatar’s foreign ministry said the “provocation practices” are part of the attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community to halt Israel’s attempts to transform the ongoing conflict to a “religious war.”

The ministry said the provocative violations that coincide with the recent attacks on Gaza will lead to “a dangerous escalation of violence.”

The Muslim World League also condemned the storming of the mosque, saying it was a serious violation of international resolutions and laws, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The League and its international councils, bodies and councils denounced the “dangerous escalation” that impacts on the sanctity of Islamic sites.

They warned against continuous violations that threaten to escalate violence, for which everyone will pay the price, and push back peace efforts.

It stressed the importance of everyone working in pursuit of a just and comprehensive peace and stopping all practices that undermine peace opportunities in the region.