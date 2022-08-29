Saudia launches flights to Tunisia, Malaysia in collaboration with Air Connectivity Program 

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Airlines has partnered with the Air Connectivity Program on international direct flights departing from Jeddah’s King Abdulaziz International Airport to Tunis and Kuala Lumpur.

The collaboration, to begin on Sept. 1, will pave the way for more pilgrims during the upcoming Umrah season, according to a statement.

Currently, Saudia transports guests to over 100 destinations across four continents.

Recently inaugurated flights to Barcelona, Zurich, Amsterdam and Seoul have also started as a result of the national carrier’s collaboration with the Air Connectivity Program.

The program was launched earlier this year to support and motivate airlines to establish local and international air routes and increase flights to existing and targeted destinations, consequently contributing to tourism in the Kingdom to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.