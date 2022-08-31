You are here

  UAE ramps up emergency relief efforts to flood-hit Sudan

UAE ramps up emergency relief efforts to flood-hit Sudan

UAE ramps up emergency relief efforts to flood-hit Sudan
The United Arab Emirates sent a second batch of 30 tons of emergency relief to flood-hit Sudan. (WAM)


Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News




  At least 99 people were killed, and 93 others were injured when flash floods struck Sudan early August, according to the country's National Council of Civil Defense



DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates sent a second batch of 30 tons of emergency relief to flood-hit Sudan, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday. 

Under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the supervision of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the aid was sent to support families affected in the floods. 

At least 99 people were killed, and 93 others were injured when flash floods struck Sudan early August, according to the country’s National Council of Civil Defense. 

A total of 23,724 homes were completely destroyed, leaving hundreds displaced. 

ERC field teams also established camps to shelter those affected by the torrential rains and floods, WAM reported.

“In compliance with the directives of the wise leadership, the field teams of the Emirates Red Crescent have begun establishing the first camps to shelter the affected Sudanese people and provide them with various relief and food material in order to alleviate their suffering and restore normalcy,” Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, head of the ERC delegation to Sudan, said.

The ERC teams also handled the emergency evacuation and sheltering efforts, providing psychological support to those in need.

Over 570 tents were set up across different villages to provide temporary shelter for people, WAM reported. 

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation also sent Sudan 30 tons of aid – which included 15 tons of essential food and medical supplies – to the states of River Nile, Gezira, White Nile, West Kordofan, South Darfur, and Kassala. 

The package will provide the necessary supplies to people struggling to cope with the horrific impact of the floods, the foundation said in a statement. 

It includes first-aid kits and food supplies, such as rice, flour, sugar, powdered milk, tea, and lentils, the statement added. 

The Foundation’s aid program comes as part of the directives of the UAE’s leadership in consolidation of the long-standing ties between the two countries, WAM reported. 

“The relief aid sent by the UAE will meet the needs of the Sudanese people for sheltering those affected by the floods, and for medications, including antibiotics, to chronic diseases in various Sudanese states,” Sudanese Health Minister-designate Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said. 

He said that the aid reflects the generosity of the UAE’s leadership, government, and people. 

Ibrahim and Ahmed Adam Bakheet, Minister-designate of Social Development of Sudan, along with the members of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum, welcomed the UAE delegation accompanying the relief aid upon its arrival, according to WAM. 

“I highly appreciate the noble gesture by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for providing food and medical aid to our people,” Sudanese Minister-Designate of Social Development Bakheet said.

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
  • After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement
Updated 40 min 27 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.
Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said Tehran was carefully reviewing Washington’s response to the text, which was conveyed to Iran last week by the EU as coordinator of the nuclear talks.
“Iran is carefully reviewing the EU-drafted text... We need stronger guarantees from the other party to have a sustainable deal,” Amirabdollahian told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.
Amirabdollahian did not elaborate on “stronger guarantees,” but during months of talks with Washington in Vienna, Tehran demanded US assurances that no future American president would abandon the deal as former US President Donald Trump did in 2018.
But US President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.
The man who ultimately matters in Iran’s nuclear dispute with the West, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not commented on the nuclear talks in his public speeches for months.
It was the bite of US, EU and UN sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program that forced Khamenei to give tentative backing to the 2015 pact between Tehran and major powers that curbed the country’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.
But three years later, Trump exited the pact and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to violate the pact’s nuclear limits, such as rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.
“It will be a massive embarrassment for the supreme leader if Washington pulls out of the deal again,” said a former Iranian official. “That is one of the reasons behind Tehran’s insistence on this issue.”
The nuclear deal appeared near revival in March. But indirect talks between Tehran and Washington then broke down over several issues, including Tehran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.
“The agency should close this case... Such politically motivated demands are unacceptable for Iran,” said Amirabdollahian.
Tehran’s demand risks hurting efforts to save the pact. An Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that closure of the IAEA’s investigation is “the supreme leader’s red line.” 

UAE continues humanitarian efforts in Pakistan after deadly floods 

UAE continues humanitarian efforts in Pakistan after deadly floods 
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

UAE continues humanitarian efforts in Pakistan after deadly floods 

UAE continues humanitarian efforts in Pakistan after deadly floods 
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defense launched the second batch of relief aid as part of its humanitarian efforts in Pakistan, after over 1,162 people were killed when catastrophic floods swept the nation, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday. 

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense, under the directive of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, sent more shelter material, humanitarian aid, food, and medication. 

The armed forces dedicated a military aircraft to transport the aid, according to WAM. 

At least 33 million people have been affected and thousands of homes, crops, and critical infrastructure were destroyed by the torrential rain and floods in Pakistan, the Pakistani government has said. 

Jordanian security forces foil cross-border drug smuggling racket

Jordanian security forces foil cross-border drug smuggling racket
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Jordanian security forces foil cross-border drug smuggling racket

Jordanian security forces foil cross-border drug smuggling racket
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Officers at Jordan’s Jaber Post on the country’s northern border, foiled an attempt to smuggle 10 kilograms of crystal meth into the country, state news agency Petra reported

Working with security services, on Tuesday, the drugs were found in a vehicle coming into the country, concealed in an armored plate inside the vehicle’s body, created for smuggling, the report added.

Customs Department Director General Jalal Qudah praised his staff who had worked closely  with the Jordan Armed Forces and security officers.

UAE announces multiple-entry visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Hayya’ card holders

UAE announces multiple-entry visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Hayya’ card holders
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

UAE announces multiple-entry visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Hayya’ card holders

UAE announces multiple-entry visa for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ‘Hayya’ card holders
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: People attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be able to enter the UAE multiple times through the ‘Hayya’ visa program, the country announced on Tuesday. 

For just $27, individuals can apply for the ‘Hayya’ card starting from 1 Nov.

As part of the Emirates’ mission to support Qatar as it hosts the FIFA World Cup, the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa option will allow fans to enter the UAE over a period of 90 days. 

“The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, explained that the programme includes granting a multiple-entry visa to the UAE for a total period of up to (90) days from the date of issuance of this visa,” WAM reported.  

The visa can also be extended for an additional 90 days, in accordance with the conditions, procedures and normal fees listed under the current visa system, according to WAM. 

 Citizens from visa-exempt countries do not have to apply for the ‘Hayya’ card since they can enter and stay in the UAE multiple times according to the current procedures, WAM noted. 

‘Hayya’ card holders can apply for the Multiple-Entry Tourist Visa through the website (www.icp.gov.ae), by choosing ‘Smart Channels’ and then selecting ‘Public Services’. 

They must then choose the ‘Hayya Card Holders’ Visa and fill in their details and documents and pay the applicable fees.

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat
Updated 31 August 2022
AP

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat

UN: Failure to end Libya political crisis is growing threat
Updated 31 August 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN political chief warned Tuesday that failure to resolve Libya’s political crisis and hold delayed elections poses a growing threat in the country, pointing to violent clashes a few days ago that killed at least 42 people and injured 159 others according to Libyan authorities.
Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council that the clashes between armed groups supporting rival claimants to be prime minister involved the indiscriminate use of medium and heavy weapons and also displaced 50 families, significantly damaged five health facilities, and affected two detention centers for migrants and refugees, involving a total of 560 people.
Libya has plunged into chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. The oil-rich county has for years been split between rival administrations, each backed by rogue militias and foreign governments.
The current stalemate grew out of the failure to hold elections in December and the refusal of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah who led a transitional government to step down. In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.
The current stalemate grew out of the failure to hold elections in December and Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah’s refusal to step down. In response, the country’s east-based parliament appointed a rival prime minister, Fathy Bashagha, who has for months sought to install his government in Tripoli.
DiCarlo said the fighting that broke out in the early hours of Aug. 27 appeared to be another attempt of pro-Bashagha forces to enter the capital.
“However, they were blocked by pro-Dbeibah forces at Zleiten — about 160 km east of Tripoli — and were forced to retreat, following clashes,” she said. “Attempts by other pro-Bashagha armed groups to advance on the capital from the west and southwest were similarly repelled.”
DiCarlo said fighting in Tripoli and its suburbs subsided on Aug. 28 but the situation remains “tense and fluid” and it’s unclear how long the current “fragile calm” will last.
“Retaliatory attacks by both sides and the announced intention by the (Tripoli-based) Government of National Unity to arrest pro-Bashagha elements involved in the fighting may trigger armed clashes that could again affect the civilian population,” DiCarlo warned.
She reiterated the UN’s belief that only elections can break the political impasse, and she urged rival leaders to reach agreement on a constitutional framework and timeline for elections that will enable Libyans to choose their leaders.
On a positive note, she said the 10-member Joint Military Commission, with five representatives from the rival sides, “finalized the modalities for the withdrawal of foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya.”
Libya’s UN Ambassador Taher El Sonni demanded to know what the Security Council will do after the latest series of tragic events, and what they will say to the families of the victims, including a doctor who was one of his relatives and “died before the eyes of his children and wife inside his home.”
“Are you going to repeat your expressions of denunciation and condemnation? Or will the council act to shoulder its responsibilities in order to maintain international peace and security and to protect civilians?” he asked.
El Sonni asked the 15 council members and diplomats in the chamber to stand for a moment of silence “to mourn the lives of the victims that lost their lives from 2011 until today” in Libya, stressing that “they have done nothing wrong” and “this is a moral responsibility that we should bear.”
Everyone in the Security Council chamber stood silently.
The Libyan ambassador then said the victims and their families know that those responsible for recent events “are those who wish to impose authority by force,” and they want accountability.
“Will you contribute to investigate the events and hold those responsible accountable?” El Sonni asked.
The council took no immediate action.

