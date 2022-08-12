You are here

  • Home
  • SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO
Challenges in the port and logistics sector during the first half of the year ate into SISCO's profits (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brzqb

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co. is going to push ahead with its expansion plans despite seeing its profits plunge 93 percent in the first half of the year.

The firm’s CEO, Mohammed Al Mudarres, told Argaam that SISCO is continuing with its proposed strategy in acquisitions and expansion to achieve its strategic objectives for 2025 and 2026.

Al-Mudarres pointed out challenges in the port and logistics sector during the first half of the year, due to threats related to supply chains between China and Europe, rising shipping rates, and closures in China and shutdown of some plants.

While the firm pulled in just SR3.9 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to SR54.7 million during the same period the previous year, the second quarter of this year did see a rally in profits.

Gains over those three months stood at SR3.1 million, compared to SR0.8 million in the first quarter, driven by higher profitability at its subsidiary Kindasa Co. coupled with performance improvement from associate companies.  

The firm is expected to achieve better results in the second half of 2022, on improved performance of the ports, logistics, water and other sectors, according to Al-Mudarres.

The top official indicated that customs duties and inflation in commodity prices were among the reasons that led to certain challenges faced by the import sector.

He concluded that this is a temporary period, as the market will become accustomed in the coming months and adapt to the current price rates.

SISCO declared a 4 percent interim dividend for 2022, as per its dividend policy.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Related

Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth
Business & Economy
Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth
Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions
Business & Economy
Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s human resources sector is worth just 0.4 percent of the international market despite the Kingdom being ranked third globally for attracting foreign labor.

Figures released by the Federation of Saudi Chambers show the HR market stands at just over SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

The global HR market is estimated at about SR1.5 trillion.

The relatively small size of the sector has led the FSC to repeat its demand for financing institutions to provide help to the labor leasing arena by reviewing the components, market size and opportunities available.

The call came as the National Committee for Human Resources Companies revealed its own initiative to finance and install labor leasing services in the Saudi market for both the business sector and individuals.

The initiative aims to push banks and various financial institutions to provide financing products and installment services for leasing labor in the Saudi market.

Human resources companies reviewed studies that prove the clients' need to finance labor leasing and installment services, and investment opportunities in light of the large size of the labor market in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They pointed out that human resources companies have a good share of the labor market and provide various advanced services and products, including hourly rental. 

They are present in all regions of the Kingdom, and have invested millions of riyals in advanced technologies and systems to manage their various operations, the human resources companies said.

Topics: Federation of Saudi Chambers National Committee for Human Resources Companies Human Resources

Related

Exclusive Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister video
Business & Economy
Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg
Updated 12 August 2022
Reuters

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg
Updated 12 August 2022
Reuters

 

LONDON: The founder of China’s Huobi Group, which runs one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is in talks with investors to sell his almost 60 percent stake in the exchange for over $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Leon Li’s stake sale would value Huobi between $2 billion and $3 billion, and could be completed as soon as the end of the month, the report said.

Tron founder Justin Sun and Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX are among those who have been in contact with Huobi regarding the proposed stock sale, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Huobi confirmed to Bloomberg that Li was engaging with several international institutions about the sale, but declined to offer specifics, while Tron’s Sun told the news agency that he hasn’t had any negotiations with Li about a sale.

Huobi Group, Tron and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Chinese group’s crypto exchange stopped new registrations of accounts by mainland China customers last year after Beijing introduced a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading and mining in the country.

Meanwhile, crypto players globally also ran into difficulties following a sharp selloff in markets that started in May.

The market conditions reflected in the results of rival exchange Coinbase Global, which reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss this week as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies. 

 

Topics: Huobi CRYPTO

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance wins crypto clients due to inflation
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance wins crypto clients due to inflation
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Coinbase posts loss amid crypto market turmoil
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Coinbase posts loss amid crypto market turmoil

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Julphar, announced robust results for the second quarter of the year, with gross profit margin reaching 34 percent.

Julphar performance was mainly driven by a 91 percent  year-on-year increase in net sales, to 419.9 million dirhams ($114.3 million), a statement showed. 

The second quarter marks a return to a double digit margin of 10.5 percent of net sales. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization reached 44.2 million dirhams in the second quarter of the year, compared to 40 million dirhams in the same period of 2021, building on the successful implementation of the turnaround plan in the first quarter, the company said.

Julphar achieved those results with continuing operations, despite geo-economic headwinds that have impacted year-to-date and quarter-on-quarter sales in markets such as Algeria, Ethiopia and Morocco. 

Julphar has achieved 10 percent organic growth from its segment operations. 

“As we continue into the next phase of growth, we will continue to expand our geographic reach and our new launches, with the ultimate ambition of providing sustainable value for patients, shareholders, and stakeholders,” said Julphar CEO Essam Mohammed.

Established in 1980, Julphar employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

Topics: Julphar

Related

Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy
Business & Economy
Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain
Updated 12 August 2022
Reuters

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain

Oil prices slip on cloudy demand outlook, but poised for weekly gain
Updated 12 August 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices dropped in Asia trade on Friday amid an uncertain demand outlook, though benchmark contracts were headed for weekly gains as recession fears eased, according a Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 49 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $99.11 a barrel at 0330 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 50 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $93.84 a barrel.

Brent was on track to climb more than 4 percent for the week, recouping part of last week’s 14 percent tumble, its biggest weekly decline since April 2020 amid fears that rising inflation and interest rate hikes will hit economic growth and fuel demand.

WTI was heading for a weekly gain of more than 5 percent, recouping about half of the previous week’s loss.

Uncertainty capped price gains as the market absorbed contrasting demand views from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the International Energy Agency.

“While the peaking-inflation narrative has given some traction for risk assets lately, the more measured moves in oil prices since June suggest that some reservations remain in light of its cloudy demand outlook,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

The trade-off for growth may continue to limit oil prices’ upside, with key psychological resistance for Brent at the $100 a barrel level, Yeap added.

On Thursday, OPEC cut its forecast for growth in world oil demand in 2022 by 260,000 barrels per day. It now expects demand to rise by 3.1 million bpd this year.

That contradicts the view from the IEA, which raised its forecast for demand growth to 2.1 million bpd, due to gas-to-oil switching in power generation as a result of soaring gas prices.

“There’s a great deal of uncertainty about demand in the short run. Until that settles, it (the market) will be like this for a while,” said Justin Smirk, a senior economist at Westpac.

At the same time, the IEA raised its outlook for Russian oil supply by 500,000 bpd for the second half of 2022, but said OPEC would struggle to boost production.

“The net picture that the IEA painted was a mix,” said Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar. “Russian supply has been more resilient than thought.”

“Assessing global oil balances by the end of the year right now, given what’s happening on the demand side versus what’s happening on supply side — it’s just complicated. That’s why you have the daily volatility.” 

Topics: Oil

Related

Update Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
Business & Economy
Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast
OPEC forecasts lower oil demand growth in 2022
Business & Economy
OPEC forecasts lower oil demand growth in 2022

Egypt In-Focus — Annual headline inflation rises 1%; M&A activity amounts to $3.2bn in H1 

Egypt In-Focus — Annual headline inflation rises 1%; M&A activity amounts to $3.2bn in H1 
Updated 11 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

Egypt In-Focus — Annual headline inflation rises 1%; M&A activity amounts to $3.2bn in H1 

Egypt In-Focus — Annual headline inflation rises 1%; M&A activity amounts to $3.2bn in H1 
Updated 11 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

CAIRO: Egypt’s annual headline inflation rose to 15.6 percent in July, up from 14.6 in June, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

CAPMAS attributed the rise in inflation to the increase in food and beverage prices that grew by 23.8 percent, along with growth in commodity and services prices.

M&A activity

Egypt reported a total of 65 mergers and acquisitions deals, valued at $3.2 billion, during the first six months of 2022, according to the EY MENA M&A Insights report.

Deal activity has surged thrice year-on-year during the first half of 2022. The report attributed the surge to “favorable government initiatives including granting a special license to foreign investors.” 

Port agreements

Egypt on Thursday signed two initial agreements for the development of port facilities with Hutchison Ports, Cosco and CMA CGM, Reuters reported citing a Cabinet statement.

The agreements with the international consortium could see investments of up to 800 million, it added.

Gas consumption 

Egypt has launched a plan to rationalize gas consumption in electricity plants in a bid to save foreign currency and achieve financial returns from gas export, according to Daily News Egypt. 

Maersk to invest $500m in Egypt

Danish shipping company Maersk is planning to invest  $500 million in Egypt to operate a new 1,000-meter container berth adjacent to the existing 500-meter berth in East Port Said. 

The company also aims to increase the number of cranes to 30 winches, all powered by electricity instead of diesel, according to a statement. 

This came at the end of  the head of the Suez Canal Authority Osama Rabie’s tour to the Netherlands and Denmark, which lasted 4 days, from Aug.7 to 10.

 

Topics: Inflation Merger and acquisitions Port development

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Bidding starts for water desalination project; Environmental study of $1bn industrial complex begins
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Bidding starts for water desalination project; Environmental study of $1bn industrial complex begins

Latest updates

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO
SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO
Afghan girls face uncertain future one year after Taliban school ban
Afghan girls face uncertain future one year after Taliban school ban
Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short, voting rights experts say
Twitter plan to fight midterm misinformation falls short, voting rights experts say
Renowned Croatian cello duo 2CELLOS to visit UAE, Egypt on farewell tour
Renowned Croatian cello duo 2CELLOS to visit UAE, Egypt on farewell tour
Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals
Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.