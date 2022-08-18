UAE In -- Focus: AD Ports profit witness 59 percent rise in Q2; UAE tops 11 indexes as best destination for expats

You are here

In the second quarter of this year, Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group reported a profit of 300.6 million dirhams ($81.68 million), an increase of 59 percent over the same period last year.
Dana Alomar

Dana Alomar

DUBAI: In the second quarter of this year, Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group reported a profit of 300.6 million dirhams ($81.68 million), an increase of 59 percent over the same period last year, but a decrease of about 2 percent over the first quarter, according to MEED.
For the second quarter, revenues grew by 25 percent to 1.2 billion dirhams, primarily driven by the Maritime and Economic Cities & Free Zones clusters, and to a lesser extent by the Digital Cluster, MEED added.
As compared with the first quarter, revenue increased by close to 19 percent. For the second quarter of this year, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by 41 percent.

Company officials reported an improvement of 200 basis points in adjusted Ebitda margin for the period, reaching 42.8 percent.
“AD Ports Group maintains a robust capital structure with adequate liquidity and investment-grade credit ratings to cater to its future growth,” the firm said.

UAE tops 11 indexes as best destination for expats
On 11 indexes of the best expat destinations, the UAE has outperformed the international average in terms of language, bureaucracy, professional prospects, leisure opportunities, travel, transport, job satisfaction, safety, health care, digital life, housing, wages, and job safety, according to InterNations, Emirates News Agency WAM reported.
Out of five pillars and 17 indexes, the UAE scored highly in four key pillars and 11 key indices, according to a German research firm, WAM added.
A number of factors were considered in the report, including the quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finances, and the availability of basic necessities.
It was revealed that 94 percent of UAE residents felt safe, compared to 81 percent worldwide, and 86 percent of those surveyed were satisfied with government services, exceeding the worldwide average by 25 points.
Additionally, 90 percent of respondents said they could make cashless payments, while only 84 percent of respondents worldwide said they could.
Healthcare access in the UAE is easy for 78 percent of residents, compared to 64 percent worldwide in the health care sector, WAM said.

79 percent of respondents said living in the UAE improved their career prospects, compared to 65 percent of respondents worldwide.
While the global percentage of people who do not speak the local language is 51 percent, 85 percent of UAE residents said it wasn’t a barrier, and 83 percent of UAE residents said administrative procedures are easy and simple, outperforming the global rate of 56 percent by 27 points.
There is a 75 percent positive response to finding housing, compared to a 54 percent negative response worldwide.
The UAE is the world’s leading country in this regard, according to 83 percent of those who were surveyed, WAM concluded.
 
Emaar board to discuss Namshi sale on August 18
The board of directors of Emaar Properties will discuss the sale of Namshi, its e-commerce unit, on August 18, MEED reported.

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabian pharmaceutical firm Jamjoom Pharma has signed an agreement to invest over $52 million in Uzbekistan, as the firm continues its expansion into the Central Asian region, the company's vice chairman said.

In an exclusive interaction with Arab News on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Uzbeki Business Council in Jeddah, Mahmoud Jamjoom, vice chairman of Jamjoom Pharma, said that launching its operations in Uzbekistan is a gateway to the region.

“Already, we are in 30-plus countries. Now, we are trying to focus on this area (Central Asia). We are covering Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Turkmenistan. So, this will be the gate to cover the area,” said Jamjoom.

He said that the operations in Uzbekistan will begin soon once they receive approvals from regulators.

“We will be submitting the files. We will then start presenting the product in Uzbekistan. And step by step, we will have local manufacturing,” added the vice chairman.

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, signed a SR500 million ($133 million) agreement with Riyad Bank to acquire a real estate financing portfolio affiliated with the lender.

As the second largest real estate refinancing transaction in the Saudi banking sector, the agreement aims to achieve sustainability, provide long-term liquidity in the residential real estate finance market, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The deal comes as part of SRC’s ongoing efforts to expand its partnerships with real estate financiers in the Kingdom, CEO Fabrice Susini said. 

Such agreements will support real estate finance service providers by providing them with liquidity management solutions to provide affordable real estate financing to Saudi families wishing to own homes.

This contributes to achieving the goals of the Iskan Program, which is part of Saudi Vision 2030, that aims to  to raise the percentage of home ownership of Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

CAIRO: Turkey’s central bank shocked markets on Thursday by cutting its main interest rate by 100 basis points to 13 percent, saying it needed to keep driving economic growth despite inflation hitting nearly 80 percent and a monetary tightening trend among its peers worldwide.

The lira dropped more than 1 percent as the bank took its latest step down the unorthodox policy path advocated by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that aims to provide targeted cheap credit to help boost Turkish exports.

There had been virtually no signal that another rate cut was in the works and no economist polled by Reuters had predicted one, given that inflation has soared to 24-year highs, eating deeply into Turks’ earnings and savings.

US weekly jobless claims dip 

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week and data for the prior period was revised sharply down, suggesting labor market conditions remain tight, though higher interest rates are slowing momentum.

The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday added to strong industrial production in July and underlying retail sales growth in allaying fears that the economy was in recession. The claims report, the most timely data on the economy’s health, could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another hefty rate hike next month.

“Fears of broad-based layoffs have yet to materialize,” said Mahir Rasheed, a US economist at Oxford Economics in New York. “Still, we doubt claims will accelerate sharply as labor demand remains well ahead of labor supply, while the outlook for the economy remains relatively positive despite elevated uncertainty regarding inflation and growth.”

Chile’s economy grows 

Chile’s economy expanded 5.4 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Thursday, below expectations of a 5.7 percent increase from economists polled by Reuters.

The gross domestic product showed no growth from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms. Economists were expecting a 0.3 percent rise.

Spain’s trade deficit widens 

Spain’s trade deficit in the first six months of the year widened almost six-fold from the same period a year earlier to €32 billion ($32.6 billion), the Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

The outcome was wider than the deficit for the whole of 2021 and compared with a €5.4 billion deficit in the first six months a year ago, the ministry said in its monthly report.

Excluding energy imports and exports, the trade deficit in the period was €6.1 billion, the ministry said.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Saudi recruiter iHR to list its shares on Tadawul early next week

Saudi recruiter iHR to list its shares on Tadawul early next week
Updated 16 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi recruiter iHR to list its shares on Tadawul early next week

Saudi recruiter iHR to list its shares on Tadawul early next week
Updated 16 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International Human Resources Co. will start trading its shares on the Saudi Exchange on Aug. 22, after completing the offering of a 20 percent stake or 500,000 shares.

The final offer price for listing on Nomu was set at SR34 ($9) per share, following 19.45 times coverage by qualified investors, according to a bourse filing.

The listing of iHR comes amid a spree of companies rushing to sell shares to the public and join the Saudi Exchange, also known as Tadawul.

This week alone saw three new listings of Naqi Water Co., Saudi Networkers Services Co., and Rawasi Albina Investment Co.

Established in 2005, iHR offers human resources solutions and employment-related consultancy to businesses.

Private sector can bolster Saudi-Uzbek economic ties, says minister 

Private sector can bolster Saudi-Uzbek economic ties, says minister 
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Private sector can bolster Saudi-Uzbek economic ties, says minister 

Private sector can bolster Saudi-Uzbek economic ties, says minister 
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s economic cooperation with Uzbekistan can be bolstered through greater participation from the private sector, as the Kingdom deepens its political and business ties with the Central Asian nation, said Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the fourth meeting of the Saudi-Uzbeki Business Council in Jeddah, Al-Falih revealed that Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with leaders of the business community in the Kingdom, and laid out his vision of transforming his nation. 

“He (the president) asked about the ambitions of the companies to use Uzbekistan as a growth market for them, and what are the challenges they might face. For two hours, he listened and he got the feedback which is very very positive,” said Al-Falih. 

He added: “As is the case anywhere, there are some challenges and regulations to access the market. He committed to removing those challenges and open opportunities.”

Al-Falih noted that 15 agreements were signed between companies of both countries during the meeting, including ACWA Power’s $2.4 billion wind project. 

“I am confident that Uzbekistan will be one of the top destinations for Saudi investments in the next decade,” he added.  

The minister further added that foreign direct investments coming to Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly, and the trend is likely to continue in the future.

 

