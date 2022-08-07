You are here

  • Home
  • UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykymj

Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs
Updated 15 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Dubai Financial Market announced on its website that Tecom Group, the operator of business districts in Dubai, will be included in the general and real estate indices starting Monday.

After raising 1.7 billion dirhams ($462 million) in an initial public offering, which was oversubscribed by more than 21 times, the company began trading on the DFM on July 5.

As a result, the UAE retail IPO was oversubscribed almost 40 times in aggregate, exceeding all previous IPOs on the DFM.

A “continued buoyancy” in Dubai’s economy contributed to Tecom’s 54 percent annual rise in net profit in the second quarter.

Profit for the three months that ended in June rose to 237 million dirhams, compared with 153.9 million dirhams during the same period last year, Tecom said in a statement to the DFM.

Supporting Kenyan SMEs

Khalifa Fund For Enterprise Development and the National Treasury and Planning Ministry in Kenya have signed an agreement to support the Kenyan Youth Enterprise Development Fund with 110 million dirhams, according to Emirates News Agency WAM.

As part of the agreement, the Kenyan government will be provided with support in promoting economic development, innovation, and innovative projects, creating job opportunities for youth, developing their skills, and empowering them to contribute to the construction of a sustainable, stable economy, WAM added.

CEO of KFED Alia Al-Mazrouei said: “We aim to support the Kenyan government’s efforts to achieve economic development through enhancing the SMEs sector, and spreading the culture of entrepreneurship among youth and women’s empowerment.”

It is expected that nearly 13,000 job opportunities will be created for Kenyan youth through the financing of more than 3,000 projects.

CEO and president of Dubai Chambers steps down

Dubai Chambers announced that Hamad Buamim has stepped down after 16 years in the role, according to Emirates News Agency WAM. 

He will, however, continue to support Dubai Chambers for the next three months.

In an acting capacity, Hassan Al-Hashemi has been appointed president and CEO of Dubai Chambers, WAM said.

Under Buamim’s leadership, Dubai Chambers has grown its membership four times from 80,000 to over 320,000, making it one of the world’s top 10 chambers and the largest membership-based organization in the Middle East and Africa.

In addition to launching 12 international offices, he strengthened Dubai Chambers’ focus on emerging markets, such as Latin America and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, WAM added.

 

Topics: Dubai Financial Market TECOM Khalid Fund

Related

UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m
Business & Economy
UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Updated 07 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Updated 07 August 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.08 percent to $22,975.50 as of 8:10 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,681.23, falling by 3.07 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270 million

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. was approved to return $270 million in customer funds to its creditors, according to Reuters.

Judge Michael Wiles, who oversees Voyager’s bankruptcy, said the company presented a “sufficient basis” to support its claim that Metropolitan Commercial Bank customers should be allowed access to their custodial accounts.

Several crypto firms have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of recent market turmoil, including Voyager.

Voyager estimated it had more than 100,000 creditors, assets worth $1 billion to $10 billion, and liabilities worth the same amount.

The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ordered the company to stop making misleading claims about how its customers’ funds were protected.

In addition, Metropolitan Commercial Bank provided the company with a deposit account, but its customers were not backed by the FDIC.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, crypto lenders like Voyager grew rapidly, drawing depositors with high-interest rates. Crypto markets, however, have been negatively affected by the recent collapse of two major tokens in May.

India freeze Binance assets

As part of an investigation into suspected compliance issues related to foreign exchange regulations, India’s financial crime-fighting agency froze the assets of WazirX, an exchange linked to Binance, Reuters reported.

A total of 646.70 million rupees ($8.1 million) worth of assets have been frozen by the federal Enforcement Directorate.

A spokesperson for WazirX, which is among the largest virtual currency exchanges in India, said: “We have been fully cooperating with the Enforcement Directorate for several days and have responded to all their queries fully and transparently.”

“We do not agree with the allegations in the ED press release. We are evaluating our further plan of action.”

Crypto exchanges are suspected to be involved in helping instant loan apps launder proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies through their platforms, according to the ED.

As a result of violating central bank norms and engaging in predatory lending practices, the ED is investigating several shadow banks and their fintech companies for money laundering.

For suspected violations of foreign exchange regulations, the ED began investigating WazirX last year.

According to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, it does not own Zanmai Labs shares. 

He tweeted: “On 21 Nov 2019, Binance published a blog post that it had ‘acquired’ WazirX. This transaction was never completed. Binance has never — at any point — owned any shares of Zanmai Labs.” 

He said Binance only provides wallet services for WazirX as a tech solution.

Chinese-owned illegal online betting applications were investigated by the ED in 2021.

According to the ED, the laundered proceeds of crime worth about 570 million rupees were converted into cryptocurrencies using the Binance platform during the investigation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin

Related

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Robinhood slashes 23% of workforce and fined $30m for violations

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1

Saudi mining sector grows steadily;466 licenses issued during H1
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Mining licenses issued by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources showed a steady pattern during the first half of 2022, according to data compiled by Arab News. 

With a total of 466 mining licenses issued during the first six months, February saw the highest number with 100, up from 67 licenses in the previous month. 

In March, 49 mining licenses were issued. During June, the ministry issued 84 new mining licenses, consisting of 51 exploration licenses, 26 building materials quarries, three surplus mineral ores, two exploitation licenses and two reconnaissance licenses.

In line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program, the ministry seeks to protect the mining sector and maximize its value, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

It aims to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national industry and work on exploiting the mineral wealth in the Kingdom that values around SR5 trillion ($1.3 trillion). 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mining minerals licenses foreign investments

Related

Saudi Arabia identifies 50 mining sites to offer to investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia identifies 50 mining sites to offer to investors

Five Turkish banks adopted Russia’s payment system, Erdogan says 

Five Turkish banks adopted Russia’s payment system, Erdogan says 
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

Five Turkish banks adopted Russia’s payment system, Erdogan says 

Five Turkish banks adopted Russia’s payment system, Erdogan says 
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Around five Turkish banks have adopted Russia’s Mir payments system, Bloomberg reported, citing the country’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This came following his return from talks with President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Erdogan added that there are serious developments regarding the work that Turkish banks are doing on Russia’s Mir card.

He explained that payment in rubles will be a source of financial support for both counties. 

Turkey has abstained from joining the US and European sanctions on Russia, although it has voiced its opposition to the invasion of Ukraine. 

Topics: Turkey Russia

China’s IPO market leads the globe with record $58bn boom

China’s IPO market leads the globe with record $58bn boom
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

China’s IPO market leads the globe with record $58bn boom

China’s IPO market leads the globe with record $58bn boom
Updated 07 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: China’s initial public offering market seems unflinching in a period of volatility, as it climbed to $57.8 billion so far in 2022, the largest ever for such a period. 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, there have been five IPOs of above $1 billion since January. 

In the same time period, there was only one IPO above $1 billion in New York and Hong Kong, while there were none in London. 

The report also added that the Asian giant’s share of global IPO proceeds has more than tripled to 44 percent this year, from 13 percent at the end of 2021. 

The Bloomberg report, citing market experts, noted that the surge in listings could be driven by concern that economic conditions might worsen later in the year, due to the looming scare of the pandemic. 

“They have a weaker outlook for the market and worry that factors including earnings uncertainty could make listing in the future harder than now,” Shen Meng, a director at investment bank Chanson & Co., told Bloomberg. 

 

Topics: China IPO

Related

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
Updated 07 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
Updated 07 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China’s crude oil imports in July fell 9.5 percent from a year earlier, with daily volumes at the second lowest in four years, as refiners drew down inventories and domestic fuel demand recovered more slowly than expected.

The world’s top crude buyer took in 37.33 million tons last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday, equivalent to 8.79 million barrels per day.

That edged up from June’s 8.72 million bpd, but was down sharply from 9.7 million bpd in July 2021.

Imports for the first seven months totaled 289.84 million tons, or about 9.98 million bpd, down 4 percent versus the same period last year, as extended COVID-19 restrictions and the government’s curbs on fuel exports capped crude purchases.

While independent refiners were running near 70 percent capacity between June and July — up from below 50 percent earlier in the year and mostly processing discounted oil from Russia, Iran and Venezuela — state refiners curbed rates due to thin margins.

The data also showed refined oil product exports rebounded slightly to 3.41 million tons versus 3.21 million tons in June, though they remained 23 percent below the 4.64 million tons from a year earlier.

Gas imports for the first seven months fell 9.6 percent on the year to 62.21 million tons.

China's July copper imports rise as price slump spurs buying

China’s imports of copper in July rose 9.3 percent from a year earlier, customs data on Sunday showed, as a sharp drop in the price of the metal triggered buying appetite amid falling domestic inventories.

Unwrought copper and copper product imports into China, including anode, refined, alloy and semi-finished copper products, totaled 463,693.8 tons in July, compared with 424,280.3 tons a year earlier.

July’s copper imports, however, were down 13.8 percent from the previous month’s 537,698 tons.

In the first seven months of 2022, China brought in 3.41 million tons of unwrought copper and copper, an increase of 5.8 percent from last year.

The country exported 652,197.9 tons of unwrought aluminum and aluminum products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminum products, in July, up 39.1 percent from 469,030.6 tons last July.

Snickers maker apologizes

Mars Wrigley, makers of the Snickers candy bar, apologized on Friday for a Snickers product launch that Chinese social media users said suggested that Taiwan was a country.

Videos and pictures of an event promoting a limited edition Snickers bar that was said to be only available in the “countries” of South Korea, Malaysia, and Taiwan went viral on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo on Friday.

Mars Wrigley on its Snickers China Weibo account published an apology and said the relevant content had been amended.

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: China trade

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks down; Service activity quickens in July; Taiwan asks to avoid Chinese drill areas

Latest updates

UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs
UAE In-Focus — DFM to include Tecom in its general index; Khalifa Fund offers $30m to support Kenyan SMEs
Saudi Arabia leads condemnations of Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Saudi Arabia leads condemnations of Israel’s storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Review: ‘Thirteen Lives’ pays tribute to real-world heroics of Thai rescue mission
Review: ‘Thirteen Lives’ pays tribute to real-world heroics of Thai rescue mission
Edinburgh Festival Fringe presents Yemeni play 
Edinburgh Festival Fringe presents Yemeni play 
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Voyager Digital gets approval to return customers $270m

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.