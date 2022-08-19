Sports minister lauds organizers of Islamic Solidarity Games

16-year-old German talent Chiara Noja named Golf Saudi ambassador

SOTOGRANDE: German golfer Chiara Noja — the youngest European golfer ever to win a professional tour event — has been announced as the latest Golf Saudi ambassador, following in the footsteps of icons of the women’s game including Anna Nordqvist, Anne Van Dam and Carlota Ciganda, all of whom have been named Golf Saudi ambassadors this year.

Noja became a scratch golfer aged 11, before topping the European Rankings at both Under-12 and Under-14 levels, and has maintained her upward trajectory ever since, turning professional in October 2021, aged just 15.

She has enjoyed a stellar first year on the pro tour, making all the cuts at the Dubai Moonlight Classic, Aramco Saudi Ladies International, and the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah. In June, Noja secured her maiden professional victory at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge, nine strokes ahead of Sára Kousková, and rose to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.

Majed Al-Sorour, the CEO and deputy chairman of both Golf Saudi and the Saudi Golf Federation, said: “Chiara immediately impressed me when I saw her play last year in Saudi Arabia. She put in two impressive back-to-back performances at both of our tournaments.

“To not only make the cut in the Aramco Saudi Ladies International and finish T40, but to do so with a shoulder injury, before following this up with a T26 in the Aramco Team Series (shows) her talent and bodes very well for both our new partnership, but also for the future of women’s golf on the Ladies European Tour,” he continued.

“Having also both lived and played in the Middle East, she has the potential to become a role model for all young girls here in the region and help us with our long-term aims at Golf Saudi of developing the women’s game in the Kingdom.”

Noja will not only feature in Golf Saudi-owned events going forward but will also, more importantly, aid the organization in its ongoing journey to bring golf to new audiences, particularly young girls and women, both globally and within the Kingdom.

Noja’s ambassadorship was announced during this week’s Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande, which runs until August 20. The field is packed with global stars, with Noja facing household names including Nelly and Jessica Korda, Nordqvist, Ciganda and last year’s winner Alison Lee.

Part of Noja’s new role with Golf Saudi will be to mentor female amateurs. She will draw on her own experiences of rising through the amateur ranks and explain what it takes to become a professional, as well as discuss how golf can reach new audiences and ensure its future development.

“I have always enjoyed fantastic support from the whole team at Golf Saudi, not only via invites to their fantastic events but also in terms of advice. By turning professional, I have been able to concurrently continue my academic career whilst still developing and improving as a golfer,” Noja said.

“I was lucky enough to make my debut on the Ladies European Tour at the end of 2020 and the subsequent 12 months gave me the confidence to turn professional in 2021,” she continued. “Golf Saudi is doing amazing things for the game whether it’s through their Mass Participation programs to drive youth engagement and their efforts to draw more people to our sport, particularly young girls and women.

“I am delighted to be confirmed as the latest Golf Saudi ambassador and to not only work alongside so many female superstars from women’s golf but also to support such an ambitious organization as Golf Saudi. Having come to prominence at a similar time to Golf Saudi, I’d like to think that we’ll be able to share insights mutually and both do our bit in terms of growing the game in Saudi Arabia and globally.”