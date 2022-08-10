You are here

  • Home
  • Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’

Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’

Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’
The facility also offers a variety of food and treatment options for its residents. (Twitter:@Petoyasa)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gkwvv

Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’

Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’
  • Staff say the animals that stay there will be petted and exercised several times a day, and owners can check up on their furry friends by watching live streaming video using a free app
  • The hotel’s founder and owner, Houda Al-Otaibi, said that this first facility is for cats and kittens but more will open soon for other animals
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Cat owners in Saudi Arabia can now send their beloved pets on a vacation to the Petoya Lounge in Riyadh, which describes itself as the country’s first five-star hotel for pets.

Cats and kittens can be booked into the facility for a few hours or several days. Staff say the animals will be regularly petted, eight times a day, and exercised, three times a day. Owners who are missing their furry friends can even check up on them by watching live streaming video using a free app. The facility also offers a variety of food and treatment options for its residents.

In a video about Petoya Lounge published by Reuters, a woman is shown sitting on the floor surrounded by more than seven cats, some of which eat from her hand. Kittens can also been seen jumping around on furniture and playing with wooden objects, tunnels and other toys provided for their comfort and entertainment. Several are shown being placed in small beds.

“Petoya is the first authorized five-star hotel in Saudi Arabia for pets,” said its founder and owner Houda Al-Otaibi, who appears in the video playing with a kitten, gently petting it and feeding it.

“This is our first branch, for cats, and (other) branches that will be for other animals are coming soon.”

She added that the hotel aims to be “an outlet for cats and their owners to rest and feel comfortable.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia cats Petoya Lounge

Related

Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Offbeat
Polish institute classifies cats as alien invasive species
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs
Middle-East
Animal group finds loving homes overseas for Syria’s stray cats, dogs

Apparent photo of Adele in Egyptian music icon’s dress sparks controversy

Apparent photo of Adele in Egyptian music icon’s dress sparks controversy
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Apparent photo of Adele in Egyptian music icon’s dress sparks controversy

Apparent photo of Adele in Egyptian music icon’s dress sparks controversy
  • The stunning dress was purported to have previously been worn by Egyptian music icon, singer, songwriter and actress Umm Kulthum
  • The image sparked debate among Egyptian and Middle Eastern social media users
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A photo of Adele in an elegant dress, alleged to have been worn earlier by Umm Kulthum, spread like wildfire across social media in Egypt and the Arab world on Tuesday.
On Monday and Tuesday, social media users exchanged a photo of English singer and songwriter in the dress.
The stunning dress was purported to have previously been worn by Egyptian music icon, singer, songwriter and actress Umm Kulthum.
The image sparked debate among Egyptian and Middle Eastern social media users who were split between those who believed it was true and those who said it had been faked.
According to fact check, the image turned out to have been photoshopped and the photo was published in 2017 when Adele wore the green Givenchy gown to the 2017 Grammy Awards red carpet.
A comment read: “International singer Adele wears the same dress and shoe of late Egyptian singer Umm Kulthum.”
The photoshopped image garnered thousands of likes, shares, retweets and comments, with the post proving especially popular among Egyptian users.
However, the buzz soon died down after it transpired that the Adele image had been published on Getty Agency’s website.
Al Arabiya Egypt tweeted that an Egyptian designer had modified the image of Umm Kulthum in the dress in June 2019 when he attached it to his digital CV on a specialized website for graphic designers’ resumes.
The publication then conducted an online vote asking participants whether they believed Adele did wear Umm Kulthum’s dress.
Over 3,600 users voted, with just 15 percent of respondents saying that they believed that Adele wore the late Egyptian icon’s dress.

Topics: Adele Umm Kulthum

Related

Adele re-wears custom Chloé kaftan from her 2016 Glastonbury set
Lifestyle
Adele re-wears custom Chloé kaftan from her 2016 Glastonbury set
Imaan Hammam is currently one of the most in-demand models on the scene. File/AFP
Lifestyle
Model Imaan Hammam celebrates iconic singer Umm Kulthum in new interview

Sailing ship Shabab Oman II departs Denmark after participating in racing competition

Sailing ship Shabab Oman II departs Denmark after participating in racing competition
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Sailing ship Shabab Oman II departs Denmark after participating in racing competition

Sailing ship Shabab Oman II departs Denmark after participating in racing competition
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Shabab Oman II, a training ship for the Royal Navy of Oman, left the port of Aalborg in Denmark after participating in the Long Dhow Racing Festival 2022, national daily Times of Oman reported. 

This was part of the ship’s sixth international voyage “Oman, the Land of Peace” to the European continent. 

The vessel won this year’s International Friendship Cup for Tall Ships in Denmark as part of the Tall Ships Races 2022, which ran from Aug. 4-7.  

This came during the announcement of the results of the Long Dhow Sailing Race, during the closing festival of the Long Sailing Race 2022 in Aalborg.

Topics: Oman Denmark Shabab Oman II Ship sailing

Related

Sri Lanka faces diplomatic concerns with expected arrival of Chinese ship 
World
Sri Lanka faces diplomatic concerns with expected arrival of Chinese ship 
Oman posts $2bn budget surplus for H1
Business & Economy
Oman posts $2bn budget surplus for H1

Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands

Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands
Updated 08 August 2022
AP

Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands

Woman injured by polar bear on Norway’s Svalbard Islands
  • Svalbard is dotted with warnings about polar bears; visitors who choose to sleep outdoors receive stern warnings from authorities that people must carry firearms
  • Some residents in Svalbard, home to more than 2,500 people, want a round-the-clock polar bear watch, while others advocate killing all bears that get close to humans
Updated 08 August 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: A polar bear attacked a campsite Monday in Norway’s remote Arctic Svalbard Islands, injuring a French tourist, authorities said, adding that the wounds weren’t life-threatening. The bear was later killed.
The woman, who was not identified, was part of a tour group of 25 people camping at Sveasletta, in the central part of the Svalbard archipelago, which sits more than 800 kilometers (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland. The campsite was located across a fjord from Longyearbyen, the main settlement in the Arctic Svalbard archipelago.
Authorities responded to the news of the attack, which came shortly before 8:30 a.m., by flying there in a helicopter, chief superintendent Stein Olav Bredli.
“The French woman suffered injuries to an arm. Shots were fired at the polar bear, which was scared away from the area,” he said. Further details on her injuries weren’t disclosed. She was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Longyearbyen.
The main newspaper on the Arctic archipelago, Svalbardposten, said the victim was a woman in her 40s, and quoted local hospital official Solveig Jacobsen as saying that the woman was slightly injured.
Bredil later told Svalbardposten that the animal has been “badly injured” and following “a professional assessment” it was put to sleep. It was unclear how it was killed.
Svalbard is dotted with warnings about polar bears. Visitors who choose to sleep outdoors receive stern warnings from authorities that people must carry firearms. At least five people have been killed by polar bears since the 1970s. In 2011, a British teenager was killed and the last time a fatal polar bear mauling was reported on Svalbard was in 2020, when a 38-year-old Dutchman was killed.
Following that attack, there was a debate as to whether people should be allowed to camp in tents but no ban has been decided.
Some residents in Svalbard, home to more than 2,500 people, want a round-the-clock polar bear watch, while others advocate killing all bears that get close to humans.
From 2009 to 2019, 14 polar bears were shot, Norwegian broadcaster NRK said. An estimated 20,000-25,000 polar bears live in the Arctic.
In 2015, a polar bear dragged a Czech tourist out of his tent as he and others were camping north of Longyearbyen, clawing his back before being driven away by gunshots. The bear was later found and killed by authorities.

Topics: Norway Svalbard Islands Polar bears

Related

Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village
Offbeat
Weak Arctic ice sees 56 polar bears descend on Russian village
Climate change diet: Arctic sea ice thins, so do polar bears
World
Climate change diet: Arctic sea ice thins, so do polar bears

Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador

Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador

Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador
  • Singer, 26, traces her ancestry to the Balkans
  • Artist seeks support for EU visa liberalization campaign
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Dua Lipa, the English-Balkan pop star, was awarded the title of honorary ambassador for Kosovo on Friday.

The 26-year-old singer, whose parents have Kosovo Albanian ancestry, announced the news in a social media post. Kosovo is a Muslim-majority nation in the Balkan region.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference,” she said in an Instagram post.

“The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you,” she added, in reference to a campaign by the country for visa-free access to the EU.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

 

Lipa received the honor on Friday while she was in the country for the Sunny Hill Festival, the show that she and her father organized.

She was given the title by the Republic of Kosovo president Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu, who invited her to receive the title in an emotional letter which the singer shared on her social profile.

“Aside from being a world-class and a once-in-a-generation musician, you are also a role model for many girls and women across the world as a forthright and conscientious activist,” the politician wrote.

“But above all, what you have done for the people of Kosovo, in raising awareness of the Republic of Kosovo is unmatched and truly invaluable,” Osmani-Sadriu added.

The singer-songwriter, known worldwide for her signature disco-pop music style, grew up in the UK.

Following Kosovo’s declaration of independence in 2008, she moved back to the country’s capital Pristina with her family where she launched her musical career, before returning to London in 2015.

Topics: Dua Lipa Kosovo

Related

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 
Lifestyle
Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 
Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai
Lifestyle
Dua Lipa throws surprise birthday party for Lolo Zouai

Footballer misses own wedding to be with new club

Footballer misses own wedding to be with new club
Updated 06 August 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

Footballer misses own wedding to be with new club

Footballer misses own wedding to be with new club
  • Sierra Leone forward Mohamed Buya Turay asks brother to take his place at ceremony
  • Turay tweets images that were taken before actual wedding
Updated 06 August 2022
Bassam Zaazaa

DUBAI: Sierra Leone forward Mohamed Buya Turay was reported to have “missed his own wedding” after asking his brother to take his place at the ceremony so he could join his new football club.

Turay signed with top-flight Swedish side Malmo on July 22 and reportedly missed his wedding ceremony so he could complete an immediate transfer to the club.

Swedish media reports said instead of joining his wife-to-be, Suad Baydoun, on their special day, the 27-year-old asked his brother to represent him at the ceremony, as his new club wanted the striker to join his teammates as soon as possible.

However, when contacted on Twitter by Arab News, Turay’s channel (@turay_buya), a message said there had been a “misconception” about the whole wedding because of the news headlines.

According to the message received, the footballer was in Sierra Leone and signed a contract with Malmo so he had to travel to Sweden (emergency) to start work.

“Marriage is important, but his work is too. We did the ‘Tie Kola’ (form of a traditional marriage in Sierra Leone) and a pre-wedding shoot because he was not going to be part of our Nikkah celebrations,” the message continued.

Nikkah is the official term used for a ‘marriage contract’ as per Islamic Sharia.

The reply further explained that the Turay’s brother represented him at the Nikkah wedding on July 31, which was arranged for family and friends to celebrate.

“We are Muslims and from a fullah background, there are traditional values one must follow,” concluded the reply.

 

 

 

Turay previously played for Chinese Super League clubs Hebei China Fortune and Henan Songshan Longmen.

News of the wedding surfaced after the forward took to social media and tweeted: “I married my sweetheart, wife and my best friend today. What an amazing human being. And what a blessing. Mrs. SBT Suad Baydoun I can’t wait to enjoy life with you together.”

The footballer posted three photos of himself and his new wife, saying that the images were taken ahead of the wedding ceremony.

Turay’s tweet received over 1,300 likes.

The footballer was quoted by Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, saying: “We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone. But I wasn’t there because Malmo asked me to come here earlier.”

He explained that the wedding photographs were taken in advance.

“So it looks like I was there, but I wasn’t. My brother had to represent me at the wedding. I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmo now so she can be close to me. She will live here with me.”

Turay made his debut for Malmo in a Europa League match against Dudelange on Thursday that ended with a 3-0 win for the Swedish club.
Following their win, the newlywed tweeted: “What an Incredible night, I had my UEFA Europa League qualifying debut at Eleda stadion @Malmo_FF with a great team win.”

Topics: Sweden Malmo footballer wedding

Related

Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell
World
Hawaii waves swamp homes, weddings during ‘historic’ swell
Jennifer Lopez celebrates wedding in Zuhair Murad gown
Lifestyle
Jennifer Lopez celebrates wedding in Zuhair Murad gown

Latest updates

Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’
Petoya Lounge is Saudi Arabia’s ‘first five-star hotel for cats’
Suspect in killing of Muslim men detained in New Mexico
Suspect in killing of Muslim men detained in New Mexico
US rapper Russ to perform at Usyk-Joshua rematch in Jeddah this month
US rapper Russ to perform at Usyk-Joshua rematch in Jeddah this month
Daesh threat grows despite leadership losses, UN warns
Daesh threat grows despite leadership losses, UN warns
Saudi Arabia reaffirms full support for the stability of Yemen
The session was chaired by King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. (SPA)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.