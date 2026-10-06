SYDNEY: New Zealand named a star-studded squad led by Newcastle Knights pair Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai Tuesday as they eye their first Rugby League World Cup title since 2008.

Ponga and Gagai were both born in Australia but switched their allegiance to the Kiwis this year, given their Maori descent and after changes to eligibility rules.

Gagai has previously represented Queensland in the State of Origin 23 times and has seven Australian caps, including in their 2017 World Cup final victory over England.

Ponga has also been a stalwart for Queensland but has yet to play a Test.

“We’re very excited for this World Cup campaign,” said coach Stacey Jones ahead of the tournament from October 15-November 15 in Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

“We’ve been building toward this over the past few years, and winning the Pacific Championships last year was a big step in that journey.

“I’m confident in this squad.”

New Zealand’s 23-man roster boasts a formidable pack, led by Sydney Roosters premiership-winning prop Naufahu Whyte, four-time Penrith title winner Moses Leota and Brisbane Broncos player of the year Xavier Willison.

New Zealand Warriors skipper James Fisher-Harris captains the side, which kicks off its campaign against defending champions Australia in Sydney on October 16.

The tournament is slimmed-down this year with 10 teams.

Twelve-time winners Australia are in Group A alongside New Zealand, Fiji and the Cook Islands.

England headline Group B with Samoa and Lebanon, while Tonga, Papua New Guinea and France fill out Group C.

New Zealand squad:

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights), Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks), Casey McLean (Penrith Panthers), Dane Gagai (Newcastle Knights), Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins), Kodi Nikorima (Dolphins), Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm), Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers), Jeremy Marshall-King (Dolphins), James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand Warriors), Isaiah Papalii (Penrith Panthers), Erin Clark (New Zealand Warriors), Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders), Te Maire Martin (New Zealand Warriors), Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters), Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers), Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks), Leo Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans), Xavier Willison (Brisbane Broncos), Tanner Stowers-Smith (New Zealand Warriors), Jacob Laban (New Zealand Warriors), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)