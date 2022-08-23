Students flock to buy stationery ahead of new school year in Saudi Arabia
ARAR: Stationery and school supply stores throughout Saudi Arabia have been swamped with students buying essentials in preparation for the new academic year, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
In the northern city of Arar, traders reported a surge in demand for school supplies and uniforms, while many shoppers took advantage of online back-to-school deals. And in Tabuk, stationery and school clothing stores had a range of offers on goods.
Education officials in the Northern Borders Province said all necessary building maintenance works had now been completed and textbooks acquired in readiness for the return of more than 100,000 students to almost 500 schools.
Najran’s director general of education, Fahd Aqala, on Tuesday met with regional school principals to discuss arrangements for the new academic year and reported that textbooks had already been distributed to all schools in the city.
Repairs to educational and administrative buildings had also taken place and, where necessary, transport for teachers organized.
Updated 24 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers held its weekly session, chaired by King Salman from Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.
At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet discussed the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen and develop relations with many countries, through exchanging visits and enhancing cooperation and consultation.
The Council of Ministers commended the outcome of the talks Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held with the president of Uzbekistan during his official visit to the Kingdom, and the agreements and memoranda of understanding that were signed between the two countries in various fields. The two sides also announced investment and commercial deals worth more than $12.5 billion.
The Cabinet was briefed on the content of a phone call the crown prince received from the German chancellor, where they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop joint cooperation, as well as discussing the latest regional and international developments, and efforts to achieve stability and peace.
Acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said that the Cabinet reviewed the Kingdom’s successes that have been achieved in the field of education, including progressing in 16 global competitiveness indicators.
The ministers authorized the minister of culture and chairman of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts to sign a draft memorandum of understanding between with the Korea National University of Cultural Heritage for cooperation in the field of traditional arts, and authorized the justice minister to sign a draft MoU for cooperation with the Gambian Ministry of Justice,
The Cabinet authorized the tourism minister to sign a draft agreement with the tourism ministries of the countries expected to join the Sustainable Tourism Global Center in the Kingdom.
It also authorized the minister of education to sign a draft agreement with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization regarding operating a regional center for quality and excellence in public education under UNESCO’s supervision.
The Cabinet authorized the minister of commerce and chairman of the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises to sign a draft memorandum of cooperation with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority in Oman in the field of developing the SMEs sector and entrepreneurship.
The council approved an agreement between the Saudi and Bangladeshi governments on cooperation and mutual assistance in customs affairs, and approved a MoU between the Communications and Information Technology Commission and the Egyptian National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in the field of communications and information technology.
The ministers approved a draft agreement to establish the Saudi-Indonesian Supreme Coordination Council, and appointed Ayman bin Ishaq Afghani as a member of the board of directors of the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, representing the Ministry of Economy and Planning.
Saudi ministry launches family health awareness campaign
Provision of good family medicine forms the basis of any effective healthcare system, says consultant
Updated 23 August 2022
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: A health campaign to highlight the importance of family physicians has been launched in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Health program, titled “For you and your Family,” aims to raise awareness about the wide range of services available at family clinics, primary healthcare centers, and hospitals throughout the Kingdom.
Medical help includes the early detection of diseases, appropriate interventions, curative care, and continuous monitoring of common community illnesses.
Professor and family medicine consultant at King Saud University Medical City, Dr. Lubna Al-Ansary, told Arab News: “Each family is unique, but family members tend to have similar genetic predisposition and share the same habits related to lifestyle, perception of what is illness, as well as their help-seeking behaviors.
“When all members of the family consult the same physician, it means that communication relating to health and illness in the family is flowing.”
She said the practice helped doctors to understand family dynamics and health risks, improve diagnoses, and plan comprehensive health management approaches.
“The family physician is supposed to diagnose and treat 85 to 90 percent of the problems that patients have; only 10 to 15 percent will be referred to other specialties,” Al-Ansary added.
She pointed out that the provision of good family medicine formed the basis of any effective healthcare system, and that all medical graduates should experience working in the area.
In launching the initiative, ministry officials hope to help family physicians further understand the psychological state of patients, consider factors in their social environment, diagnose illnesses, provide medical advice for common symptoms and complaints such as headaches and localized pain, and offer early examination services for ailments including diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.
Al-Ansary said: “These other specialties focus on depth, while family medicine focuses on breadth. Family medicine focuses on people and families and how to help them maintain health while considering psychological and sociological aspects.”
She noted that doctors needed to be proactive in anticipating the future needs of families and preventing the development of illness and complications, through health education, screening, and early detection.
Chronic illnesses — non-communicable diseases — were on the rise, she added, but could often be dealt with by lifestyle changes that other family members could support.
“Another example is when a person is diagnosed with a terminal illness, like cancer, he or she is not the only patient as the whole family needs support in adapting and understanding what may come next.”
Family doctors also provided referrals to other medical specialties for patients requiring advanced therapeutic or surgical interventions, as well as health planning, and ongoing communication with individuals and their families.
In addition, Al-Ansary pointed out that primary healthcare centers provided services including gastroenterology, cardiology, pediatrics, sexual health advice, and radiology.
“The new model of care — a program of Vision 2030 — can only be properly implemented and sustained if there are enough well-trained family physicians who are financially satisfied, socially rewarded, and scientifically supported to keep up to date, to choose with their patients and families what is best for them, and to cater for the needs of society as a whole,” she added.
‘Saudi Bridges Exhibition’ in Thailand attracts thousands of visitors
The exhibition highlights the King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Qur’an Memorization, telling its history and international contributions and services to Muslims globally
Updated 24 August 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: An exhibition showcasing Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage has attracted thousands of visitors to the Islamic Center in Bangkok.
The exhibition, organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, runs until Aug. 31.
Omar Al-Firyaan, the secretary-general for exhibitions and conferences, told Arab News that the idea for the "Saudi Bridges Exhibition" emerged after diplomatic ties between Thailand and Saudi Arabia resumed earlier this year.
He said it represented rebuilding the bridges of love, communication, peace, and fraternity and coincided with the largest Qur’anic competition in Thailand.
Both the exhibition and competition are sponsored by the ministry in cooperation with the Saudi embassy in the Thai capital.
“The exhibition presents Saudi culture and heritage, which tells the great legacy of the history of Saudi Arabia and its role in civilization,” Al-Firyaan said.
“It shows historical buildings, especially those that reflect Islamic heritage since the first Islamic state and its capital, Madinah at the time, in addition to shedding light on Makkah, the Kaaba, and the holy mosques.
“The exhibition is proof that the Kingdom is full of ancient heritage buildings in various regions, bearing the hallmarks of the Arab Islamic civilization and its rich heritage.”
He said each Saudi city was distinguished by its own architectural style, which varied according to climatic and regional specifications, but they were all interconnected by local values and heritage.
“The exhibition (also) showcases the Farasan model, reflecting a special aesthetic art that distinguishes the Farasan Islands from other regions with their unique architecture, and the Diriyah model, dating back to 850 A.H. (1446 A.D.), which includes many monuments and historical palaces built of mud in Najdi architecture style.
“There is also the Al-Ahsa model, which held an important cultural and historical role, and the Hijaz model that shows Jeddah as the commercial port.”
The exhibition highlights the King Abdul Aziz International Competition for Qur’an Memorization, telling its history and international contributions and services to Muslims globally.
“The Najd model shows the desert areas that characterized the central region, which had a hot, dry climate. The architecture of this region is derived from the desert environment. We also have the Asir model that used stones and mud in the construction of buildings.”
Visitors to the exhibition are offered Saudi coffee and shown a video of the production and preparation of coffee beans.
The exhibition sheds light on the Kingdom’s relief efforts for those in need and has a section about the King Fahd Complex for the Printing of the Holy Qur’an, with a Qur’an distributed to visitors with Thai translation.
An IT section gives insights into some of the ministry’s award-winning apps, and there are historical and archaeological manuscripts on display.
Visitors can get their names written in Arabic calligraphy and have their pictures taken against a Saudi regional backdrop.
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief chief meets US envoy for Afghan women
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Tuesday met with the US Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights Rina Amiri, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation in humanitarian and relief affairs.
Amiri praised the center’s advanced professional performance and its support for needy people around the world, especially Afghanistan.
Al-Rabeeah separately met with Mamadou Sow, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross delegation in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, to discuss ways to strengthen relief efforts.
Sow also praised KSrelief for its humanitarian work and relief aid globally.
Saudi Arabia’s NCA calls for startups to register for new cybersecurity accelerator
The accelerator aims to strengthen entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, localize cybersecurity and encourage innovative solutions to cyber challenges across a range of disciplines, including data, cloud and artificial intelligence security
Updated 23 August 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The National Cybersecurity Authority has called on local cybersecurity startups to register for its new accelerator through its website.
The accelerator forms part of the CyberIC program for the development of the cybersecurity sector and is one of the principal tools by which the NCA aims to stimulate the local cybersecurity ecosystem.
The program is designed to increase the number of cybersecurity startups by linking them with investors, targeting approximately 40 startups in the field within three years.
It will provide more than SR 6.5 million ($1.7 million) in financial support for expanding companies and more than 500 hours of guidance and direction.
The accelerator aims to strengthen entrepreneurship in the Kingdom, localize cybersecurity and encourage innovative solutions to cyber challenges across a range of disciplines, including data, cloud and artificial intelligence security.
The NCA is working to attract foreign and local investors to the industry.
Its launch of the cybersecurity accelerator is made in partnership with its technical arm, the Saudi Information Technology Company, and Plug and Play, which is one of the largest technology business accelerators in the world.
Both parties will contribute to the program by helping startups during their training and providing a supportive environment throughout the program.