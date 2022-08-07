Saudi Arabia leads condemnations of Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

You are here

Jews visit the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City as Israel marks Tisha B'Av, the ninth day in the Hebrew month of Av, the destruction of the First and Second Temples, August 7, 2022. (Reuters)
Israeli police stand by as Jews, including Israeli far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben Gvir, visit the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City as Israel marks Tisha B'Av, on August 7, 2022. (Reuters)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned Israeli settler storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard in what the Kingdom called a “serious violation of international law”.

In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community to end the escalation and provide the necessary protection to Palestinian civilians.

The Kingdom said the attack violates the sanctity of the holy sites in Jerusalem, which contributes to inciting tensions and prolonging violence amid escalations in Gaza that killed over 29 Palestinians and injured scores more this week.

Jordan also condemned Israeli violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging Israel to “respect [the mosque’s] sanctity and halt measures aimed at altering the historical and legal status quo.”

In a statement published on Petra news agency, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates’ spokesperson Haitham Abu Alfoul stressed that running the affairs of the holy site was exclusively under the jurisdiction of Jordanian-run Waqf (endowments) and al-Aqsa Affairs Administration in Jerusalem.

He described Israel’s actions as a “violation of the historical and legal status quo and international law” and said it is a disrespect to the authority of the administration.

In a statement of condemnation, Qatar’s foreign ministry said the “provocation practices” are part of the attempts to alter the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling on the international community to halt Israel’s attempts to transform the ongoing conflict to a “religious war.”

The ministry said the provocative violations that coincide with the recent attacks on Gaza will lead to “a dangerous escalation of violence.”  

The Muslim World League also condemned the storming of the mosque, saying it was a serious violation of international resolutions and laws, Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

The League and its international councils, bodies and councils denounced the “dangerous escalation” that impacts on the sanctity of Islamic sites.

They warned against continuous violations that threaten to escalate violence, for which everyone will pay the price, and push back peace efforts.

It stressed the importance of everyone working in pursuit of a just and comprehensive peace and stopping all practices that undermine peace opportunities in the region.

El-Sisi: Egypt has an unchangeable policy on Taiwan

El-Sisi: Egypt has an unchangeable policy on Taiwan
Updated 07 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

El-Sisi: Egypt has an unchangeable policy on Taiwan

El-Sisi: Egypt has an unchangeable policy on Taiwan
  • El-Sisi said that Egypt supported the “One China” policy as it is in the interests of world security and stability
Updated 07 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has said that his country’s policy remains consistent on Taiwan, with Egypt supporting the “One China” policy.

During a speech to military students, El-Sisi said that Egypt supported the “One China” policy as it is in the interests of world security and stability.

“We do not want more global crises that may affect us all,” he said. “In our foreign policy, we have constants in our policy that do not change, and we are always keen to be supportive of regional and international stability.”

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has angered China, which views the island as part of its territory.

A day after Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island, China on Thursday began unprecedented military exercises and fired multiple missiles near Taiwan.

In response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China said on Friday that it was suspending talks with the US in a number of areas, including on climate change. China’s foreign ministry announced that it was also halting communications with the US on combating transnational crime and drug trafficking, actions that the US referred to as irresponsible.

On Thursday, the US criticized China’s display of force as an “overreaction” and “provocative” after Beijing launched missiles and stationed fighter jets near Taiwan in retaliation for Pelosi’s visit to the island.

The Taiwanese defense ministry reported on Friday that it sent out planes to warn off Chinese aircraft that it claimed violated the median line in the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary between the two sides, and entered the island’s air defense zone.

Topics: Middle East Taiwan Egypt China

Italy ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian civilian casualties

Italy ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian civilian casualties
Updated 07 August 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian civilian casualties

Italy ‘deeply concerned’ over Palestinian civilian casualties
  • Every effort must be made to de-escalate Gaza tension, diplomatic source tells Arab News
Updated 07 August 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy condemns the escalation of violence in Gaza and is “deeply concerned” about the news of casualties among Palestinian civilians, the Italian ministry of foreign affairs said.

The ministry said it “strongly condemns the launch of rockets toward Israel’s territory and reiterates Israel’s right to ensure the safety of its citizens,” and “urges all sides to show moderation to prevent an escalation of the hostilities, which would cause further casualties and pain among civilians.”

“This new wave of violence confirms once again the necessity to relaunch diplomatic efforts to reach a fair and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” an official communique added.

“The situation is escalating badly and may bear unexpected consequences: This is just something we do not want to see in a global situation, which is already full of tensions due to the war in Ukraine and the China-Taiwan contest. This is why we believe that every diplomatic effort must be made in Middle East,” a diplomatic source in the prime minister’s office told Arab News.

The Italian Parliament is also concerned about the escalation in Gaza. Members of the foreign affairs committees of both Houses will meet in Rome on Tuesday to discuss the situation in a joint meeting.

“We are following with great concern what is happening at the border with the Gaza Strip. We must absolutely avoid the prospect of an escalation in the confrontation between Israelis and Palestinians on the border with the Gaza Strip,” Stefania Craxi, senator for the Forza Italia party and chairperson of the Italian Senate’s foreign and international committee told Arab News.

Craxi urged all parties to “work hard in order to foster a structured dialogue between both parts.”

The Middle East, she said, was “thirsty for peace, and no one can ever believe that a conflict is unavoidable. We all must think that the more all this will go on the more all these tensions may be badly destabilizing for all the Mediterranean area. This would certainly have repercussions on a global level in a moment when all geopolitical balances seem to be redefined.”

Piero Fassino, the member of Parliament for the Democratic Party who chairs the Italian Chamber of Deputies’ foreign and international committee, told Arab News: “It is necessary now more than ever to do everything possible to prevent a wider conflict, which would affect civilians on both sides and cause more casualties and greater suffering.”

Topics: Gaza Gaza strip

Top Christian cleric: ‘Shameful’ delay in cabinet formation causing Lebanon’s decay

Top Christian cleric: ‘Shameful’ delay in cabinet formation causing Lebanon’s decay
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters

Top Christian cleric: ‘Shameful’ delay in cabinet formation causing Lebanon’s decay

Top Christian cleric: ‘Shameful’ delay in cabinet formation causing Lebanon’s decay
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Christian cleric said on Sunday it is “shameful” that politicians have yet to form a new cabinet nearly three months after elections, blaming their chronic feuding for the country’s “decay.”
Many Lebanese see the long-entrenched governing elite as hamstrung by corruption and dysfunction, and blame it for pushing Lebanon into a financial and economic meltdown that has left eight in 10 people poor.
In his weekly sermon, Maronite Patriarch Beshara Boutros Al-Rai drew an unfavorable comparison between Lebanon’s progress in securing a maritime boundary deal with longtime foe Israel and the paralysis in domestic politics.
“Isn’t it shameful that authorities make efforts to reach an agreement with Israel on maritime borders but refrain from forming a government? Has it become easier for them to agree with Israel than to agree on a government among the Lebanese?” he said.
“Isn’t the split in political power in Lebanon, and of the parties... the basis of the (country’s) political, economy, financial and social decay?” he added.
Rai wields significant influence in Lebanon, where the political system is based on power-sharing among various Muslim and Christian sects, with the presidency reserved for a Maronite Catholic.
In calling out politicians over the crisis, Rai appeared to be trying to break the deadlock.
The Maronite Patriarch said “ugly campaigns in the media” appeared aimed at delaying government formation and the election of a new president later on this year.
Rai was alluding to an escalating dispute between President Michel Aoun and caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who was re-nominated as premier after parliamentary elections in May and has been struggling to form a new cabinet.
Mikati presented a speedy draft cabinet line-up to Aoun in June and has stuck to it, although Aoun has suggested a different make-up.
Last week, Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement issued a wave of statements, accusing Mikati of delaying cabinet formation and even of accumulating wealth through corruption.
Mikati’s office responded by saying Aoun’s party was out of touch with reality in Lebanon.

Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza

Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters
AFP

Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza

Palestinian Islamic jihad group confirms killing of a senior commander in Gaza
  • The slain leader was identified as Khaled Mansour, commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip)
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters AFP

GAZA: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.
“Al-Quds Brigades (Jerusalem Brigades) mourns the leader Khaled Mansour, member of the security council and the commander of the southern region (of Gaza Strip) who was martyred as a result of an Israeli air strike yesterday (Saturday),” the group said in a statement.
Al-Quds Brigades is the armed wing of the group.

The Israel’s army on Saturday said the top leadership of Islamic Jihad’s armed wing has been “neutralized” over two days of Israeli strikes targeting the Palestinian militant group.
“The senior leadership of the military wing of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza has been neutralized,” the head of the army’s operations directorate, Oded Basiok, said in a statement sent to AFP.

At least 24 people had been killed and some 204 injured since Israel launched air and artillery strikes against targets in Gaza on Friday.

Among the dead were six children, as Israel extended its bombardment of Palestinian militants who have retaliated with a barrage of rockets.

Topics: Gaza Israeli aggression Islamic Jihad

