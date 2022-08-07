You are here

  Oman posts $2bn budget surplus for H1

Oman posts $2bn budget surplus for H1

The Gulf Arab state's oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.
The Gulf Arab state’s oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.
Oman posts $2bn budget surplus for H1

Oman posts $2bn budget surplus for H1
MUSCAT: The Omani government posted a budget surplus of 784 million rials ($2.04 billion) at the end of first half of 2022, Oman’s state news agency reported on Sunday.

The Gulf Arab state’s oil revenues increased to 3.187 billion rials by the end of first half, the report added.

Oman’s crude oil and condensate production reached 189.6 million barrels during the first half of 2022, recording a 9.7 percent growth over the same period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals.

The oil prices continued to rise throughout June trading, reaching $112.9 per barrel as a consequence of global economic conditions and political escalations around the world, the ministry added. 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Co., to develop fuel service stations.

The MoU envisages evaluation of strategic sites to build and develop Aramco-branded fuel service stations, according to a statement. 

It also includes exploring the possibility of adding special services for Saudia’s guests, as well as the potential for the airline to provide catering services for Aramco-branded convenience stores.
“This cooperation with Saudia aims to expand Aramco’s presence in the fuel sector around the Kingdom, capitalizing on the strategically located sites for Saudia across various regions in the Kingdom,” said Yasser Mufti, Aramco vice president of fuels. 

Mastercard sees rise in digital payment methods across MENA

Mastercard sees rise in digital payment methods across MENA
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Mastercard sees rise in digital payment methods across MENA

Mastercard sees rise in digital payment methods across MENA
  • Use of digital payments is accelerating at a faster rate amongst younger audiences than older ones
Updated 26 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A recent report by Mastercard has revealed a rise in the use  of digital payment methods in the Middle East and North Africa. 

Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022 found that 85 percent of MENA consumers have used at least one emerging payment method in the last year, including tappable smartphone mobile wallets, buy now, pay later schemes, biometrics, and payment-enabled wearable tech devices. 

While traditional payment methods remain popular, 19 percent of MENA consumers reported using less cash in the past year.

According to the report, security is a key factor when deciding what payment methods to use. Other factors are ease of use, rewards and promotions. 

Sustainability is also a key driver in the region, with 31 percent of MENA consumers citing social and environmental benefits as factors.

BNPL instalments are increasingly used as a budgeting tool in the region, the report found. About  45 percent of MENA consumers said they are comfortable using BNPL today.

“Consumers want the flexibility and convenience of BNPL, but with the sense of security associated with a trusted provider like a bank or payment network,” the report noted.

MENA consumers are also turning to fintech, with 73 percent using open banking to meet their daily financial needs.

Furthermore, 64 percent agreed that using biometrics rather than a card or device makes payments easier.

Saudi Central Bank grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms 

Saudi Central Bank grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms 
Updated 34 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Central Bank grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms 

Saudi Central Bank grants licenses to 2 new fintech firms 
Updated 34 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank announced on Sunday granting licenses to two new payment financial technology companies to operate in the Kingdom. 

Enjaz Payments Services Co. received a license to provide electronic wallet service, whereas, Marta Financial Co. to provide payment services through points of sales. 

This brings the total number of payment companies licensed by SAMA to 19, in addition to seven companies that received an In-principle approval.

This comes as part of SAMA’s role to promote the development of the financial technology sector to ensure ultimate stability and growth of the sector by the enticing entry of new products and luring new players and investors, according to a press release. 

 Meanwhile, SAMA accentuates the importance of utterly dealing with licensed or authorized financial institutions, it added.

Number of ‘Made in Saudi’ products hit over 128,000

Number of ‘Made in Saudi’ products hit over 128,000
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Number of ‘Made in Saudi’ products hit over 128,000

Number of ‘Made in Saudi’ products hit over 128,000
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Since the launch of the Made in Saudi program, the number of products made in the Kingdom has reached over 128,000, occupying around 70 percent of the total space in retail stores, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing the minister of industry and mineral resources.

 Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef said his ministry was working with major retail stores to raise the percentage of Saudi products.

The minister added that displaying local products in the Saudi market is important in boosting the national economy . 

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments hit $292bn in H1

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments hit $292bn in H1
Updated 07 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments hit $292bn in H1

Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments hit $292bn in H1
Updated 07 August 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu’s private sector investments reached SR1.1 trillion ($292 billion) by the end of the first half of 2022, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 

Khaled Alsalem said the commission aims to double the private sector investments by 2030. 

He explained that the Shareek program, announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to pump SR5 trillion until 2030, and include 24 companies. 

Alsalem added: “We are currently studying investments worth more than SR100 billion, which are expected to be realized during the next two years.”

