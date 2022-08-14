You are here

India In-Focus — Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62; US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62; US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US
RIYADH: Stock investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, dubbed India’s Warren Buffett with an estimated net worth of $6 billion, died on Sunday morning at age 62, local media reported.

A chartered accountant by profession from the desert state of Rajasthan, Jhunjhunwala started dabbling in stocks while in college and went on to manage a stock trading firm, RARE Enterprises.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

The promoter of India’s newest airline, the ultra low-cost Akasa Air, Jhunjhunwala appeared days ago at its public launch. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Major politicians and business leaders mourned his death on social media.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.

Jain, who was born in India, spent two decades building Deutsche Bank into one of the world’s top universal banks. He was the first non-European to lead the German institution.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008 and the European debt crisis that followed, Jain pushed Deutsche to remain Europe’s “last man standing” as US firms pulled ahead in global banking.

He resigned from the German lender in 2015, and had been the president of US financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017.

“He will be remembered for his leadership in financial services and his deep commitment to conservation,” said Larry Fink, chief executive of BlackRock Inc, who said he knew Jain well.

Born in the Indian city of Jaipur, Jain earned his bachelors at the University of Delhi before completing an MBA at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US

The US has expressed concern to India that it was being used to export fuel made from Russian crude, through high-seas transfers to hide its origin, to New York in violation of US sanctions, a top Indian central banker said on Saturday.

The US Treasury Department told India that an Indian ship picked up oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat on the west coast, where it was refined and shipped on, said Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael Patra.

US sanctions on Moscow for its February invasion of Ukraine prohibit the import to the US of Russian-origin energy products, including crude oil, refined fuels, distillates, coal and gas.

“The refined output was put back on that ship, and it set sail without a destination. In the mid-seas it received the destination so it went to New York,” Patra said at an event to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: India US fuel

DUBAI: SWVL, Dubai-based mobility and transport solutions provider, announced on Wednesday that it had entered into a deal with US-based institutional investors to sell and buy over 12 million shares and securities for 73.4 million dirhams ($20 million) at 6.06 dirhams a share.

The sale of securities and private placement will take place on Friday, the statement said.

It said warrants issued under Series A and Series B will expire five and two years from the date of issuance, respectively.

The company will receive additional 110 million dirhams if the warrants are exercised during this period, it added.

Earlier this year, a special purpose acquisition company bought the transport startup.

Since its founding in Egypt in 2017, it has raised a total of 969 million dirhams.

Dubai developer plans to raise $4.6bn loan

The developer of Dubai’s artificial palm-shaped islands, Nakheel, plans to refinance existing debt by raising 17 billion dirhams ($4.6 billion), according to Bloomberg.

In addition to Dubai Islamic Bank and Emirates NBD, Mashreqbank is seeking financing from the company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is confidential.

Aside from regional and global lenders, the banks arranging the loan are also asking them to participate.
 
Emaar reports $1.8bn in H1 revenues

Emaar Development had its highest property sales during the first half of 2022, supported by recent successful launches that will create value for years to come, according to Emirates News Agency, known as WAM.

Compared to 2021, real estate sales increased by 10 percent to 15.216 billion dirhams ($4.143 billion) in the first half of 2022, WAM said.

It added that the Emaar Properties-owned build-to-sell business launched 15 projects in different master plans during the first half of 2022.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization at Emaar Development was 2.564 billion dirhams in the first half of 2022, up 15 percent from the same period in 2021, while revenue was 7.282 billion dirhams, WAM said.

Emaar now has a robust backlog of 32.753 billion dirhams, which will be recognized as future revenue for the company.

Over 3,100 residential units have been delivered by Emaar Development across prime locations, including Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbor, Downtown Dubai, Emaar Beachfront, Arabian Ranches, and Emaar South. 

Currently, Emaar is developing over 26,100 residences in the UAE, with more than 55,100 being delivered as of June 2022. 

Topics: UAE Emaar

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites

Saudi Arabia’s Halwani Bros posts 65% decline in profits as inflation bites
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food manufacturer Halwani Bros Co. has reported a 65 percent drop in profit in the first half of the year, due to increased costs resulting from global inflation.

The company’s net profit fell to SR18 million ($5 million) compared to SR52 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

Halwani Bros attributed the lower profits to rising raw material costs and increased marketing costs due to global inflation.

The devaluation of the Egyptian currency also weighed on profits from its subsidiary in Egypt, it added.

Founded in 1952, Jeddah-based Halwani produces and distributes a wide range of food products in Saudi Arabia as well as around the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Halwani Profit loss Inflation

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 
Updated 14 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 

NRG Matters — UAE to hold 8th green economy summit in September; Egypt joins Power Reactors Information System database 
Updated 14 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: The UAE will hold the eighth World Green Economy Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre in September, as the Gulf state prepares to host COP28 next year, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Alongside promoting a green economy, the WGES plays a key role in supporting UAE’s climate action efforts and its commitment to sustainability. 

It also reflects the country’s support for energy and climate change issues and developing sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, according to the statement. 

Egypt's nuclear power plant 

The International Atomic Energy Agency has officially included Egypt among the countries that have a nuclear plant under construction, according to the Nuclear Power Plants Authority. 

The country is now included in the Power Reactors Information System PRIS database, which focuses on nuclear power plants worldwide. 

This happens as Egypt started the construction of the El-Dabaa plant, located in the northwestern governorate of Marsa Matrouh, which aims to generate a total of 4,800MW via four reactors.

Through a micro lens

Oman’s Sur Industrial City, affiliated to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates, has signed an over $40 million investment contract with Al Ghaith for Chemical Industries to establish a chemical plant on a 60,000 sq. m. site.

The project aims to promote the growth of chemical industries and supply the oil and gas, petrochemical and water treatment industries with basic chemicals and raw materials, according to Trade Arabia. 

Also, China’s CATL said it would build a €7.3 billion ($7.6 billion) battery plant in Hungary, Europe's largest so far, as the electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers.

The construction of the 100GW plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, is the firm’s biggest overseas investment, according to Reuters. 

It would start this year after receiving approvals and should last no more than 64 months.

Topics: energy UAE Green

Egypt plans to issue $6bn in international bonds

Egypt plans to issue $6bn in international bonds
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Egypt plans to issue $6bn in international bonds

Egypt plans to issue $6bn in international bonds
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt plans to issue international bonds worth between $6 billion this year, according to what a government source told Asharq. 

In the 2022-2023 budget, Egypt plans to obtain external financing by about 146.4 billion Egyptian pounds, which means an increase in the volume of external financing by about 87 percent over last year.

Meanwhile, last March Egypt offered for the first time international bonds denominated in Japanese yen in the Japanese market, with a value of $500 million.

Topics: Egypt bonds

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO eyes 33% capital raise to $177m
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Jeddah-based Middle East Paper Co. aims to increase its capital to SR666 million ($177 million) in support of the company’s financial position and growth plans.

The Saudi-listed paper manufacturer’s board has proposed a 33 percent capital hike from the current capital of SR500 million, according to a bourse filing.

Subject to obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and shareholders’ nod, the transaction will be conducted by granting shareholders one bonus share for every three shares held, the filing said.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks shares Capital

