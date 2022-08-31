You are here

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell
The Tadawul All Share Index and the parallel Nomu traded at 12,455 and 21,613, respectively, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Wednesday's session flat as investors watched oil prices fluctuate.

The Tadawul All Share Index and the parallel Nomu traded at 12,455 and 21,613, respectively, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In the same direction, Saudi Aramco started flat, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.52 percent.

Saudi Telecom Co. gained 1.68 percent, after its shareholders approved a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion ($13 billion).

Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co. declined 0.57 percent, after it turned to losses of SR198,825 in the first half of 2022.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 0.14 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, fell 0.33 percent.

Topics: Saudi TASI shares stocks

Saudi Methanol Chemicals CEO Ali Mohammed Al-Asiri steps down 

Saudi Methanol Chemicals CEO Ali Mohammed Al-Asiri steps down 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Methanol Chemicals CEO Ali Mohammed Al-Asiri steps down 

Saudi Methanol Chemicals CEO Ali Mohammed Al-Asiri steps down 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Methanol Chemicals Co. has announced the resignation of its CEO Ali Mohamed Al-Asiri, which takes effect on Aug. 31.

Al-Asiri has resigned from his position due to “personal reasons,” according to bourse filings.

The company said it will announce any further developments relating to the appointment of a new CEO at the earliest opportunity.

 

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks

Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks

Mawani completes S4.5m expansion work of Jeddah Port to facilitate fast movement of trucks
Updated 14 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority has inaugurated the Gate 9 of Jeddah Islamic Port following its expansion in a bid to enhance its operational efficiency and provide quality services. 

This follows after the authority completed the development and rehabilitation of the western road to the Aramco refinery, according to a statement. 

Built at the cost of SR17 million ($4.5 million), the project that involved developing and expanding the gate and rehabilitating the western road will contribute to facilitating the exit of trucks through four lanes, from 3,600 to 8,000 trucks per day.

This will speed up the trucks’ movement and shorten the travel time between Jeddah Islamic Port and the warehouse area in Al Khumra to 25 minutes from 40 minutes.

This is part of Mawani’s efforts to develop the infrastructure of Saudi ports and raise their efficiency by achieving sustainability, digitization and innovation.

Topics: Mawani Jeddah port Aramco

TASI finishes August on a positive note despite global economic turmoil: Monthly Recap

TASI finishes August on a positive note despite global economic turmoil: Monthly Recap
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI finishes August on a positive note despite global economic turmoil: Monthly Recap

TASI finishes August on a positive note despite global economic turmoil: Monthly Recap
Updated 35 min 55 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index, TASI, ended higher for a second consecutive month, defying a global economic downturn sparked by inflation and rising interest rates.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended August gaining 0.69 percent to reach 12,283 at the closing bell of Wednesday's session.  

The index was fuelled by a sustained rise in crude prices, which remained above $100 per barrel for nearly a week. 

The gain was primarily driven by a 15.52 percent leap in Public Investment Fund's digital security firm Elm, which topped the monthly gainers' list.

Saudi pharma operator Nahdi ticked up 9.39 percent for the month, while its rival Aldawaa Medical Services Co. gained 3.65 percent.

Bank Albilad outperformed all other banks during the month, gaining 4.4 percent, followed by Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, which gained 1.91 percent.

Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s largest lender, saw its share price rise slightly by 0.43 percent.

Both Bank Aljazira and the Saudi British Bank topped the list of the worst performing banks with 8.62 percent and 3.32 percent, respectively.

Leejam Sports Co. led the market fallers with 22.5 percent, whereas Mouwasat Medical Services Co. followed with 5.55 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares

TASI ends lower tracking falling oil prices: Closing bell

TASI ends lower tracking falling oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends lower tracking falling oil prices: Closing bell

TASI ends lower tracking falling oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the last trading session of August lower following a decline in oil prices, causing concern among investors.

The Tadawul All Share Index ended Wednesday’s trading session 1.38 percent lower at 12,283, while the parallel Nomu added 0.20 percent to 21,637.

In energy trading, Brent crude declined to $89.28 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $96.00 a barrel, as of 3:18 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi oil giant Aramco shed 1.7 percent, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 2.73 percent.

Saudi Telecom Co. gained 0.48 percent, after its shareholders approved a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion ($13 billion).

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 0.14 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 1.55 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, fell 0.44 percent.

The Co. for Cooperative Insurance rose  3.68 percent to lead the gainers, while Bawan Co. dropped 4.76 percent to lead the fallers.

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU

UAE In-Focus — 21 firms commit to reporting carbon emissions; EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast

UAE In-Focus — 21 firms commit to reporting carbon emissions; EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In-Focus — 21 firms commit to reporting carbon emissions; EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast

UAE In-Focus — 21 firms commit to reporting carbon emissions; EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast
Updated 42 min 18 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI: Twenty-one companies in the UAE have signed the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, MEED reported citing a statement by the country’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

Among the signatories are stakeholders from energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement, and aluminum.

The companies include Beeah, Emerson, Emirates Nature-WWF, Majid Al-Futtaim Group, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Masdar, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel Arkan Group, Aldar Properties, Emirates Environmental Group, Strata, Al-Yah Satellite Communications Co. (Yahsat), Chalhoub Group, Pure Harvest, AESG, Taka Solutions, Lafarge Emirates Cement, EY, EV Lab, and TotalEnergies.

To contribute to the country’s pledge for net-zero emissions by 2050, the companies have vowed to take appropriate measures and report their greenhouse gas emissions transparently, develop plans to reduce their carbon footprint, and share these plans with the UAE government, the report added.

EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast

EV Lab, a Dubai-based electric vehicle platform, has partnered with Silent Yachts to launch solar-powered yachts in the Middle East.

The yachts’ electric motors will be powered entirely by clean energy via solar panels and batteries.

A variety of boat sizes are available, including 18-meter, 24-meter, and 36.5-meter vessels. With a battery capacity of 150kWh to 800kWh, the boats produce 10 kilowatts to 40 kilowatts of solar power.

Prices begin from €2.96 million ($2.96m). The E-Power+ propulsion option is available with both yacht options, allowing the vessel to reach a top speed of 20 knots (37 km per hour).

“Higher speeds can be sustained for even longer periods of time while also maximizing the amount of energy which can be stored for back-up and deployed whenever needed,” said EV Lab.

“We expect the solar panel recharge technology to be a perfect fit and over perform in our market as we have an abundance of availability in solar energy,” said Kevin Chalhoub, chief executive and founder of EV Lab.

The solar-powered yachts are also capable of being fully charged without a charger, according to Silent Yacht, and are “a first in the industry.”

KSA’s first vegan concept expands UAE presence 

The first vegan dining concept in Saudi Arabia, Wabi Sabi, is expanding across the UAE following its success in Dubai with stores in Sharjah and Mirdif set to open in September 2022.

Abeer Almutlaq, the founder, said: “The demand for healthy and conscious dining options is huge in this market and I felt that Sharjah and Mirdif were the perfect locations, as there was nobody offering such a concept.”

Almutlaq is responsible for the restaurant’s gluten-free flour, vegan patties, cheese, preserves, and sauces.

Topics: UAE climate change carbon emissions yatch solar power

