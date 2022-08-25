You are here

WHO: Monkeypox cases drop 21 percent, reversing month-long increase
Above, a poster shows information about monkeypox at the entrance a testing center in Montpellier, southern France on Aug. 23, 2022. (AFP)
  • Cases in the Americas accounted for 60 percent of cases in the past month
  • Monkeypox typically requires skin-to-skin or skin-to-mouth contact with an infected patient’s lesions to spread
GENEVA: The number of monkeypox cases reported globally dropped by 21 percent in the last week, reversing a month-long trend of rising infections and a possible signal the outbreak in Europe may be starting to decline, according to a World Health Organization report issued Thursday.

The UN health agency reported 5,907 new weekly cases and said two countries, Iran and Indonesia, reported their first cases. To date, more than 45,000 cases have been reported in 98 countries since late April.

Cases in the Americas accounted for 60 percent of cases in the past month, WHO said, while cases in Europe comprised about 38 percent. It said infections in the Americas showed “a continuing steep rise.”

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday the continent had 219 new cases reported in the past week, a jump of 54 percent. Most were in Nigeria and Congo, the agency said.

In early July, just weeks before the agency declared the international spread of the disease to be a global emergency, WHO’s Europe director said countries in the region were responsible for 90 percent of all laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox.

British health authorities said last week after seeing a decline in the number of new cases getting reported daily that there were “early signs” the country’s monkeypox outbreak was slowing.

The UK’s Health Security Agency downgraded the country’s monkeypox outbreak last month, saying there was no evidence the once rare disease was spreading beyond men who were gay, bisexual or had sex with other men.

Since monkeypox outbreaks in Europe and North America were identified in May, WHO and other health agencies have noted that its spread was almost exclusively in men who have sex with men.

Monkeypox has been endemic in parts of Africa for decades and experts suspect the outbreaks in Europe and North America were triggered after the disease started spreading via sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.

WHO’s latest report said 98 percent of cases are in men and of those who reported sexual orientation, 96 percent are in men who have sex with men.

“Of all reported types of transmission, a sexual encounter was reported most commonly,” WHO said. “The majority of cases were likely exposed in a party with sexual contacts,” the agency said.

Among the monkeypox cases in which the HIV status of patients was known, 45 percent were infected with HIV.

WHO has recommended that men at high risk of the disease temporarily consider reducing their number of sex partners or refrain from group or anonymous sex.

Monkeypox typically requires skin-to-skin or skin-to-mouth contact with an infected patient’s lesions to spread. People can also become infected through contact with the clothing or bedsheets of someone who has monkeypox lesions.

With globally limited vaccine supplies, authorities in the US, Europe and the UK have all begun rationing doses to stretch supplies by up to five times.

WHO has advised countries that have vaccines to prioritize immunization for those at high risk of the disease, including gay and bisexual men with multiple sex partners, and for health workers, laboratory staff and outbreak responders.

While Africa has reported the most suspected deaths from monkeypox, the continent has no vaccine supplies apart from a very small stock being tested in a research study in Congo.

“As we know, the situation with monkeypox vaccine access is very topical, but there are not enough doses of vaccines,” Nigeria Center for Disease Control Director-General Ifedayo Adetifa said this week. Potentially, a lot more more doses will become available, but because of challenges with manufacturing factories and unexpected uptick in monkeypox cases, the vaccine may actually not be available until 2023.”

  • Court rejected appeal of US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen and upheld the original verdict
  • Shadeed Abdulmateen had been found guilty of stabbing 21-year-old woman in the face and neck multiple times after disagreements in their relationship
BEIJING: A Chinese court on Thursday upheld the death penalty for a US citizen over the murder of his girlfriend, calling the conviction “accurate” and sentence “appropriate.”
Shadeed Abdulmateen had been found guilty in April of stabbing the 21-year-old woman in the face and neck multiple times when they met to talk about disagreements in their relationship.
He appealed against the death sentence handed to him at the time.
But a higher court in eastern China on Thursday rebuffed Abdulmateen’s appeal, according to an official statement.
The Zhejiang High People’s Court said Abdulmateen had threatened the woman after she told him multiple times that she wanted to break up.
On the night of the murder in June 2021 they met near a bus stop in Ningbo, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) south of Shanghai.
Abdulmateen turned up with a folding knife and “stabbed Chen’s neck and face multiple times, causing Chen to lose a large volume of blood and die on the spot.”
The court on Thursday said the initial conviction was “accurate, the sentencing was appropriate, and the trial procedure was legal.”
When asked for comment a US Embassy spokesperson told Reuters that they were “aware of a court decision related to a US citizen.”
“We take seriously our responsibility to assist US citizens abroad and are monitoring the situation,” the spokesperson said via email. “Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment.”
Human rights groups say China executes more prisoners every year than any other country, but executions of Westerners are rare.
The most recent case involving a Westerner is believed to be that of Akmal Shaikh, a British citizen put to death in 2009 for heroin trafficking, according to state news agency Xinhua.

  • Heaviest death toll occurred between Aug. 16 and Aug. 21, when 63 people died in the flash floods
  • More rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces
ISLAMABAD: At least 182 people have been killed and hundreds more injured during a month of heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan, according to the United Nations and the ruling Taliban.

Zabihullah Mujahid, Taliban’s spokesman, said Thursday that more than 250 people were injured as the result of the flash flooding, while more than 3,000 houses were either destroyed or damaged. Mujahid said at least 182 people had been killed.

The heaviest death toll occurred between August 16 and August 21, when 63 people were killed in the flash floods. Thirty others are reported missing and more than 8,200 families are affected across 13 provinces, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Recently in eastern Logar province, villagers in the Khushi district had said that the flooding was unprecedented in the area’s history. There, the deluge has wiped out animals, houses and agricultural lands. People have been driven from their homes to find refuge in the mountains.

In northern Parwan province, the flash floods swept away dozens of homes in the three affected districts.

The local weather department has warned that more rains were expected in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. Heavy rains and flash floods across the country killed 40 people in July and 19 people the month before.

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants

Two Bulgarian police officers killed by bus carrying migrants
  • Bus carrying 47 passengers, including children, blew threw two police checks in Bourgas
  • A Syrian national suspected of having organized the journey was arrested, while the driver fled
SOFIA: Two police officers were killed Thursday as they tried to stop a bus carrying migrants in Bulgaria, authorities said, as the government made a renewed promise to crack down on illegal migration.

The bus, which was carrying 47 passengers, including children, blew through two police checks in Bourgas, on the shores of the Black Sea.

“A patrol then chased it and blocked its way” before being hit by the speeding bus, senior ministry official Stanimir Stanev told the press.

Two police officers, aged 30 and 43, died instantly, he said.

A Syrian national suspected of having organized the journey was arrested, while the driver of the bus fled.

Photos from the Bgnes News Agency show a crumpled police car and damaged bus by the side of the road, with the dozens of passengers sitting on the ground nearby.

Interior Minister Ivan Demerdjiev said Thursday the government will launch “unprecedented measures” in a new push against illegal immigration.

The Balkan country lies at the European Union’s external border and has formed a key path for those trying to reach Europe.

It has built a fence stretching hundreds of kilometers along its border with Turkey to stop incoming migrants.

A hundred soldiers will be sent to the fence for maintenance and to install new cameras, Demerdjiev said.

The country’s refugee agency reported this week that some 11,000 illegal immigrants, particularly from Syria and Afghanistan, have been arrested since the start of the year.

This is sharply up from 12,000 for the whole of the year 2021.

  • The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said
KABUL: The Taliban have not found the body of Ayman Al-Zawahiri and are continuing investigations, group spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Thursday, after the United States said they killed the Al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike in Kabul last month.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July, US officials said, in the biggest blow to Al-Qaeda since US Navy SEALS shot dead Osama bin Laden more than a decade ago.

The United States killed Zawahiri with a missile fired from a drone while he stood on a balcony at his hideout in July. (AFP)

 

  • Japan’s best-known politician and longest-serving premier was shot and killed while delivering a speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan
TOKYO: The head of Japan’s National Police Agency announced his resignation on Thursday after an investigation confirmed “shortcomings” in the security plans for assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, the country’s best-known politician and longest-serving premier, was shot and killed while delivering a stump speech on July 8 in the city of Nara in western Japan.

“There were shortcomings in the security plans and the risk assessments on which they were based, and direction from the field commander was insufficient,” Itaru Nakamura told reporters.

“The root of this problem lies in the limitations of the current system, which has been in place for years, in which local police bear sole responsibility for providing security.”

Nakamura said he would take responsibility for the failings and step down from his post as police chief.

“We have decided to shake up our personnel and start afresh with our security duties, and that’s why I tendered my resignation to the National Public Safety Commission today,” he said.

Abe’s suspected killer was detained at the scene and is believed to have targeted the politician because he thought he was linked to the Unification Church.

Local police in the area Abe was killed had already acknowledged “undeniable” flaws in security for the former leader, which was comparatively light on the day he was shot.

The Nara police chief also made a tearful resignation on Thursday.

The National Police Agency’s report said areas south of the podium from which Abe spoke were not properly guarded, leaving a route open for the shooter to approach.

If adequate security personnel had been in place there, “it is deemed highly probable that this incident could have been prevented,” the report concluded.

The man suspected of killing Abe, Tetsuya Yamagami, is believed to have fired two shots from a handmade weapon.

But the police report found officials at the scene did not immediately realize the sound made by the first shot was caused by a gun, “leading to delays in their coming to his (Abe’s) defense.”

“There is a possibility that what happened could have been prevented had they understood the situation immediately and evacuated (Abe) for protection when the first gunshot was heard,” Nakamura said.

He added it was “essential” to improve capacity among security officials and that the police agency would “implement high-level education and drills aimed at contingency responses, including helping officials better discern gunshots and take immediate evacuation measures.”

The report also said the National Police Agency will now become more involved in organizing security for individuals, and will collect and share intelligence with local police.

Suspected shooter Yamagami is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation to determine his state of mind at the time of the assassination.

Prosecutors are expected to determine whether he can bear criminal liability based on the examination, before making a decision on whether to indict him.

Yamagami’s mother is reported to have made large donations to the Unification Church, which her son blamed for the family’s financial difficulties.

Abe’s family held a private funeral for him shortly after his death, but a state funeral is also being organized, with leaders from around the world expected to attend the September 27 event.

The event will be “non-denominational, simple and somber” according to the government — but the plan has faced some opposition, with criticism over the expenditure of public funds on a funeral for a politician.

While Abe maintained a prominent place in public life even after resigning in 2020 for health reasons, he was also a divisive figure who faced cronyism allegations and was criticized for his staunch nationalist views.

