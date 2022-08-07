You are here

Saudi Central Bank grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms 

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 19, in addition to seven companies that received an In-principle approval.
This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 19, in addition to seven companies that received an In-principle approval.
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank announced on Sunday granting licenses to two new payment financial technology companies to operate in the Kingdom. 

Enjaz Payments Services Co. received a license to provide electronic wallet service, whereas, Marta Financial Co. to provide payment services through points of sales. 

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 19, in addition to seven companies that received an In-principle approval.

This comes as part of SAMA’s role to promote the development of the financial technology sector to ensure ultimate stability and growth of the sector by the enticing entry of new products and luring new players and investors, according to a press release. 

 Meanwhile, SAMA accentuates the importance of utterly dealing with licensed or authorized financial institutions, it added.

RIYADH: Since the launch of the Made in Saudi program, the number of products made in the Kingdom has reached over 128,000, occupying around 70 percent of the total space in retail stores, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the minister of industry and mineral resources.

 Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said his ministry was working with major retail stores to raise the percentage of Saudi products.

The minister added that displaying local products in the Saudi market is important in boosting the national economy . 

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments reached SR1.1 trillion ($292 billion) by the end of the first half of 2022, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 

Khaled Alsalem said the commission aims to double the private sector investments by 2030. 

He explained that the Shareek program, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to pump SR5 trillion until 2030, and include 24 companies. 

Alsalem added: “We are currently studying investments worth more than SR100 billion, which are expected to be realized during the next two years.”

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia closed 49 investment deals worth more than $925 million in the second quarter, according to an official report from the Ministry of Investment. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Investment revealed that these investments, which are spread acorss diverse sectors such as advanced manufacturing, construction and real estate, information and communications technology, tourism, entertainment and sports, will create over 2,000 jobs in the Saudi economy. 

One of the major deals finalized in the second quarter was a $133.3 million agreement between the Saudi Ports Authority and DP World to build a logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port. 

Another deal was a $37 million funding round led by global finance giant Mastercard into Saudi e-commerce firm HyperPay to expand the Kingdom’s digital payment ecosystem.

Other investments include a strategic agreement with pharmaceutical giant Novartis to boost Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical capabilities, a $50 million investment by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures into Saudi fintech Wahed and a deal by Ma’aden to build the world’s largest solar-powered steam plant to be used to refine bauxite into alumina.

The report titled “Q2 2022 Investment Highlights” suggests that the Saudi non-oil sector witnessed a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter.

According to the report, the real gross domestic product also climbed 11.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. 

It stated that the Kingdom’s industrial production expanded by 24 percent year-on-year in May 2022, showing a strong post-pandemic rebound in business and investor appetite. 

March, April and May 2022 recorded the highest Industrial Production Index figures of all quarters in the last three years, the report stated. 

The Kingdom also witnessed a 16.6 percent rise in point-of-sales transactions in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. 

“The National Investment Strategy is a catalyst to deliver on our Vision 2030 national objectives of seeing the private sector contribute 65 percent to GDP and growing foreign direct investment to 5.7 percent of GDP,” said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

CAIRO: Over ten companies submitted their bids on 15th July for the contract to build a cogeneration plant utilized by Taziz derivatives complex in Abu Dhabi's Ruwais area.

The consortium of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. tendered the contract on March 17, but many delays have occurred since, reported MEED.

The 200 MW cogeneration plant cost approximately $500 million.

This is part of the even bigger Ruwais derivatives park, which will cost $5 billion in total. 

MOIAI, EDGE sign MOU for 4.0 Enablement Center

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and EDGE have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the UAE’s first Industry 4.0 Enablement Center, reported Construction Week.

The center’s purpose is to encourage and support digital transformation and the use of industry 4.0 technologies in the UAE’s manufacturing sector.

Moreover, it will help organizations better their productivity through the most updated and efficient technology. 

RIYADH: International Human Resources Co. has set its offering price at SR34 ($9) per share for its 20 percent public offering to list on the parallel market, Nomu.

Known as Aldawliah, the company’s offering coverage was oversubscribed by 19.45 times of total offered shares, Yaqeen Capital, the financial advisor and lead manager for the offering said in a bourse filing.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

 

