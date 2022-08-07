Aramco, Saudia’s real estate arm sign MoU to develop fuel service stations

You are here

The MoU envisages evaluation of strategic sites to build and develop Aramco-branded fuel service stations, according to a statement. File
The MoU envisages evaluation of strategic sites to build and develop Aramco-branded fuel service stations, according to a statement. File
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Co., to develop fuel service stations.

The MoU envisages evaluation of strategic sites to build and develop Aramco-branded fuel service stations, according to a statement. 

It also includes exploring the possibility of adding special services for Saudia’s guests, as well as the potential for the airline to provide catering services for Aramco-branded convenience stores.
“This cooperation with Saudia aims to expand Aramco’s presence in the fuel sector around the Kingdom, capitalizing on the strategically located sites for Saudia across various regions in the Kingdom,” said Yasser Mufti, Aramco vice president of fuels. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Saudi Arabian Airlines fuel

A recent report by Mastercard has revealed a rise in the use  of digital payment methods in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022 found that 85 percent of MENA consumers have used at least one emerging payment method in the last year, including tappable smartphone mobile wallets, buy now, pay later schemes, biometrics, and payment-enabled wearable tech devices. 

While traditional payment methods remain popular, 19 percent of MENA consumers reported using less cash in the past year.

According to the report, security is a key factor when deciding what payment methods to use. Other factors are ease of use, rewards and promotions. 

Sustainability is also a key driver in the region, with 31 percent of MENA consumers citing social and environmental benefits as factors.

BNPL instalments are increasingly used as a budgeting tool in the region, the report found. About  45 percent of MENA consumers said they are comfortable using BNPL today.

“Consumers want the flexibility and convenience of BNPL, but with the sense of security associated with a trusted provider like a bank or payment network,” the report noted.

MENA consumers are also turning to fintech, with 73 percent using open banking to meet their daily financial needs.

Furthermore, 64 percent agreed that using biometrics rather than a card or device makes payments easier.

Topics: Open Banking Digital payments

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank announced on Sunday granting licenses to two new payment financial technology companies to operate in the Kingdom. 

Enjaz Payments Services Co. received a license to provide electronic wallet service, whereas, Marta Financial Co. to provide payment services through points of sales. 

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 19, in addition to seven companies that received an In-principle approval.

This comes as part of SAMA’s role to promote the development of the financial technology sector to ensure ultimate stability and growth of the sector by the enticing entry of new products and luring new players and investors, according to a press release. 

 Meanwhile, SAMA accentuates the importance of utterly dealing with licensed or authorized financial institutions, it added.

Topics: SAMA fintech Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Since the launch of the Made in Saudi program, the number of products made in the Kingdom has reached over 128,000, occupying around 70 percent of the total space in retail stores, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the minister of industry and mineral resources.

 Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said his ministry was working with major retail stores to raise the percentage of Saudi products.

The minister added that displaying local products in the Saudi market is important in boosting the national economy . 

Topics: Made in Saudi Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments reached SR1.1 trillion ($292 billion) by the end of the first half of 2022, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 

Khaled Alsalem said the commission aims to double the private sector investments by 2030. 

He explained that the Shareek program, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to pump SR5 trillion until 2030, and include 24 companies. 

Alsalem added: “We are currently studying investments worth more than SR100 billion, which are expected to be realized during the next two years.”

Topics: RCJY Investment SaudiVision2030

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia closed 49 investment deals worth more than $925 million in the second quarter, according to an official report from the Ministry of Investment. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Investment revealed that these investments, which are spread acorss diverse sectors such as advanced manufacturing, construction and real estate, information and communications technology, tourism, entertainment and sports, will create over 2,000 jobs in the Saudi economy. 

One of the major deals finalized in the second quarter was a $133.3 million agreement between the Saudi Ports Authority and DP World to build a logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port. 

Another deal was a $37 million funding round led by global finance giant Mastercard into Saudi e-commerce firm HyperPay to expand the Kingdom’s digital payment ecosystem.

Other investments include a strategic agreement with pharmaceutical giant Novartis to boost Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical capabilities, a $50 million investment by Aramco’s Wa’ed Ventures into Saudi fintech Wahed and a deal by Ma’aden to build the world’s largest solar-powered steam plant to be used to refine bauxite into alumina.

The report titled “Q2 2022 Investment Highlights” suggests that the Saudi non-oil sector witnessed a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth in the second quarter.

According to the report, the real gross domestic product also climbed 11.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. 

It stated that the Kingdom’s industrial production expanded by 24 percent year-on-year in May 2022, showing a strong post-pandemic rebound in business and investor appetite. 

March, April and May 2022 recorded the highest Industrial Production Index figures of all quarters in the last three years, the report stated. 

The Kingdom also witnessed a 16.6 percent rise in point-of-sales transactions in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. 

“The National Investment Strategy is a catalyst to deliver on our Vision 2030 national objectives of seeing the private sector contribute 65 percent to GDP and growing foreign direct investment to 5.7 percent of GDP,” said Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia investments Ministry Data

