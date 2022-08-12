You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg

Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg

Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg
Egypt has also secured financing from the Gulf to help support its economy (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pfpsk

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg

Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is in talks with regional and international banks as it ponders a loan of around $2.5 billion to relieve growing economic pressure, Bloomberg reported citing people with knowledge of the plans.

Government officials said they had no information on the issue, and the sources quoted by Bloomberg said that discussions may not result in a deal.

First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank are leading the loan discussions and have invited other banks to participate, they added.

Two of the people said that the borrowing is expected to be priced at around 400 basis points over the three-month secured overnight financing rate.

Egypt is seeking to garner $41 billion to pay for its current account deficit and maturing debt by the end of 2023, Bloomberg said.

The African country needs to urgently secure more foreign currency in its $400 billion economy to plug gaping deficits.

The world's largest wheat importer has been hit hard by the soaring oil and commodity prices, and by the loss of tourists from Russia and Ukraine, leading to pressure on the country and pushing it to seek International Monetary Fund assistance.  

Egypt has also secured financing from the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar pledging more than $22 billion in deposits and investments in the struggling economy.

The Saudi Egyptian Investment Co., a company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, acquired minority stakes in four Egyptian companies for $1.3 billion earlier this week.

This deal comes as part of the Kingdom’s commitment to channel resources.

Topics: Egypt International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Related

Update Egypt In-Focus — Annual headline inflation rises 1%; M&A activity amounts to $3.2bn in H1 
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Annual headline inflation rises 1%; M&A activity amounts to $3.2bn in H1 

Emaar to buy Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for $2bn, half in shares

Emaar to buy Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for $2bn, half in shares
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Emaar to buy Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for $2bn, half in shares

Emaar to buy Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for $2bn, half in shares
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai's biggest listed developer, Emaar Properties, will acquire Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for 7.5 billion dirhams ($2 billion).

The deal, to be paid equally in cash and shares of Emaar Properties, will make Dubai Holding the second largest shareholder of Emaar, the company said in a statement.

Emaar recorded sales of 4.2 billion dirhams in 2021 and 3.6 billion dirhams sales in Dubai Creek Harbour in the first half of 2022. 

Located along the historic Dubai Creek waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour has approximately 100 million sq. ft of future development which will provide future profit potential to Emaar, the statement said.

“We are pleased to announce the sale of Dubai Creek Harbour to Emaar, subject to finalisation,” a spokesperson of Dubai Holding said.

“We look forward to our investment in Emaar as a reference shareholder and the diversification benefits it offers, and we are confident that Dubai Creek Harbour will continue to reach greater heights and success,” the spokesperson said.

“We are determined to support the Government’s vision for sustainable urban development in Dubai while providing a redefined experience for residents and visitors,” a spokesperson of Emaar said.

Emaar Properties is a global property developer, with a land bank of 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets. 

The developer has delivered over 86,200 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002.

Topics: Emaar Development Dubai Creek Harbour Dubai Holding

Related

India In-Focus — Dubai’s Emaar CEO briefly detained; India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
Business & Economy
India In-Focus — Dubai’s Emaar CEO briefly detained; India plans safety rating system for passenger cars
PIF-backed Emaar EC narrows losses by 17% on higher sales in Q1
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Emaar EC narrows losses by 17% on higher sales in Q1

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO

SISCO sticking to expansion plans despite huge profit drop: CEO
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Services Co. is going to push ahead with its expansion plans despite seeing its profits plunge 93 percent in the first half of the year.

The firm’s CEO, Mohammed Al Mudarres, told Argaam that SISCO is continuing with its proposed strategy in acquisitions and expansion to achieve its strategic objectives for 2025 and 2026.

Al-Mudarres pointed out challenges in the port and logistics sector during the first half of the year, due to threats related to supply chains between China and Europe, rising shipping rates, and closures in China and shutdown of some plants.

While the firm pulled in just SR3.9 million in the first six months of 2022 compared to SR54.7 million during the same period the previous year, the second quarter of this year did see a rally in profits.

Gains over those three months stood at SR3.1 million, compared to SR0.8 million in the first quarter, driven by higher profitability at its subsidiary Kindasa Co. coupled with performance improvement from associate companies.  

The firm is expected to achieve better results in the second half of 2022, on improved performance of the ports, logistics, water and other sectors, according to Al-Mudarres.

The top official indicated that customs duties and inflation in commodity prices were among the reasons that led to certain challenges faced by the import sector.

He concluded that this is a temporary period, as the market will become accustomed in the coming months and adapt to the current price rates.

SISCO declared a 4 percent interim dividend for 2022, as per its dividend policy.

Topics: Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO)

Related

Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth
Business & Economy
Saudi SISCO posts 9% rise in quarterly revenue on port and water sector growth
Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions
Business & Economy
Saudi SISCO profit tumbles 98% following global supply chain disruptions

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals
Updated 50 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals

Saudi HR market makes up just 0.4% of global sector, business federation reveals
Updated 50 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s human resources sector is worth just 0.4 percent of the international market despite the Kingdom being ranked third globally for attracting foreign labor.

Figures released by the Federation of Saudi Chambers show the HR market stands at just over SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

The global HR market is estimated at about SR1.5 trillion.

The relatively small size of the sector has led the FSC to repeat its demand for financing institutions to provide help to the labor leasing arena by reviewing the components, market size and opportunities available.

The call came as the National Committee for Human Resources Companies revealed its own initiative to finance and install labor leasing services in the Saudi market for both the business sector and individuals.

The initiative aims to push banks and various financial institutions to provide financing products and installment services for leasing labor in the Saudi market.

Human resources companies reviewed studies that prove the clients' need to finance labor leasing and installment services, and investment opportunities in light of the large size of the labor market in the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

They pointed out that human resources companies have a good share of the labor market and provide various advanced services and products, including hourly rental. 

They are present in all regions of the Kingdom, and have invested millions of riyals in advanced technologies and systems to manage their various operations, the human resources companies said.

Topics: Federation of Saudi Chambers National Committee for Human Resources Companies Human Resources

Related

Exclusive Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister video
Business & Economy
Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg
Updated 12 August 2022
Reuters

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg

China’s Huobi founder looks to sell stake in crypto exchange firm for over $1bn: Bloomberg
Updated 12 August 2022
Reuters

 

LONDON: The founder of China’s Huobi Group, which runs one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is in talks with investors to sell his almost 60 percent stake in the exchange for over $1 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Leon Li’s stake sale would value Huobi between $2 billion and $3 billion, and could be completed as soon as the end of the month, the report said.

Tron founder Justin Sun and Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX are among those who have been in contact with Huobi regarding the proposed stock sale, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Huobi confirmed to Bloomberg that Li was engaging with several international institutions about the sale, but declined to offer specifics, while Tron’s Sun told the news agency that he hasn’t had any negotiations with Li about a sale.

Huobi Group, Tron and FTX did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The Chinese group’s crypto exchange stopped new registrations of accounts by mainland China customers last year after Beijing introduced a blanket ban on all cryptocurrency trading and mining in the country.

Meanwhile, crypto players globally also ran into difficulties following a sharp selloff in markets that started in May.

The market conditions reflected in the results of rival exchange Coinbase Global, which reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss this week as investors worried by this year’s rout in risky assets shied away from trading in cryptocurrencies. 

 

Topics: Huobi CRYPTO

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance wins crypto clients due to inflation
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; Binance wins crypto clients due to inflation
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Coinbase posts loss amid crypto market turmoil
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Coinbase posts loss amid crypto market turmoil

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022

UAE’s Julphar returns to profitability in Q2, 2022
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries, also known as Julphar, announced robust results for the second quarter of the year, with gross profit margin reaching 34 percent.

Julphar performance was mainly driven by a 91 percent  year-on-year increase in net sales, to 419.9 million dirhams ($114.3 million), a statement showed. 

The second quarter marks a return to a double digit margin of 10.5 percent of net sales. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization reached 44.2 million dirhams in the second quarter of the year, compared to 40 million dirhams in the same period of 2021, building on the successful implementation of the turnaround plan in the first quarter, the company said.

Julphar achieved those results with continuing operations, despite geo-economic headwinds that have impacted year-to-date and quarter-on-quarter sales in markets such as Algeria, Ethiopia and Morocco. 

Julphar has achieved 10 percent organic growth from its segment operations. 

“As we continue into the next phase of growth, we will continue to expand our geographic reach and our new launches, with the ultimate ambition of providing sustainable value for patients, shareholders, and stakeholders,” said Julphar CEO Essam Mohammed.

Established in 1980, Julphar employs more than 2,400 people and distributes pharmaceutical products to more than 50 countries across the globe.

Topics: Julphar

Related

Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy
Business & Economy
Julphar to launch over 100 new medicines as part of growth strategy

Latest updates

Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg
Egypt in preliminary talks to raise $2.5bn amid intensifying economic pressure: Bloomberg
UAE minister says youth are main tool for building sustainable future
UAE minister says youth are main tool for building sustainable future
Emaar to buy Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for $2bn, half in shares
Emaar to buy Dubai Creek Harbour from Dubai Holding for $2bn, half in shares
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 
Australian court orders Google to pay $43 mln for misleading users
Australian court orders Google to pay $43 mln for misleading users

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.