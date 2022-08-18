You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi banks’ financing of imports to private sector exceeds pre-pandemic levels to $10.6bn in Q2

Saudi banks’ financing of imports to private sector exceeds pre-pandemic levels to $10.6bn in Q2

Looking at suppliers’ geography, the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed 40 percent of imports financed through LCs settled at Saudi banks (excluding bills), totaling SR10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Looking at suppliers’ geography, the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed 40 percent of imports financed through LCs settled at Saudi banks (excluding bills), totaling SR10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
Short Url

https://arab.news/vquh9

Updated 35 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

Saudi banks’ financing of imports to private sector exceeds pre-pandemic levels to $10.6bn in Q2

Saudi banks’ financing of imports to private sector exceeds pre-pandemic levels to $10.6bn in Q2
Updated 35 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s private sector import financing surpassed pre-pandemic levels totaling SR39.6 billion ($10.6 billion) in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

Private sector imports financed through settled letters of credit and bills received increased by SR5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year, surpassing the pre-pandemic aggregate of SR34.8 billion.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, import financing dropped to SR30 billion in the second quarter of 2020, the data showed.

It then recovered to SR34.6 billion in the second quarter of 2021 as the global economy started to rebound. In 2022, import financing hit its highest level since the third quarter of 2016.

Financing to import building materials, machinery, and textiles and clothing saw an increase of SR815 million, SR551 million, and SR38 million respectively in the second quarter of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

HIGHLIGHTS

Private sector imports financed through settled letters of credit and bills received increased by SR5 billion in the second quarter of 2022 year-on-year.

Financing to import building materials, machinery, and textiles and clothing saw an increase of SR815 million, SR551 million, and SR38 million respectively.

The main driver of positive change in the value of the private sector’s imports financed through settled LCs and bills received was the 'other goods.'

Food grains, and fruits and vegetables both increased by SR451 million and SR65 million year on year in the second quarter respectively.

The three sectors accounted for 10 percent, 3.7 percent and 0.5 percent respectively of the total import financing.

The main driver of positive change in the value of the private sector’s imports financed through settled LCs and bills received was the “other goods.” This category totaled half of the total financing and increased by SR4.3 billion year on year this quarter.

Nevertheless, LC and bill financings for the Saudi importers of foodstuffs declined by SR214 million in the second quarter compared to the same period of 2021, showed the data.

Foodstuff, which made up 12.7 percent of the total financing for the private sector’s imports, had categories that both grew and shrunk in the past year.

Food grains, and fruits and vegetables both increased by SR451 million and SR65 million year on year in the second quarter respectively.

Sugar, tea and coffee, livestock and meat and other foods all saw a yearly decline in imports financed through settled LCs and bills by Saudi commercial banks. Sugar, tea and coffee made up 0.4 percent of the total financing, and fell by SR147 million in this quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Livestock and meat made up 0.82 percent of the total, and witnessed a year-on-year decline  by SR212 million in the second quarter of 2022. Whereas other foodstuffs made up 6.5 percent of the total, and dropped by SR371 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, showed the data.

Apart from the fall in value of agricultural imports financed through LCs and bills, the financing for motor vehicle imports also fell by SR265 million, and appliances also fell by SR144 million year on year in the second quarter. 

Looking at suppliers’ geography, the Gulf Cooperation Council contributed 40 percent of imports financed through LCs settled at Saudi banks (excluding bills), totaling SR10.1 billion in the second quarter of 2022.

A report published by the International Trade Administration stated: “Saudi Arabia has signed various trade agreements (especially with the GCC) that allow member countries total exemption from customs duties.”

Asian countries other than China, Japan and South Korea came in second with 22.9 percent of settled LCs which recorded SR5.7 billion in the second quarter.

Western Europe, China and South Korea followed with 10.2 percent, 8.4 percent, and 7.1 percent.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia private sector LCs imports

Related

Saudi imports rise 19.6 percent to SR56.5 billion
Business & Economy
Saudi imports rise 19.6 percent to SR56.5 billion

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea plans new Egyptian branch to meet rising demand 

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea plans new Egyptian branch to meet rising demand 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea plans new Egyptian branch to meet rising demand 

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea plans new Egyptian branch to meet rising demand 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Information technology services provider Saudi Arab Sea Information Systems Co. plans to open a new office in Egypt in order to address the rising demand for its systems.

Based in Riyadh, the company said in a bourse filing that the decision was approved by the company’s board of directors on Aug. 17.

It added that any developments will be announced in due course.

Most recently, Arab Sea reported weak earnings for the first half of 2022, turning into losses of SR5.5 million ($1.33 million) from SR4.4 million in profit a year earlier.

The results were attributed to a year-on-year revenue drop of 22 percent to SR17 million, in addition to higher costs from establishing its unit, Arab Sea Financial Co.

Topics: Saudi IT project Egypt

Related

Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 
Business & Economy
Saudi-listed IT provider Arab Sea back to losses 
Saudi IT provider Arab Sea back to losses as rising costs bite
Business & Economy
Saudi IT provider Arab Sea back to losses as rising costs bite

Saudi insurer Enaya seeks capital reduction of $13m to recoup losses

Saudi insurer Enaya seeks capital reduction of $13m to recoup losses
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi insurer Enaya seeks capital reduction of $13m to recoup losses

Saudi insurer Enaya seeks capital reduction of $13m to recoup losses
Updated 8 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co.’s board proposed a capital reduction of SR50 million ($13 million).

Upon the reduction, the company will increase its capital by SR130 million through a rights issue, bringing the company's capital to SR230 million, the company said in a bourse filing.

Enaya is reducing its capital to amortize its accumulated losses, it said.

Topics: Saudi Insurance

Related

Saudi insurer Enaya’s shareholders reject proposed merger with Amana
Business & Economy
Saudi insurer Enaya’s shareholders reject proposed merger with Amana
Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge
Business & Economy
Saudi insurers Amana and Enaya agree to merge

Saudi Aslak to acquire 30% stake in UAE A-1 Fence’s Dammam-based unit

Saudi Aslak to acquire 30% stake in UAE A-1 Fence’s Dammam-based unit
Updated 15 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aslak to acquire 30% stake in UAE A-1 Fence’s Dammam-based unit

Saudi Aslak to acquire 30% stake in UAE A-1 Fence’s Dammam-based unit
Updated 15 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi cable manufacturer Aslak has signed a deal with UAE’s A-1 Fence DMCC C0. to acquire a stake in its wholly owned unit based in Dammam.  

Formally known as United Wire Factories Co., the firm revealed in a bourse filing that it will acquire a 30 percent stake of the capital of A-1 Fence Arabia Co. for Industry.

The share purchase agreement is subject to approval from the Kingdom’s General Authority for Competition and relevant regulatory authorities.

This potential deal comes as Aslak aims to diversify its sources of income and maximize profitability through a pool of investments.

Topics: Saudi capita UAE

Related

Update Shares of Saudi cable manufacturer Aslak close higher after reporting 40% surge in H1 profits
Business & Economy
Shares of Saudi cable manufacturer Aslak close higher after reporting 40% surge in H1 profits
Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future
Business & Economy
Aslak expects $7m profit in Q1 to drive robust performance in future

Saudi cement producer Umm Al-Qura’s profit drops 55% as sales slump

Saudi cement producer Umm Al-Qura’s profit drops 55% as sales slump
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi cement producer Umm Al-Qura’s profit drops 55% as sales slump

Saudi cement producer Umm Al-Qura’s profit drops 55% as sales slump
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi cement producer, Umm Al-Qura Cement Co. has posted a 55 percent decline in net profit during the first half of 2022 owing to lower cement sales.

Profits in the first half dropped from SR49 million in the same period last year to SR22 million ($5.9 million), according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the decline in net profit to a decrease in sales value and an increase in selling, marketing, and administrative expenses.

Its revenue declined 19 percent to SR125 million during the current period from SR154 million during the previous period.

Topics: Tadawul TASI cement

Related

Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement quarterly profits down 55% on lower sales
Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement profit plummeted 33 percent in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Umm Al-Qura Cement profit plummeted 33 percent in 2021

TASI ends in red as investor mood sours over oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in red as investor mood sours over oil price shifts: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 3 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends in red as investor mood sours over oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in red as investor mood sours over oil price shifts: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 3 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended the week’s final session lower after investors’ mood turned negative as oil prices fluctuated during the week.

TASI finished 0.20 percent lower at 12,621, while the parallel Nomu market finished 0.19 percent higher at 21,574.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi, ended the session with a 1.68 percent gain, while the Saudi National Bank, the country's largest lender, ended with a 1.10 percent decline.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.75 percent, despite achieving its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), a 90 percent jump over analysts' expectations.

Among the Kingdom's leading information technology firms, Elm climbed 6.08 percent to lead the gainers in the market, while Al Moammar shed 1.30 percent.

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co. slipped 4.25 percent, despite reporting a 31 percent increase in profits for the first half of the year to SR138 million.

Red Sea International Co. dropped 2.12 percent, after it secured financing from SABB worth SR35 million.

Taiba Investments Co. fell 0.82 percent, despite turning into a profit of SR55 million in the first half, wiping out losses of SR14.8 million from the same period last year.

Sadr Logistics Co. declined 0.95 percent, after it turned into losses of SR3 million during the first six months of 2022.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma’aden, ended the week’s session with a 1.11 percent gain.

 

Topics: TASI Tadawul stock shares Saudi

Related

TASI starts higher as new earnings reports boost investors’ sentiment: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI starts higher as new earnings reports boost investors’ sentiment: Opening bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Thursday

Latest updates

Saudi IT firm Arab Sea plans new Egyptian branch to meet rising demand 
Saudi IT firm Arab Sea plans new Egyptian branch to meet rising demand 
Saudi insurer Enaya seeks capital reduction of $13m to recoup losses
Saudi insurer Enaya seeks capital reduction of $13m to recoup losses
Saudi Aslak to acquire 30% stake in UAE A-1 Fence’s Dammam-based unit
Saudi Aslak to acquire 30% stake in UAE A-1 Fence’s Dammam-based unit
Rescue team saves life of man lost in mountains
Rescue team saves life of man lost in mountains
Egyptian, Canadian ministers discuss cooperation
Egyptian, Canadian ministers discuss cooperation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.