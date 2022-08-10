You are here

US consumer prices unchanged in July as cost of gasoline plunges

Inflation pressures until recently had been concentrated in goods, but consumers have refocused spending on services as the pandemic eased.
Inflation pressures until recently had been concentrated in goods, but consumers have refocused spending on services as the pandemic eased.
WASHINGTON: US consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for weary Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

The Consumer Price Index was flat last month after advancing 1.3 percent in June, the Labor Department said on Wednesday in a closely watched report that nevertheless showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated as the Federal Reserve mulls whether to embrace another super-sized interest rate hike in September.

The reading was the largest month-on-month deceleration of price increases since 1973 and followed on the heels of a roughly 20 percent drop in the cost of gasoline. Prices at the pump spiked in the first half of this year due to the war in Ukraine, hitting a record-high average of more than $5 per gallon in mid-June, according to motorist advocacy group AAA.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2 percent rise in the monthly CPI in July. The Fed has indicated that several monthly declines in CPI growth would be needed before it lets up on the aggressive monetary policy tightening it has delivered to tame inflation currently running at a four-decade high.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Consumer Price Index was flat last month after advancing 1.3 percent in June.

Food is one component of the CPI that remained elevated in July.

Real average weekly earnings rose 0.5 percent in July.

But the lower-than-expected CPI data ignited a strong rally in equity markets, with the S&P 500 index up 1.5 percent in mid-morning trading. Investors immediately pared bets the Fed would deliver a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike at its Sept. 20-21 meeting, instead seeing the US central bank likely to opt for a half-percentage-point hike.

“This is not yet the meaningful decline in inflation the Fed is looking for. But its a start and we expect to see broader signs of easing price pressures over the next few months,” said Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.

US consumer prices have been surging due to a number of factors, including snarled global supply chains, massive government stimulus early in the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Food is one component of the CPI that remained elevated in July, rising 1.1 percent last month after climbing 1 percent in June.

In the 12 months through July, the CPI increased by a weaker-than-expected 8.5 percent following a 9.1 percent rise in June. Underlying inflation pressures, which exclude volatile food and energy components, also showed some green shoots despite remaining strong.

The so-called core CPI rose 0.3 percent in July, a 10-month low, after climbing 0.7 percent in June, helped by an almost 8 percent fall in the cost of airline fares, but still increased 5.9 percent in the 12 months through July, matching the pace in June.

Inflation in the cost of rent and owners’ equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would receive from renting a home, rose at almost the same pace as in June. Shelter costs comprise about 40 percent of the core CPI measure.

Tight labor market 

A separate Labor Department report on Wednesday showed real average weekly earnings rose 0.5 percent in July, the first monthly increase since last September and largest gain since January 2021.

Inflation pressures until recently had been concentrated in goods, but consumers have refocused spending on services as the pandemic eased. Fed policymakers are fearful that accelerating service-sector inflation will be more difficult to unravel.

There was little relief on that front, with prices for services excluding energy-related items rising at a 5.5 percent annual rate in July, the same pace as in the prior month, although there was a decline in the monthly reading.

Wednesday’s inflation reading followed the release last Friday of the Labor Department’s monthly employment report, which showed stronger-than-expected job growth and wage gains in July. The economy created 528,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell back to its pre-pandemic low. That employment data will make it harder for the Fed to bring the economy into balance soon.

Labor market tightness is also underscored by the fact that, although US job openings fell to a nine-month low in June, there were still almost two jobs for every unemployed person.

Topics: US economy labor market CPI Inflation Data

NEW YORK: American Airlines on Wednesday said it had taken delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner since April 2021, a milestone for the planemaker.

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom confirmed the delivery in an Instagram post, saying: “This is the first of nine 787s we expect to receive this year.”

Reuters first reported on Monday that the Federal Aviation Administration had cleared the way for the delivery of the first plane after Boeing halted deliveries in May 2021 after the FAA raised concerns about its proposed inspection method. In September 2020, the FAA said it was investigating manufacturing flaws in some 787 jetliners.

Topics: aviation Boeing

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries has made it to the list of the 100 largest defense companies for the year 2022, according to Defense News rating.

SAMI, ranked 98, has seen a massive 2,898 percent jump in revenue in 2021, compared to a year earlier. 

The state-owned firm’s revenue jumped from roughly $20 million in 2020 to $605 million in 2021.

The increase in revenue and the company’s global ranking follow its acquisition of the Advanced Electronics Co. in December 2020. 

In line with Vision 2030, the Saudi government has been consolidating companies within SAMI to achieve a 50 percent technology transfer target. 

SAMI has also attributed its growth to its weapons and missiles business, its emerging technologies division, in addition to its joint ventures including Saudi Aircraft Accessories and Components Co., Navantia and Thales.

Data for the Top 100 list comes from information solicited from companies, their annual reports, analysts and from research by Defense News.

Topics: SAMI Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI)

RIYADH: Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. has received approval from the Capital Market Authority to increase its capital in order to merge with SABB Takaful.

By issuing over 20 million ordinary shares, Walaa Insurance's capital will increase to SR850 million ($227 million), up from SR646 million, according to a bourse filing.

Walaa Cooperative revealed today that its losses widened to SR27 million during the first half of 2022, compared to SR13 million in the same period last year.

Topics: Tadawul CMA Insurance

RIYADH: On a macro level, power consumption in the US is expected to rise to a record high in 2022. Zooming in, a delegation from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center attended a conference in Tokyo to discuss decarbonization and renewable energy challenges and opportunities. 

Looking at the bigger picture

• US power consumption is expected to rise to a record high in 2022 as the economy grows, Reuters reported citing the US Energy Information Administration’s Short-Term Energy Outlook.

The EIA forecast power demand will climb to 4,027 billion kWh in 2022, from 3,930 billion kWh in 2021, before sliding to 4,018 billion kWh in 2023.

•  Électricité de France is seeking €8.34 billion ($8.5 billion) from the French state, its main shareholder, in compensation, as the government forced it to sell power at cut-rate prices to protect consumers from the surging inflation.

The French government is defending its decision to force EDF to sell more of its nuclear power output at a discount as the measure is taken in the wider interest of consumers due to surging energy prices, Bloomberg reported. 

Through a micro lens

• The Emirates Water and Electricity Co. has signed an initial agreement with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development to reinforce the competitiveness of the emirate’s energy sector, Trade Arabia reported.

The joint initiative aims to boost sustainability best practices and promote the adoption of clean energy certificates across Abu Dhabi’s industrial sector. 

• A delegation from the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, KAPSARC,  participated in plenary and  specialized sessions in the 43rd International Association for Energy Economics held in Tokyo, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the sessions, researchers discussed the future role of fossil fuels, challenges and opportunities for decarbonization and renewable energy, as well as energy economics, the electricity market, transportation issues and oil market stability.

Topics: US power consumption KAPSARC Tokyo France

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation has surged to 13.6 percent year-on-year in July, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

On a monthly basis, headline inflation went up by 1.3 percent, after a slight decline of 0.1 in June, reported Reuters.

These changes may have an impact on changes to the country’s current interest rate of 11.25 percent, which will be decided on Aug. 18.  

Egypt starts bids on water desalination project

The Sovereign Fund of Egypt has started bids on the contract for the development of desalination plants powered by renewable energy sources, reported MEED.

The contract bids by the prequalified companies are to be received by Sept. 22.

This project aims to acquire up to 3.8 million cubic meters per day of water desalination capacity over the next two years.

It falls in tandem with Egypt’s long-term water strategy plan of procuring 100 water desalination plants by 2050.

Study on $1 billion industrial complex

A study on the environmental effects of developing an industrial complex for ferroalloys is being carried out in Egypt.

The $1 billion Arab Alloys project will cover an area of 40,000 square meters in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone and take five years to be completed, according to MEED.

Topics: egypt in-focus Inflation

