Two killed in Netherlands after truck hits revellers

Emergency services operate at the scene of an accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighborhood party, killing at least two attendees and injuring several others, in Nieuw-Beijerland, on August 27, 2022. (AFP)
Emergency services operate at the scene of an accident after a lorry drove off a dike into a neighborhood party, killing at least two attendees and injuring several others, in Nieuw-Beijerland, on August 27, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

Two killed in Netherlands after truck hits revellers

Two killed in Netherlands after truck hits revellers
  "The cargo truck drove into a group of people while they were at a neighborhood barbeque," Rotterdam police said on their Twitter account
Updated 28 August 2022
AFP

THE HAGUE: At least two people were killed and several others injured after a cargo truck ran off a dike and plowed into a group of revellers on Saturday, Dutch police said.
The accident happened early Saturday evening when the Spanish-registered truck left the road on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk, about 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of Rotterdam.
“The cargo truck drove into a group of people while they were at a neighborhood barbeque,” Rotterdam police said on their Twitter account.
“There are several dead and several others have been taken to the hospital,” some in a serious condition, police said.
A police officer at the scene told the local Rijnmond broadcaster that “at least two people were killed” but that police were still at the scene verifying exact numbers.
Photographs from the scene identified the truck as belonging to the El Mosca company, based in Spain.
The truck’s driver, who was not injured, has been arrested and taken into custody by the police, the NOS national broadcaster said.
The accident in the Netherlands comes a day after a van driver plowed into a crowded cafe terrace in central Brussels, wounding six people.
 

 

Topics: Netherlands

Updated 28 August 2022
AP

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside hotel in gun-crazy US

Dutch commandos wounded in shooting outside hotel in gun-crazy US
  One of the wounded soldiers was in critical condition, say reports
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

AMSTERDAM: Three Dutch commandos in the United States for training exercises were wounded in a shooting outside their hotel in Indianapolis on Friday night, the Dutch Defense Ministry said.
One of them was in critical condition, a statement published on Saturday said. The men were in the state of Indiana for training, it said, adding that local police were investigating the incident. No arrests have been made.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), which is handling the investigation, was not immediately available for comment. An IMPD officer told FOX 59 it appeared an altercation took place earlier at a different location from the Hampton Inn in downtown Indianapolis.
“Right now the information we’re willing to disclose is that it was not something that occurred inside the hotel,” the officer told the news channel. “It was a previous altercation we believe at another location. It did not happen inside the Hampton, the actual occurrence was outside.”
Asked who the commandos were training with and whether any US personnel were involved in the incident, a Pentagon spokesperson referred questions to local civilian authorities, adding the situation remains under investigation.

Local media quoted the Indiana National Guard as saying the soldiers had been training at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center about 65 kilometers southeast of Indianapolis. 

Topics: US shootings Dutch commandos

New Mexico man charged with supporting Daesh group

New Mexico man charged with supporting Daesh group
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

New Mexico man charged with supporting Daesh group

New Mexico man charged with supporting Daesh group
Updated 28 August 2022
AP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.: A New Mexico man has been arrested and charged with trying to provide material support to the Daesh group and shutting down an online platform that could have tied two other men to similar charges.
Herman Leyvoune Wilson, 45, of Albuquerque, was arrested Friday and will remain in custody pending a scheduled Tuesday arraignment in federal court, the US Attorney’s Office in New Mexico said. Wilson’s newly appointed federal public defender did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the charges.
The US Attorney’s Office statement said Wilson, also known as Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, was indicted earlier in the week by a federal grand jury on the charges related to the Daesh group, a US designated foreign terrorist organization.
Federal prosecutors believe Wilson was trying to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would teach Daesh group ideology, provide martial arts training and serve as a haven for people preparing to fight for the group in the US and abroad.
Two men arrested in September 2020 for providing material support to the Daesh group testified that Wilson had radicalized them to the group’s ideology. Prosecutors say that afterward Wilson allegedly shut down an online platform that could have tied the men to his group.
Kristopher Matthews and Jaylin Molina were arrested for providing material support to the Daesh group and later pleaded guilty to that charge in the Western District of Texas. Prosecutors accused them of plotting to bomb or shoot up sites including the White House and Trump Tower in New York City.
The men were later convicted by a US court in Texas. Matthews, 36, of South Carolina, was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison, and Molina, 24, of Cost, Texas, got 18 years.

Topics: Daesh United State

US intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials — letter

US intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials — letter
Updated 28 August 2022
Reuters

US intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials — letter

US intelligence to conduct risk assessment of recovered Mar-a-Lago materials — letter
  The Justice Department disclosed that it was investigating Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents
Updated 28 August 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US intelligence community will assess the potential risk to national security of disclosure of materials recovered during the Aug. 8 search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The letter dated Friday from National Intelligence Director (DNI) Avril Haines to House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff and Oversight Committee chair Carolyn Maloney also said the Justice Department and DNI “are working together to facilitate a classification review” of materials including those recovered during the search.
Schiff and Maloney said in a joint statement they were pleased the government was “assessing the damage caused by the improper storage of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.” Politico reported the letter earlier.
The Justice Department on Friday disclosed that it was investigating Trump for removing White House records because it believed he illegally held documents including some involving intelligence-gathering and clandestine human sources — among America’s most closely held secrets.
Haines said DNI “will also lead an Intelligence Community (IC) assessment of the potential risk to national security that would result from the disclosure of the relevant documents” including those seized.
A spokesman for Trump, Taylor Budowich, accused Schiff of being reckless with US intelligence and asserted Democrats had “weaponized the intel community against President Trump with selective and dishonest leaks.”
The Justice Department on Friday released a heavily redacted affidavit that underpinned the FBI’s extraordinary search of Mar-a-Lago in which agents seized 11 sets of classified records including some labeled “top secret” as documents that could gravely threaten national security if exposed.
In the affidavit, an unidentified FBI agent said the agency reviewed and identified 184 documents “bearing classification markings” containing “national defense information” after Trump in January returned 15 boxes of government records sought by the US National Archives. Other records in those boxes, according to the affidavit, bore handwritten notes by Trump.
Schiff and Maloney said the Justice Department release Friday “affirms our grave concern that among the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago were those that could endanger human sources. It is critical that the IC move swiftly to assess and, if necessary, to mitigate the damage done.”
Haines wrote DNI will closely coordinate with the Justice Department to “ensure this IC assessment is conducted in a manner that does not unduly interfere with DOJ’s ongoing criminal investigation.”
The search was part of a federal investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office in January 2021 after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe.
Trump, a Republican who is considering another presidential run in 2024, has described the court-approved search at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach as politically motivated, and on Friday again described it as a “break-in.”

Topics: Donald Trump

Philippines rescuers save all 85 passengers, crew after ferry fire

Philippines rescuers save all 85 passengers, crew after ferry fire
Updated 27 August 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines rescuers save all 85 passengers, crew after ferry fire

Philippines rescuers save all 85 passengers, crew after ferry fire
  • Decrepit boats, overcrowding, storms often cause accidents
  • 7 died in May after similar blaze off Quezon province
Updated 27 August 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippine officials have successfully rescued all 85 passengers and crew of an inter-island ferry that caught fire off a port near Manila, the coast guard said on Saturday, as authorities shifted focus toward investigating the blaze.

The boat, M/V Asia Philippines, which was listed as carrying 49 passengers and 38 crew members, had been partially engulfed near the port of Batangas, located south of the capital, on Friday evening.

The fire was brought under control hours later, with the Philippine Coast Guard reporting about 80 percent and 90 percent damage on the vessel’s second and third decks, respectively.

Officials concluded search and rescue operations on Saturday afternoon, after confirming that two of the remaining passengers on the list were not onboard and had taken a later ferry.

FASTFACT

Decrepit boats, overcrowding, storms often cause accidents.

“All passengers and crew have been accounted for. Everyone is safe, while one person was injured,” the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement.

The injured individual, a 43-year-old woman, was taken to the nearest hospital on Friday.

The ferry, which came from Calapan city in Oriental Mindoro province, was more than a kilometer away from Batangas, when smoke reportedly emerged from the second deck.

Officials have yet to determine the cause of the fire, but an investigation is underway.

“Our focus now will be the investigation,” Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Armando Ballilo told reporters in a text message.

The Philippines, an archipelago of over 7,100 islands where travel by sea is the cheapest mode of transportation, has a poor record for maritime safety. Over the years incidents have been caused by frequent storms, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding, and lax enforcement of safety regulations.

More than 4,300 people died in what is considered one of the world’s deadliest peacetime maritime disasters in December 1987, when an overloaded passenger ferry Dona Paz collided with an oil tanker off Mindoro island south of Manila.

Earlier this year in May, at least seven people died after a ferry carrying 134 people caught fire just before reaching the port of Real in Quezon province, forcing passengers to jump into the sea.

Topics: Philippines Ferry

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan
Updated 27 August 2022

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan

Jordanian princess calls for improved food security, health and education for women and children in Pakistan
  WFP advisor Princess Sarah Zeid is assessing ongoing efforts to improve nutrition for women and children in the country
Updated 27 August 2022
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan has called on Pakistani authorities to ramp up nutrition aid for women and children in the wake of deadly floods ravaging the country.

Around 37 percent of Pakistan’s 220 million inhabitants face food insecurity, according to World Food Program data. Eighteen percent of Pakistani children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition, around 40 percent in the same age group are stunted and 29 percent are underweight.

Concerns are rising that the situation will further deteriorate because of the flooding that has hit Pakistan recently — 30 million people in the South Asian nation have been left homeless amid the heaviest monsoon rains in decades, which have wreaked havoc across the country since June 14. Disaster-management authorities have since recorded at least 982 extreme weather-related deaths. The southwestern Balochistan province and Sindh, in the south, have been the worst hit areas.

“The terrible floods that are currently happening in Pakistan will affect women and girls the most. Children will get diseases from water, so any good program should be nimble enough and flexible enough to provide a buffer to these shocks,” the princess, who is the WFP’s special adviser on mother and child nutrition, told Arab News in an exclusive interview in Islamabad on Friday.

“We have to make sure that no one is left behind and everybody is given the support and access to education and nourishment which they deserve to have. Ultimately, that is the best thing for the nation.”

The princess arrived in Pakistan on Aug. 21 for a week-long working visit — her second to the country — to assess efforts to improve nutrition for women and children over the last three years.

“It is to celebrate the fact that not only has the government embraced its role as a leader for nutritional-health development for Pakistani mothers, but has gone above and beyond,” she said, adding that initiatives under the Benazir Income Support Program, which helps the government implement its social welfare plan, were “extraordinary.”

“I would ask the Pakistani government to keep going. I am here to encourage the government of Pakistan to continue its investment in the wellbeing and nutrition of mothers and children.”

During the trip, the princess has met with government officials to advocate increased focus on maternal and child health and visited several WFP-supported nutrition projects in Sindh and Islamabad.

“The (Pakistani) women I have met are extraordinary on every level. From the government officials, (I have seen) the technical knowledge, dedication, and passion they have for the wellbeing of their people. And the female health workers are magnificent — the role they play in their communities is really extraordinary,” she said.

She stressed the need to create an “enabling environment” for girls in educational institutions to reduce the number of girls who drop out of schools in Pakistan. The country is home to an estimated 22.8 million out-of-school children, the second highest in the world, according to UNICEF. The majority of them — about 12.2 million — are girls, who face cultural and social barriers preventing them from seeking formal education, especially in rural areas.

“The girls have all sorts of reasons why they are not able to continue their schooling,” Princess Sarah said. “We have to create an enabling environment (so that) girls stay in school.”

She also advocated raising awareness of family planning in Pakistan, the world’s fifth most populous country.

“A woman should be able to decide how many children she is going to have, and when she will have them, and that takes education, information,” she said, adding that women should not face societal pressure to give birth.

“You need to have access to family-planning services (for women and for men), as husbands need to prioritize the health of their wives so that they can have a healthy family.”

Topics: princess sarah zeid Jordan Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan #pakistan Pakistan Floods

