Saudi Arabia's Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 
Jazadco reported a 3 percent revenue jump to SR44 million. (Argaam)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 

Saudi Arabia’s Jazadco sees profit up 187% as sales rise across business portfolio 
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan Energy and Development Co. has seen its profit soar 187 percent in the first half of 2022, buoyed by a rise in sales, a bourse filing showed.

With interests that span aquaculture, agriculture, and real estate, the company almost tripled its profit to SR28 million ($7.5 million) from SR9.9 million in the same period last year.

The Jazan-based firm, better known as Jazadco, reported a 3 percent revenue jump to SR44 million, thanks to higher sales from the commercial, real estate, and fruit units.

In the second quarter, it realized a one-off profit of SR31 million from the sale of land in the Khabat Al Falaq area in Jazan.

Jazadco noted that shrimp sales were down 72 percent during the quarter, due to the slowdown of exports caused by the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
RIYADH: Saudi stocks finished flat on Monday after declining a day earlier, as investor sentiment was dragged down by a weakening global economic outlook.

TASI, the main benchmark index, ended the session at 12,560, while the parallel market Nomu added 0.3 percent to 21,724.

Gulf markets were mixed on Monday, with the Qatari index slipping 1.2 percent, Abu Dhabi and Dubai down nearly 0.4 percent, and Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait edging slightly higher.

The volatility across the oil-rich region’s markets came on the back of oil price fluctuations over the past period.

Brent crude traded higher at $96.89 a barrel on Tuesday, and US West Texas Intermediate fell to $90.23 a barrel by 9:11 a.m. Saudi time.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s EGX30 reversed on Monday with gains closing at 0.9 percent lower after the country’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged following the appointment of a new governor last week.

Saudi Real Estate Co. swung into profits of SR15.9 million ($4.2 million) during the first half of 2022.

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Co. turned into losses of SR16 million in the first half of 2022.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. saw its first-half profit surge 187 percent to SR28 million.

Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co.’s losses narrowed by 86 percent to SR1.7 million during the second quarter of 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. saw its losses shrink by 97 percent to SR2.6 million in the first half of 2022.

Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance Co.’s half-year net loss before Zakat was cut by 34 percent to SR20 million.

Alkhaleej Training and Education Co. returned to profits amounting to SR1 million in the first half of 2022.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. suffered losses of SR67 million in the first half, after making SR144 million in profits in the prior-year period.

Hail Cement Co. turned into losses of SR14 million during the first half of 2022.

Filling & Packing Materials MFG. Co. was back to profitability in the first half of 2022 with SR1.3 million.

Electrical Industries Co.'s profits jumped 105 percent to SR31 million in the first half of 2022.

Jahez established a limited liability company, the BLU store, with AlHilal Club Investment Co. to sell and market products with different brands and provide online services.

Arabian Contracting Services Co., known as Al Arabia, posted a 63 percent surge in its first-half profit to SR128 million.

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance closed a deal to provide insurance services to National Water Co.’s employees and their families.

Sinad Holding Co.’s losses widened by 354 percent to SR10 million during the first half of 2022.

Alsagr Cooperative Insurance Co. announced it will not be able to publish its financial results for the first half of 2022.

Aug. 25, 2022

End of the earnings season for the second quarter of 2022

Sept. 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s initial public offering book-building

Sep. 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 
Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 

Salama turns to $18m losses as rising costs weigh on insurance operations 
RIYADH: Salama Cooperative Insurance Co. has swung to loss during the first half of 2022, after incurring claims from insurance operations leading to 993 percent higher losses.

The insurer suffered a net loss before Zakat of SR67 million ($18 million), after making a profit of SR144 million in the prior-year period, a bourse filing showed.

It cited a rise in net claims incurred by 50 percent and operating expenses by 53 percent, as well as a decline in profit of shareholder investments by 49 percent.

Most recently, Salama’s board proposed raising capital from SR100 million to SR300 million, after its shareholders approved a 60 percent capital cut.

To offset accumulated losses, the Saudi-listed firm will first reduce its capital from SR250 million to SR100 million by canceling 15 million shares.

Saudi Jahez partners with AlHilal Club to set up online marketing and sales firm

Saudi Jahez partners with AlHilal Club to set up online marketing and sales firm
Saudi Jahez partners with AlHilal Club to set up online marketing and sales firm

Saudi Jahez partners with AlHilal Club to set up online marketing and sales firm
RIYADH: Saudi-based online food delivery platform Jahez International Co. for Information Systems Technology has worked with  AlHilal Club Investment Co. to establish a limited liability company that will sell and market products from different brands and offer online services.

Under the name of BLU Store, the company was formed with a capital of SR500,000 ($133,133), with 51 percent held by Jahez and 49 percent held by AlHilal, according to a bourse filing

There is no financial impact at present, but the new company's activities are expected to have a positive impact in the future on Jahez's financial results.

Saudi Arabia's Hail Cement swings to loss of $4m despite sales growth

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings to loss of $4m despite sales growth
Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings to loss of $4m despite sales growth

Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement swings to loss of $4m despite sales growth
Saudi Arabia’s Hail Cement Co. has reported losses of SR14 million ($4 million) in the first half of 2022 despite witnessing a growth in sales.

The cement producer had made profits of SR41 million in the same period last year, a bourse filing showed.

Despite incurring losses, the company’s revenue went up by 12 percent to SR165 million year-on-year.

Hail Cement attributed the poor performance to lower average selling prices and higher sales costs.

Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap

Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap
Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap

Saudi developer Al Akaria bounces back to profit on 152% revenue leap
RIYADH: Saudi-based real estate developer Al Akaria has returned to profitability in the first half of 2022, bolstered by a 152 percent jump in revenues.

Saudi Real Estate Co., as the firm is formally known, recorded SR16 million ($4.3 million) in net profits, recovering from SR14 million of losses it reported a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the results to higher sales of land and residential units, which yielded SR870 million in revenues, up from SR346 million in the first half of 2021.

Al Akaria also incurred less expenses during the six-month period, thanks to a drop in selling and marketing costs by SR1.2 million.

Established in 1976, Al Akaria is one of the Kingdom's leading real estate firms with a track record of delivering residential, retail, and commercial projects.

