Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts

KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia: Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight.
Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena near Jeddah. When he was declared the winner, Usyk hid his face behind the flag.
The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.
Encouraged by a pre-fight message from Ukraine’s president, Usyk carried the weight of a war-torn nation in a fight that was on free-to-air TV in his native country and he had to weather a sustained body attack from an improved Joshua to secure the win.
Both boxers looked exhausted at the final bell. Usyk fell to the canvas and looked to the sky and was soon joined there by Joshua, who embraced his opponent and appeared to offer his help to the plight of Ukraine.
In an expletive-laden speech inside the ring, Joshua praised Usyk for fighting so well in the circumstances.
Usyk also claimed the Ring Magazine belt with the win. There’s only one heavyweight title that Usyk doesn’t own — the WBC one that was vacated this year by Tyson Fury, who says he is retired.
Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown
Team from Thailand wins second title in two weeks to earn lion’s share of $1m prize pool to add to PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumph
Updated 16 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Gamers8 concluded its elite esports calendar on Saturday night with Vampire Esports claiming the PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown at the purpose-built Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.
Following the success of Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, the latest competition wrapped up the Gamers8 professional tournaments that began back on July 14.
Vampire Esports, who began Saturday’s play in the three-day event 27 points down, stormed back to add the Afterparty Showdown crown — as well as the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool — to last week’s scintillating PMWI triumph.
Sir Tanny, coach of the team from Thailand, said: “It is a great honor to win two championships in a row. We started out the Afterparty Showdown determined to reach our goal of two championships — we didn’t want anyone else to lift that trophy. We are so delighted.
“Winning the money was a huge inspiration to the players. It means so much to them and their families. For their parents to see them succeeding at what they are good at and love doing — they are just so thankful that they have reached their dreams.”
Asked to sum up Gamers8, the Vampire Esports players declared unanimously: “The best in the world.”
Sir Tanny added: “All of the team think this is the best tournament they have been at — everything from the organization to the support for the players. We all have many happy memories from Saudi Arabia.”
Claiming 180 points and first place at the Afterparty Showdown, which featured 12 teams, saw Vampire Esports take home $167,000 to add to the $500,000 earned from their PMWI success. Second place at the Afterparty Showdown, and the award of $144,000, went to Alpha7 Esports from Brazil, who scored 174 points. S2G Esports from Turkey pipped Saudi Arabian stars Team Falcons to third, with each side earning $116,000 and $109,000 respectively after a total of 129 to 116 points. Fifth at the Afterparty Showdown, and taking away $83,000, were Stalwart Esports from Mongolia, who notched 115 points.
Faisal bin Hamran, head of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “When we created the concept for Gamers8, it was with the intention of bringing to life something spectacular. And I can unequivocally say that we have succeeded in that quest.
“Gamers8 has seen the best in the world battle it out over five incredible titles: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile — and it has been everything we anticipated and much, much more. With a standard of competition that excelled throughout, each of the five titles participating in Gamers8 has provided moments of drama that will truly live long in the memory.
“The benchmark set by Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia may be high, but I can assure all who love gaming and esports in the Kingdom that our annual season is only going to get even better. Watch this space for 2023.”
Newcastle must play ‘with cool heads’ against Manchester City: Eddie Howe
Magpies boss refuses to be drawn on Jack Grealish’s comment about winger Miguel Almiron
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
Liam Kennedy
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has called for Newcastle United to face Manchester City with “cool heads” after refusing to be drawn into the debate about Jack Grealish’s derogatory Miguel Almiron comment.
During City’s Premier League title-winning celebrations, Grealish joked that the secret to his side’s 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa on the final day of the campaign was the substitution of Riyad Mahrez, who he described as having “played like Almiron.”
It was a derogatory comment not received well on Tyneside, and by many others in the footballing community, particularly after Grealish, the most expensive ever Englishman at $118 million, only outscored Paraguayan international Almiron, who cost $19 million, by one Premier League goal last season.
And while the comments are not something Howe is keen to dwell on, he hopes Almiron and the rest of the players buy into the same matchday mantra this afternoon.
“I’ve certainly spoken to Miggy, I speak to my players on a regular basis. I haven’t broached that subject, I don’t think it’s something we really need to discuss,” said Howe.
“I see with Miggy a very happy person who is very content with his football. He’s in a really good place, very positive, and I don’t see someone who needs extra motivation. He’s an incredible person, has a real passion and desire to play football for Newcastle.
“I’ll speak to him about his game and make sure he is prepared in his normal way to deliver a performance,” he said.
“We need to play the game with cool heads. We need to have fire in our hearts but we need to play with discipline. We can’t lose that. I’ll back our players, they’re very good professionals. We need to keep all players on the pitch in every game.
“I’m not going to get drawn into those comments, I don’t think it’s wise for me to do that. We’ve just got to make sure we turn up and perform to our best levels.”
When pressed to comment further, Howe said that he has used many tactics to motivate his players before a game, but Grealish’s unprovoked and ill-advised outburst was unlikely to be one.
He said: “I’ve used all sorts of ways to try and motivate my players over the years, I’d never rule anything out if I felt it was appropriate to use any method that I feel would get extra.
“My players are motivated to play well for Newcastle and for themselves and their families but if there was a way of doing that then, yeah, I’d use it. I’m not going to comment on the situation you mentioned but certainly we’re highly motivated for the game.”
Almiron has been one of Newcastle’s most improved players under Howe, a transformation which seemed to really take shape on the pitches of Austria and Portugal in pre-season.
The former Atlanta United forward netted twice at Estadio da Luz, adding to another handful of goal contributions against the likes of Gateshead and Burnley.
Howe says that he has been impressed by the 28-year-old’s attitude and application, as well as his recent increased final third output.
“If you actually looked at his performances toward the end of last season, he was excellent,” said Howe.
“He may not have got the goals that maybe highlighted those performances but certainly in pre-season he did.
“I was really pleased with pre-season he delivered. The first two games, he had very good games. Again, he hasn’t quite got the goals to elevate his performances to another level but I thought he was probably our standout performer against Brighton.
“There’s so much more to come from Miggy. Everyone knows how good he is off the ball, he’s got an incredible attitude off the ball and he really epitomises the way we want to play out of possession. But on the ball, he’s done some very good things. He’s continuing to improve.”
Ahead of the visit of Pep Guardiola’s side, Howe has revealed that he will make a late call on the availability of left-back Matt Targett, while Ryan Fraser is expected to be again named on the bench.
“Ryan, we hope, will be fit and available,” said Howe.
“He had back spasms late last week, so was a late withdrawal from the game. He’s trained this week.
Kvitova, Garcia advance to Cincinnati women’s final
The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1
Updated 21 August 2022
AP
MASON, Ohio: Petra Kvitova outlasted Madison Keys 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Western & Southern Open final.
The 32-year-old Kvitova had never advanced to the semifinals in 10 prior appearances in the Cincinnati tournament. It is Czech’s 40th career final, and she’ll face another surprise entrant in Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia, the first qualifier to reach the final in Cincinnati.
“That’s nice to have this experience, even in my age,” Kvitova said, smiling. “In my career, I had many, many finals, but never here. It feels different because it’s for the first time in Cincinnati.”
Kvitova almost didn’t make it out of the first round, having to save a match point against last year’s finalist, Jil Teichmann. She also needed three sets to beat fifth-ranked Ons Jabeur in the third round.
“It’s like a second chance that you are almost gone and now you are still here and playing in the (final),” Kvitova said.
Keys, the 2019 champion in Cincinnati, defeated three grand slam winners this week, but couldn’t close out Kvitova.
The 28-year-old Garcia won her seventh straight match, beating sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
There were two rain stoppages during the match, totaling four hours. Garcia took the first set, but following an almost 2 1/2-hour delay, Sabalenka forced a third set.
The second rain delay came with Garcia leading 3-1 in the third. But once play resumed, she made quick work of the Belarusian, winning three straight games to become the first qualifier to reach the finals in a WTA 1000 event.
“No one expected it, that’s for sure,” Garcia said. “It’s a long way to come from (qualifiers). It’s one match at a time. Try to take the best from every match and improve through the tournament.”
It will be the ninth meeting between Kvitova and Garcia, with Kvitova winning five, including two straight wins in Miami and Madrid.
“She’s a great champion,” Garcia said. “You have to play faster and move better on court against a player like this. It’s a great challenge for me to play against Petra.”
How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events
Usyk and Joshua’s heavyweight bout in Jeddah is only the latest in a long and exciting list
Kingdom has set its sights on the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Asian Games and Asian Winter Games
Updated 21 August 2022
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah was buzzing with excitement yet again on Saturday ahead of one of the biggest boxing rematches in sporting history, between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British fighter Anthony Joshua.
Such scenes of anticipation are increasingly familiar in Saudi Arabia, as more and more international sporting events are hosted by the Kingdom — a product of the country’s wide-ranging social and economic transformation plan, Vision 2030.
Last September, Usyk shocked the boxing world when he outclassed Joshua in the first bout, claiming his fourth heavyweight title. Owing to the war in Ukraine, their planned rematch could not take place in the champion’s home country.
Instead the bout, titled “Rage on the Red Sea,” came to Jeddah.
One of the goals of Vision 2030, launched in 2016, was to establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for world-class professional sporting events that would generate jobs for Saudi citizens and enhance overall quality of life.
Today, sports are taking center stage in the Kingdom’s diversification drive to move the economy away from hydrocarbons and to embrace a whole host of flourishing cultural, entrepreneurial and high-tech industries.
In just a few short years, Saudi Arabia has moved to the forefront, hosting some of the biggest sporting events in the world, providing an additional boost for tourism, hospitality, leisure, and employment, while also strengthening national identity.
Tourism is one area Saudi Arabia is especially eager to promote with the launch of its Saudi e-visa in 2018. The Kingdom expects to have hosted 100 million tourists by 2030, drawn by a mixture of new luxury resorts and a packed entertainment calendar.
Hosting major sporting events has created new opportunities for partnerships, investments, and sponsorships at every stage in the value chain, while also demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s diversity, inclusivity, and economic potential to a broader international audience.
From the silky smooth tarmac of the Formula E track to the epic routes of the Dakar desert race, and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, the Kingdom’s sports entertainment infrastructure has improved leaps and bounds.
Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host the 2034 Asian Games is further proof of the sector’s long-term strategic trajectory — one that is bound up in its overall national development.
In 2018, the Kingdom witnessed a flurry of major sporting events, tournaments, and championships. That year, Britain’s Callum Smith beat compatriot George Groves in Jeddah to win the WBA super-middleweight title and the World Boxing Super Series crown.
The 2018 Ad Diriyah E-Prix was also one for the books, as the championship was staged in the historic town of Diriyah, the capital of the first Saudi state.
Since then, Saudi Arabia has hosted the Supercoppa Italiana, the expanded Supercopa de Espana, golf’s Saudi International and the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s richest horse race.
It has also hosted the Saudi International Championship for Parachuting, the “Clash on the Dunes” between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr., the Diriyah Tennis Cup, and the Battle of the Champions BMX and skateboarding tournament, to name just a few.
Although Saudi Arabia’s entertainment revolution suffered setbacks in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with events suspended, venues closed, and international travel barred for several months, the entertainment calendar soon returned with a bang.
In 2021, the Kingdom inaugurated its crowning glory — the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — firmly establishing itself as a leading venue for international sports events.
Built in just eight months, the high-speed circuit on Jeddah’s seafront became the fastest F1 track to have ever been constructed.
The Kingdom has now set its sights on hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and the Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia’s planned megacity of NEOM in 2029.
A recent Ernst & Young report found that the value of the sporting events industry in Saudi Arabia is growing 8 percent annually, rising from $2.1 billion in 2018 to an estimated $3.3 billion by 2024.
The contribution of sport to national GDP grew from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $6.9 billion in 2019 as the number of international events in Saudi Arabia doubled from nine in 2018 to 19 in 2019.
Of course, the economic dividends are not the only signals of success. The Kingdom’s young athletes have clocked up significant victories, which the whole nation can rightly feel proud of.
Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi won silver in karate at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Then, earlier this year, Fayik Abdi became the first Saudi to participate in the Winter Olympics, held in Beijing.
Having performed well in its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance in Russia in 2018, the Saudi national team qualified for the this winter’s finals in March this year.
Another positive knock-on effect of the growth of sports entertainment has been a general uptake in health and fitness activities among the Saudi population.
A new survey by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics has revealed that 48.2 percent of people across the country now practice physical and sporting activities for at least 30 minutes a week.
This demonstrates a key milestone in creating a healthy, vibrant society in line with Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Objectives.
Another pillar of the Vision 2030 reform agenda has been to transform the role of women. Saudi Arabia has developed several strategies to include women in sports, including the establishment of a 24-team Women’s Football League in 2020 and the launch of the first Women’s Regional Football League the following year.
Indeed, according to the Saudi Ministry of Sports, female participation in sports has increased by almost 150 percent since 2015.
“By participating in athletic events, women achieve so much more,” Hala Al-Hamrani, founder of the first female boxing gym in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. “Tonight’s boxing event is a big deal, but I’m going mainly to watch the first two female undercards in Saudi Arabia.”
On said undercard, a major moment for women’s boxing will see Somali-British prospect Ramla Ali become the first female boxer to feature in an official international event in Saudi Arabia, clashing with Crystal Garcia Nova over an eight-round super-bantamweight contest.
“I think that is a huge step forward because it’s sending a message to the public that the government supports women competing in combat sports, which will in return allow families that were once reluctant to allow their girls to join in classes or different martial arts competitions to reconsider their position,” said Al-Hamrani.
Such events “help dissipate the idea that women shouldn’t box,” she added.
“The undercard and the government’s support is a big deal, showing that women’s involvement in the sport in any way is no longer taboo.”
Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
Modric’s performance was worthy of applause even by Celta fans when the veteran was substituted in the second half
Updated 21 August 2022
AP
MADRID: Luka Modric is making it easier for Real Madrid fans to start getting over Casemiro’s departure.
A day after the Brazil midfielder announced he was ending his successful decade-long stint with Madrid to join Manchester United, his former teammate scored a beautiful goal and set up another to help the defending champion beat Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday for its second consecutive win to start the Spanish league.
Modric’s performance was worthy of applause even by Celta fans when the veteran was substituted in the second half.
“It is always nice,” Modric said. “It makes me happy to be recognized by other fans.”
Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde also scored as Madrid comfortably followed up its come-from-behind win at promoted Almería in the opener.
It was Madrid’s first game since losing Casemiro, the trusted holding midfielder who had been one of the defensive anchors of the Spanish powerhouse.
“We made history together here,” Modric said. “He was a fundamental piece for us and we will miss him a lot, both as a player and as a person. We are sad that he left but it’s part of soccer. We have to move on without him and each one of us has to give something extra to make up for his absence.”
Without the Brazilian, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti set up the midfield with Eduardo Camavinga, newly signed Aurélien Tchouaméni and Modric, who had not started against Almería.
The 36-year-old Modric took over the midfield on Saturday, controlling the pace both defensively and offensively.
He scored his goal with a well-placed curling shot into the top corner after a nifty move to get past a defender at the top of the area in the 41st minute at Balaídos Stadium.
“Modric is a fantastic leader for us,” Ancelotti said. “He played very well and scored the most important goal of the match because it put us ahead and made everything easier.”
Benzema, Madrid’s top player last season, scored his first goal of this campaign by converting a 14th-minute penalty kick after video review spotted a handball by Celta midfielder Renato Tapia inside the area.
Celta equalized with another penalty kick less than 10 minutes later, with Iago Aspas finding the net from the spot after a handball by Madrid defender Éder Militão.
After putting his team ahead, Modric sent a nice through ball to Vinicius Júnior in a breakaway in the 56th, and the Brazil forward found the net after dribbling past Celta goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín.
Some Celta fans stood to applaud Modric when he was substituted by Dani Ceballos in the 77th.
Valverde closed the scoring after a pass by Vinícius Júnior in the 66th.
Substitute Eden Hazard missed a chance to increase Madrid’s lead when he missed a late penalty kick, with Marchesín saving his shot.
In addition to Casemiro’s absence, Ancelotti also could not count on midfielder Toni Kroos because he had the flu. Forward Rodrygo was not in the squad because of an injury.
Madrid is seeking back-to-back league titles since 2007-08.
American midfielder Luca de la Torre entered the match in the 87th to make his Spanish league debut.