You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount

Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount

Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Egyptian Central Bank Governor Tarek Amer resigned as the country has struggled to address its financial woes. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3e4q

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount

Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
  • President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi accepted the resignation of Tarek Amer and named him a presidential adviser
  • The currency is under pressure, sliding in value to about 19 Egyptian pounds to the US dollar
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank governor resigned Wednesday as the Middle East’s most populous nation struggles to curb inflation triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, high oil prices and a drop in tourism.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi accepted the resignation of Tarek Amer and named him a presidential adviser, the Egyptian leader’s office said in a statement. The brief statement offered no explanation for Amer’s resignation.
No replacement was immediately named for Amer, who had been appointed governor of the central bank in November 2015. He has been criticized for his handling of Egypt’s financial challenges.
The currency is under pressure, sliding in value to about 19 Egyptian pounds to the US dollar. That followed a central bank decision allowing the currency to depreciate by around 16 percent in March to try to stem a growing trade deficit.
“It seems there’s a lot of tensions within policymaking circles, and I think that’s ultimately what led to Mr. Amer’s resignation,” said Jason Tuvey, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.
Tuvey said there are officials that oppose devaluing the pound and instead support measures like rationing gas consumption by curbing electricity usage, which could in turn harm business activity. Amer had traditionally been seen as in the camp that supported the pound’s depreciation as a way to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund.
The London-based Capital Economics research firm predicts that Egypt’s currency will continue to slide, reaching 25 pounds to the dollar by the end of 2024 amid sustained pressure.
The resignation of the central bank head comes after key ministries were reshuffled Saturday as the government faces mounting pressure from economic challenges. The Cabinet shake-up, which was approved by parliament in an emergency session, affected 13 ministries, including health, education, culture, local development and irrigation. The country’s minister of tourism and antiquities also was replaced.
Egypt’s expansive tourism industry, which employs millions, was hit hard by years of turmoil, the COVID-19 pandemic and then the war in Ukraine. Prior to the conflict, around a third of tourists to Egypt came from Russia.
Russia’s war has been deeply felt in other ways in Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer that sources around 80 percent of it from the Black Sea region.
In the first weeks after the invasion of Ukraine in late February, the price of wheat and other grains skyrocketed, as did the price of fuel. Although prices have come down somewhat, the cost of grains remains at least 50 percent higher than before the pandemic in early 2020. Furthermore, the cost of shipping to export those grains through the Black Sea is high.
Inflation in the country of 103 million people reached 14.6 percent in July, increasing pressure on lower-income households and everyday necessities. Around a third of Egyptians live in poverty, according to government figures.
The World Bank notes that Egypt’s government announced an assistance package worth 130 billion pounds (more than $8 billion) just before devaluing the pound in March to alleviate the impact of rising prices. The package aimed to increase public-sector wages and pensions, as well as expand direct cash assistance programs.
Egypt’s Gulf Arab allies have come to its assistance with multibillion-dollar investments buoyed by high oil prices that have helped their bottom line.
Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, known as the Public Investment Fund, recently established a division in Egypt that has already announced deals worth $1.3 billion with the aim of bringing in $10 billion into Egypt.

Topics: Egypt Inflation oil prices Central Bank

Related

Egypt In-Focus — Central bank reluctant to hike interest rates; beverage industry by 30%
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus — Central bank reluctant to hike interest rates; beverage industry by 30%
Egypt to release 25 pretrial detainees: report
Middle-East
Egypt to release 25 pretrial detainees: report

MENA Project Tracker — Oman tenders bids on roadworks in Duqm; Penspen wins 7 contracts in Mideast

MENA Project Tracker — Oman tenders bids on roadworks in Duqm; Penspen wins 7 contracts in Mideast
Updated 53 min 50 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — Oman tenders bids on roadworks in Duqm; Penspen wins 7 contracts in Mideast

MENA Project Tracker — Oman tenders bids on roadworks in Duqm; Penspen wins 7 contracts in Mideast
Updated 53 min 50 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Khatib & Alami— an engineering consultant headquartered in Singapore — submitted the lowest bid of 1.53 million Bahraini dinar ($4 million) for a feasibility study contract to provide engineering services on the Bahrain Northern Link Road.

The bids were tendered by Bahrain’s Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning Ministry in March as part of a public-private partnership project.

The road will connect to the King Hamad Causeway— which is a road that is currently being constructed to link Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, reported MEED.

Oman invites bids on Duqm roadworks

Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones has tendered  bids for a contract to construct coastal roadworks in Duqm.

Eleven companies will be joining the price bid opening on Sept. 11.

The project’s work includes building 14 km of roadways, extending an existing service road, four roundabouts and other connections, reported MEED.

Penspen secures seven contract in Mideast 

UK-based Penspen  has announced its work on seven new contracts in the Middle East during the second quarter of 2022.

Although the engineering company wasn’t specific about its partners, it disclosed the scope of work which included project management consultancy, engineering services, and asset integrity, reported MEED.

Nass group to construct The Avenue extension

The Avenues Co.—a subsidiary of Al-Sorouh Management Co.—has announced the selection of Nass Group for the main contract of the Bahrain Phase II expansion project.

The project will stretch The Avenues 41,200 sq. meter along the west of Manama’s coastline, allowing the construction of 224 additional units of housing. ,  

In addition to that, the extra space will allow for more recreational activities, and basic amenities., disclosed Trade Arabia.

The Avenues project will be completed by the first quarter of 2024, whereafter it will become the largest shopping and entertainment area residing by the sea.

 

 

Topics: Bahrain Oman Penspen

Related

MENA Project Tracker — KOC delays two contracts; Iraq begins reconstruction of Mosul airport
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — KOC delays two contracts; Iraq begins reconstruction of Mosul airport

NRG Matters — UAE’s Tadweer signs gas-to-energy project deal with KEO; Electric cars charging industry sees $4.8bn investment this year

NRG Matters — UAE’s Tadweer signs gas-to-energy project deal with KEO; Electric cars charging industry sees $4.8bn investment this year
Updated 17 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG Matters — UAE’s Tadweer signs gas-to-energy project deal with KEO; Electric cars charging industry sees $4.8bn investment this year

NRG Matters — UAE’s Tadweer signs gas-to-energy project deal with KEO; Electric cars charging industry sees $4.8bn investment this year
Updated 17 August 2022
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center, Known as Tadweer, has signed a consultancy agreement with KEO International Consultants to conduct a feasibility study for extracting greenhouse gases from Al-Dhafra landfill and converting them into green energy. 

This is in line with the centre's plan to achieve an efficient waste management system and use the best methods for processing and handling waste, according to Trade Arabia. 

Solar power

UK’s renewable energy developer TuNur is planning to invest $1.5 billion in building an export-oriented solar power plant in Tunisia with a capacity of 500 MW.

The plan was announced by the company's CEO Daniel Rich during a meeting with Tunisia’s Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied,  Reuters reported citing the Tunisian state news agency TAP.

Electric car-charging industry

Investment in the electric car-charging industry has grown this year, with over $4.8 billion in roll-out announcements, investment, debt financing and acquisitions.

This has been driven by the fast growth and huge availability of government funds, Bloomberg reported. 

Topics: UAE Tunisia EVs

Related

NRG Matters — GAC Bahrain installs 552 solar panels to generate power, Egypt mulls energy cooperation with Slovenia
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — GAC Bahrain installs 552 solar panels to generate power, Egypt mulls energy cooperation with Slovenia

GASCO mulls JV to set up composite cylinder factory with UK’s Aburi Composites

GASCO mulls JV to set up composite cylinder factory with UK’s Aburi Composites
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

GASCO mulls JV to set up composite cylinder factory with UK’s Aburi Composites

GASCO mulls JV to set up composite cylinder factory with UK’s Aburi Composites
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, is studying the feasibility of partnering with UK’s Aburi Composites and Saudi-based Front End Co. to operate a joint cylinder factory.

Once the deal is finalized, the joint factory will be specialized in manufacturing composite cylinders, Nomu-listed GASCO said in a bourse filing.

This aligns with its strategy and experience in the gas supply chain, strengthening its investments in gas supply chains and enhancing localization opportunities.

UK-based Aburi Composites is a leading supplier of composite fiberglass cylinders, while Front End provides advisory services to support the expansion of international companies.

Topics: Saudi gas patnership

Related

Update Shares of TASI-listed GASCO dip following 14% decline in H1 profits
Business & Economy
Shares of TASI-listed GASCO dip following 14% decline in H1 profits
TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges
Business & Economy
TASI-listed GASCO’s pays out $15m in dividends as annual profit surges

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation tops 10%, Dutch economy grows 2.6 percent in Q2

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation tops 10%, Dutch economy grows 2.6 percent in Q2
Updated 17 August 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation tops 10%, Dutch economy grows 2.6 percent in Q2

Macro Snapshot — UK inflation tops 10%, Dutch economy grows 2.6 percent in Q2
Updated 17 August 2022
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: UK’s inflation topped 10 percent recording its highest rate since 1982.

British consumer price inflation jumped to 10.1 percent in July, its highest since February 1982, up from an annual rate of 9.4 percent in June, intensifying the squeeze on households, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The increase was above all economists’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for inflation to rise to 9.8 percent in July, and will do nothing to ease the Bank of England’s concerns that price pressures may become entrenched. 

Spain’s public debt-to-GDP ratio

Spain’s public debt ended the second quarter at the equivalent of 116.8 percent of gross domestic product, the Bank of Spain said on Wednesday.

Spain’s debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of June was lower than the 117.7 percent registered in March and below the 118.7 percent at the end of 2021, the central bank said.

Dutch economy grows 

Economic growth in the Netherlands surprisingly jumped to 2.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the previous three months, as household spending boomed despite soaring inflation and companies increased their investments.

The strong expansion confounded expectations among economists that growth would remain at roughly the same 0.5 percent pace seen in the first quarter of 2022.

“These numbers show that, despite recent worries, a recession is not yet in sight,” Statistics Netherlands chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen said.

US retail sales flat 

US retail sales were unchanged in July as declining gasoline prices weighed on receipts at service stations, but consumer spending appeared to holding up, which could further assuage fears that the economy was already in recession.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday said that retail sales’ flat reading last month followed a downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in June. Retail sales in June were previously reported to have advanced 1.0 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that sales would gain 0.1 percent, with estimates ranging from as low as a 0.3 percent decline to as high as a 0.9 percent increase. Retail sales are mostly goods and are not adjusted for inflation.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: UK Inflation Spain debt Dutch economy US

Related

Macro Snapshot —  US housing starts to tumble in July; Greece’s budget deficit below expectations
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot —  US housing starts to tumble in July; Greece’s budget deficit below expectations

Egypt In-Focus — Central bank reluctant to hike interest rates; beverage industry by 30%

Egypt In-Focus — Central bank reluctant to hike interest rates; beverage industry by 30%
Updated 17 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

Egypt In-Focus — Central bank reluctant to hike interest rates; beverage industry by 30%

Egypt In-Focus — Central bank reluctant to hike interest rates; beverage industry by 30%
Updated 17 August 2022
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Despite pressure from investors, Egypt’s central bank is hesitant to raise interest rates, reported Bloomberg.

Although the Egyptian pound was devalued five months ago, investors still believe that the currency needs another devaluation to reflect its true value.

Speculations about the weakening of the pound had already been circulating when Egypt requested another loan from the International Monetary Fund in March.

 “The recent communication from the IMF hinted at a clear unhappiness with the lack of FX flexibility ahead of any potential new loan program,” stated Paul Greer, a London-based money manager at Fidelity International.

“To that end, we are expecting the Egyptians to continue to weaken their currency,” he added.

The central bank’s next monetary policy meeting is scheduled for Aug. 18, and after its decision to keep rates unchanged in June, investors have no idea what to expect.

Industrial growth 

Egypt’s beverage industry surged by 30.2 percent month-on-month in May with the beginning of the summer season, according to data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

Moreover, the manufacturing and extractive industries saw a 3.91 percent month-on-month rise in May.

Also, the food industry witnessed a similar monthly increase of 3.26 percent that month.

Suez Canal Bank 

The growth of the retail banking sector in Egypt had positive effects on profits, bank deposit growth, and lending portfolios in the Suez Canal Bank, according to Hussein Al-Refai, Chairman and Managing Director of the Egyptian Suez Canal Bank.

Its profits grew by 11.2 percent reaching 268 million Egyptian pounds in the first half of 2022, and it induced 1.7 billion Egyptian pounds in investments and assets volume, he added in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

Topics: Egypt Central Bank industry

Related

Egypt In-Focus: Foreign debt repayments reach $20bn; five more commodities added to ration cards 
Business & Economy
Egypt In-Focus: Foreign debt repayments reach $20bn; five more commodities added to ration cards 

Latest updates

Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Egypt’s central bank governor resigns as economic woes mount
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks
Russia replaces Black Sea fleet chief after Crimea setbacks
UAE ranks 6th worldwide in InterNations expat survey
UAE ranks 6th worldwide in InterNations expat survey
Germans spot ‘Russian forces’ in Mali after French exit
Germans spot ‘Russian forces’ in Mali after French exit
First drought, now downpours as storms slam France, England
First drought, now downpours as storms slam France, England

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.