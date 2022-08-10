You are here

  • Home
  • SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%

The estimated gain announced on Wednesday includes 2.4 trillion yen from the revaluation of shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant and a derivative gain of 0.7 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a filing.
The estimated gain announced on Wednesday includes 2.4 trillion yen from the revaluation of shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant and a derivative gain of 0.7 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a filing.
Short Url

https://arab.news/c9b22

Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%
Updated 26 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday said it will book an estimated gain of 4.6 trillion yen ($34.08 billion) on settling prepaid forward contracts using shares in Alibaba Group Holding, reducing its stake to 14.6 percent from 23.7 percent.

SoftBank on Monday booked a record quarterly net loss due to sliding valuations at its Vision Fund investment arm, with Chief Executive Masayoshi Son pledging to further reduce investment activity and cut costs.

The estimated gain announced on Wednesday includes 2.4 trillion yen from the revaluation of shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant and a derivative gain of 0.7 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a filing.

The transaction “will be able to eliminate concerns about future cash outflows, and furthermore, reduce costs associated with these prepaid forward contracts,” SoftBank said.

“These will further strengthen our defense against the severe market environment,” SoftBank added.

Son bought into Alibaba for $20 million in 2000 and the Chinese company’s growth that made it one of the world’s biggest e-commerce companies helped to burnish his tech investor credentials.

But Alibaba has lost more than two thirds of its value from highs in late 2020, hit by Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector and its scrutiny of founder Jack Ma.

The SoftBank transaction is not expected to result in additional sales of Alibaba shares on the market as the shares were hedged at the time of the original monetization, SoftBank said.

Ties between the two companies have weakened, with Ma leaving SoftBank’s board in 2020 and Son stepping down from Alibaba’s board the same year.

The Japanese billionaire, who has also bet on ventures such as ridehailer Didi Global, has sought to emphasize the decreasing size of China tech in his portfolio as market turmoil has hit valuations and US-China tensions have increased.

Topics: SoftBank Alibaba gain tech ecommerce

Related

SoftBank raises $22bn through sale of Alibaba derivatives
Business & Economy
SoftBank raises $22bn through sale of Alibaba derivatives

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has implemented over 600 structural and legislative reforms that contributed to accelerating and improving the country’s business environment, deputy minister at the Ministry of Investment told CNBC Arabia. 

Saad Al-Shahrani said (the reforms) included facilitating the procedures for issuing investment licenses, whether from inside or outside the Kingdom.

He noted that a total of 150 deals, valued at SR19 billion ($5 billion), were signed during the first half of 2022, reflecting the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia for investors. 

This comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness as a regional business hub through a series of incentives and initiatives, Al-Shahrani added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia business Investment FDI

Related

Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs
Business & Economy
Saudi Investment Ministry partners with Amazon to support SMEs

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley
Updated 3 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has signed a SR150 million ($39.8 million) contract to finance the import of around 130,000 tons of barley.

It is part of the fund’s initiative to finance the import of agricultural products, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The fund aims to enhance the strategic stock of agricultural products and compensate for any agricultural commodities’ supply shortages, as well as ensuring the stability of food supply chains.

Topics: Saudi Arabia food security Agriculture import

Related

Saudi agriculture fund finances projects worth $480m
Business & Economy
Saudi agriculture fund finances projects worth $480m

Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO

Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO
Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO

Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO
Updated 12 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. has posted 24 percent profit growth for the first half of 2022, ahead of an initial public offering on Saudi Arabia’s stock market.

This was coupled with a year-on-year revenue jump of 13 percent, CEO Nathir Al-Jishi told Argaam.

The executive noted that Naba Alsaha will open a new pharmacy in Riyadh, adding that it’s studying opening new branches in other neighborhoods.

The company is also looking to expand in non-medical operation segments by providing medical maintenance services as well as cleaning healthcare facilities and complexes, Al-Jishi said.

This comes amid plans to float 1.4 million shares on Saudi Exchange’s parallel market. With an IPO price of SR57 ($15), the subscription period is currently in progress and will end on Aug. 14.

Topics: Saudi Medical Healthcare

Related

Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha sets price for 20% stake IPO at $15
Business & Economy
Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha sets price for 20% stake IPO at $15
Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha to float IPO for 20% stake on Nomu
Business & Economy
Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha to float IPO for 20% stake on Nomu

Green bond sales drop 19-month low to $24bn amidst tight issuance windows: Bloomberg 

Green bond sales drop 19-month low to $24bn amidst tight issuance windows: Bloomberg 
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Green bond sales drop 19-month low to $24bn amidst tight issuance windows: Bloomberg 

Green bond sales drop 19-month low to $24bn amidst tight issuance windows: Bloomberg 
Updated 28 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sales of green bonds, the largest category of sustainable debt by amount issued, fell to a 19-month low in July. 

According to data compiled by Bloomberg, green bond sales fell to about $24 billion in July from more than $45 billion the previous month. 

This is the lowest since December 2020, when companies and governments issued about $7.7 billion in green debt.

This happened as opportunistic borrowers have also preferred traditional bond offerings that are faster to complete, Bloomberg reported. 

This is also because July, August and December are historically considered the slowest issuance months for green bonds.

 

Topics: green bonds ESG

Related

Qatar’s Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds: CEO
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Commercial Bank keen to issue green bonds: CEO
Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 
Business & Economy
Saudi sovereign fund to issue green bonds to expand funding sources: NDMC head 

India In-Focus — Shares inch higher; Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds; DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds

India In-Focus — Shares inch higher; Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds; DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds
Updated 10 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Shares inch higher; Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds; DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds

India In-Focus — Shares inch higher; Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds; DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds
Updated 10 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday — led by the consumer goods and banking sectors — while losses in tech stocks kept gains in check as traders looked ahead to US inflation data for clues on the pace of rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.07 percent at 17,538.10, as of 0357 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.09 percent to 58,904.24, having hit a near four-month high in the previous trading session. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Nifty’s private bank index was up 0.38 percent and the fast-moving consumer goods index advanced 0.34 percent.

India’s Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds

India’s Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 100 million rupees ($1.26 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The housing finance company has invited bids from bankers and investors for the same on Thursday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and the issue will close for subscription on Friday.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 9.90 billion rupees and will mature on Aug. 12, 2025.

DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds

India’s DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd. plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($62.86 million) through the sale of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80 percent on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Thursday, they said.

The notes are rated ‘AA’ by CRISIL and the issue has a call option at the end of one year and nine months.

The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India stock shares sensex nifty

Related

India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Nomura cuts 2022 retail inflation forecast; Wheat import duty may be scrapped
India In-Focus — Bond yields end higher; India mulls blocking Chinese firms from sub-$150 phone market 
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Bond yields end higher; India mulls blocking Chinese firms from sub-$150 phone market 

Latest updates

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%
SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%
Iraq launches Mosul airport reconstruction
Iraq launches Mosul airport reconstruction
Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley
Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley
Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO
Saudi healthcare provider Naba Alsaha reports 24% profit growth ahead of IPO

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.