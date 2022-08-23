You are here

Visiting the Arabian Gulf 'still in Kishida's plans'

Visiting the Arabian Gulf ‘still in Kishida’s plans’
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen on a screen as he answers remotely to questions from reporters after he tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day at his residence in Tokyo, Japan on Aug. 22, 2022. (Kyodo via Reuters)
Visiting the Arabian Gulf 'still in Kishida's plans'

Visiting the Arabian Gulf ‘still in Kishida’s plans’
TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio is looking forward to visiting the region at a later date, a high ranking official in Tokyo told Arab News Japan.

“Prime Minister KISHIDA does attach so much importance to further developing cooperative relations with the Middle Eastern countries,” the official said.

Kishida, 65, canceled his trip to Tunisia and to the UAE and Qatar after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 21. He was scheduled to leave for Tunisia on Aug. 25 to attend the two-day Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) that starts on Aug. 27.

Government officials in Tokyo said the Japanese Prime Minister will attend the conference online.

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon 
  • The embassy warned its citizens “to take precautions and follow-up on what the Filipino authorities issued”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the Philippines issued a warning to its citizens in the country on Tuesday as the tropical storm ‘Florita’ inched closer. 

The embassy warned its citizens “to take precautions and follow-up on what the Filipino authorities issued,” and to contact the embassy if any emergencies occurred. 

“The Kingdom’s embassy in Manila confirms that Wednesday, 08/24/202, will be an emergency leave, issued by the Philippines’ authorities, due to the tropical storm ‘Hurricane Florita’,” the embassy said on Twitter. 

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered schools and government offices in Manila and outlying provinces to close as a precautionary measure, according to media reports. 

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms annually. 

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak's jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal
Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak's jail sentence in 1MDB scandal

Top court upholds Malaysia ex-PM Najib Razak’s jail sentence in 1MDB scandal
  • ‘We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe’
  • A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia: Malaysia’s highest court Tuesday upheld former prime minister Najib Razak’s 12-year jail sentence for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal.

“We find the appeal devoid of any merits. We find the conviction and sentence to be safe,” Chief Justice Maimun Tuan Mat said on behalf of a five-judge panel.

“Based on the foregoing, it is our unanimous view that the evidence led during the trial points overwhelmingly to guilt on all seven charges.”

Maimun said “it would have been a travesty of justice of the highest order if any reasonable tribunal, faced with such evidence staring it in the face, were to find that the appellant is not guilty of the seven charges preferred against him.”

The Federal Court decision was handed down after the tribunal threw out a last-minute move by Najib’s lawyers to recuse the chief justice from hearing the case, alleging bias on her part.

Najib is a UK-educated son of one of Malaysia’s founding fathers who had been groomed for the prime minister’s post from a young age.

The final ruling on the jail sentence also came four years after his long-ruling party’s shock election defeat in 2018, during which allegations he and his friends embezzled billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB were key campaign issues.

A lower court in July 2020 found Najib guilty of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over the transfer of 42 million ringgit ($10.1 million) from SRC International, a former unit of state fund 1MDB, to his personal bank account.

An appellate court in December denied his appeal, prompting him to go to the Federal Court for a final recourse.

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines

Storm forces school closures, evacuations in Philippines
  • Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 110 kilometers
  • The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year
MANILA: A tropical storm lashed the northern Philippines with strong wind and rain Tuesday, injuring at least two people and prompting the president to close schools and government offices in the capital and outlying provinces.
Tropical Storm Ma-on slammed into Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning with sustained winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) and gusts of up to 150 kph (93 mph) and will barrel northwestward through northern provinces before blowing away from the country overnight, forecasters said.
Although the storm’s onslaught was being felt mainly in the northern tip of the main Luzon region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in all public schools and government work in the densely populated capital region and six outlying provinces as a precaution.
“The heavy rains pose possible risks to the general public,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said.
The widespread school closures came a day after millions of primary and secondary students trooped back to schools across the Philippines in their first face-to-face classes after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.
Two villagers were injured and brought to hospitals after being hit by fallen trees in Cagayan province, disaster-response officials said, and more than 500 people in Cagayan and nearby provinces were evacuated from villages that are prone to flash floods, landslides and tidal surges.
Some of the provinces expected to feel the brunt of the storm are still recovering from the devastation wrought by a powerful earthquake last month.
The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year and lies in the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin, making the archipelago one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world.

EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians

EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians
EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians

EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell opposes calls for blanket visa ban for Russians
  • Demands were made by several countries to Brussels to impose an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had first urged the visa ban in an interview earlier this month with the Washington Post
DUBAI: EU chief diplomat Joseph Borrell has echoed Washington in its opposition to a blanket ban on visas for Russians ahead of talks between the bloc’s officials next week.

Demands were made by several countries, including Finland, Estonia and the Czech Republic, to Brussels to impose an EU-wide ban on new tourist visas for Russians to enter the Schengen free travel area as punishment for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Borrell made the comments in response to calls by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had first urged the visa ban in an interview earlier this month with the Washington Post, saying Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposed the calls on Monday, saying Russians should be able to flee their home country if they disagree with the regime.

Zelensky then issued another call a few weeks ago for European Union states to ban visas for Russian nationals to keep the bloc from becoming a “supermarket” open to anyone with the means to enter.

On Monday the United States rebuffed Zelensky’s demand saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia’s dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses.

A State Department spokesperson said the Biden administration had already imposed visa restrictions for Kremlin officials but made it clear that its focus would be on identifying those involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and holding them accountable.

“We’ve also been clear that it is important to draw a line between the actions of the Russian government and its policies in Ukraine, and the people of Russia,” a State Department spokesperson said.

(With Reuters)

Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM's term limit

Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit
Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM's term limit

Bangkok braces for protests over Thai PM’s term limit
  • Main opposition party believes Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha should step down by Aug. 24
  • Prayuth was army chief when he mounted a coup in 2014 to overthrow an elected government
BANGKOK: Thai authorities ramped up security in the capital on Tuesday ahead of protests calling on the prime minister to resign, as a court considers whether to take up a petition to rule on when his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term is up.
The main opposition party, and nearly two-thirds of Thais questioned in an opinion poll, believe Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, who took power in a 2014 coup, should step down by Aug. 24 because his time as junta chief counts toward his term.
Prayuth, 68, was army chief when he mounted a coup in 2014 to overthrow an elected government. He became a civilian prime minister in 2019 after an election held under a military-drafted constitution.
Police cordoned off areas around the prime minister’s offices, known as Government House, in central Bangkok, setting up barricades, including shipping containers, and diverting traffic.
Prayuth arrived for a weekly cabinet and is expected to address media later in the day.
Thailand has seen intermittent political turmoil for nearly two decades, including two coups and violent protests, broadly because of opposition to the military’s involvement in politics and demands by increasingly politically aware sections of society for greater representation.
But protests have petered out over the past couple of years with the imposition of COVID-19 bans on gatherings.
The main opposition Pheu Thai Party has petitioned the Constitutional Court to rule on how long Prayuth can stay in office. The court could decide to hear or dismiss the case on Wednesday.
If the case is accepted, it is unclear if Prayuth would stay on as leader or be suspended from duty while a caretaker government takes over. It is not clear when the court would rule on the term limit.
The opposition says Prayuth’s tenure as prime minister began in August 2014, a few months after the coup, and should therefore end this month.
But some supporters argue his premiership started in 2017, when a new constitution came into force, or after the 2019 election — meaning he should be allowed to stay on until 2025 or 2027, provided he retains the necessary backing in parliament.
A general election is due by May next year.

