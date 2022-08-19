Eddie Howe dismisses Bruno Guimaraes to Real Madrid rumors

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed Bruno Guimaraes does not have a release clause in his Newcastle United deal amid Real Madrid interest.

Reports in Spain over the past few days have suggested Los Blancos would prioritize a move for the Brazilian international if compatriot Casemiro leaves for Manchester United.

And while the former Lyon man would likely have his own interest piqued by the 14-times European champions sniffing around, head coach Howe says United are in no mood to sell a player they only signed themselves in late January.

“No, absolutely not. We’re trying to build a squad here that we feel can take the club forward and be successful over the next few years,” said Howe when asked about a potential sale.

“We want to build that squad and enhance the group, not take away our best players.

“Regarding speculation, I’ve got no problem with that as such. It’s a compliment to Bruno and how well he’s done for us.

“He’s been incredible and he’s only going to get better from this point. He is a very valuable member of our team.”

Howe understands the lure of a club like Real, but hopes Newcastle can help Guimaraes fulfill his lofty footballing ambitions while on Tyneside.

“Every football has different aims and ambitions, and I’m sure Bruno has huge ambitions going forward in his career and I would embrace that because he has the ability to achieve special things,” he said.

“But I think we’ve got to try and give him an opportunity and platform to fulfill those dreams here. That’s going to be important for us.

“I think, in part, it’ll come down to how well we perform and where the team goes in terms of satisfying players that do very well for us over an extended period of time.

“Bruno has just started his journey with us, we desperately want him to grow with the team, we want to make the team stronger and to show his qualities even more. That is our aim.

“He has done so well in a short period of time. Supporters love him, we love him. I think he’s in a good place.”

It is incomings rather than outgoings, in Howe’s eyes, that will likely dominate the final few weeks of the window at St. James’ Park.

Deals for the likes of James Maddison, Moussa Diaby, Lucas Paqueta and Jack Harrison have hit the rocks over the owner club valuation, while talks remain ongoing to land Joao Pedro from Watford, although again, a fee is proving difficult to agree.

Newcastle have scoured the market for players who will not only improve the squad but can also, like Guimaraes, hit the ground running.

Howe continued: “If there was another Bruno, please let us know. They don’t grow on trees, let me tell you.

“That was an incredible piece of business really, not just as the footballer as well. You have to consider the person. He’s a brilliant lad who came here when the club was in a relegation battle with no conditions, no way out, no escape and wanted to fight to keep the club in the Premier League.

“That shows real human qualities and he was all in from day one. That’s reflective of how well he’s done.”