HAMBURG: Jordan’s state grain buyer is believed to have made no purchase in an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which closed on Tuesday, ⁠European traders said.

⁠Two houses had participated in Tuesday’s tender, Cargill and Buildcom.

Shipment was sought ⁠in a series of possible combinations in 60,000-tonne consignments between January 1 and 15, January 16 and 31, February 1 and 14 and February 15 and ⁠28.

⁠A new wheat tender is expected to be issued in coming days anticipated to close on October 20, traders said.