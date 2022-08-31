TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Wednesday's session flat as investors watched oil prices fluctuate.

The Tadawul All Share Index and the parallel Nomu traded at 12,455 and 21,613, respectively, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In the same direction, Saudi Aramco started flat, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.52 percent.

Saudi Telecom Co. gained 1.68 percent, after its shareholders approved a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion ($13 billion).

Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co. declined 0.57 percent, after it turned to losses of SR198,825 in the first half of 2022.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 0.14 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, fell 0.33 percent.