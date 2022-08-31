TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

DUBAI: Twenty-one companies in the UAE have signed the Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge, MEED reported citing a statement by the country’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.
Among the signatories are stakeholders from energy-intensive industries such as steel, cement, and aluminum.
The companies include Beeah, Emerson, Emirates Nature-WWF, Majid Al-Futtaim Group, Standard Chartered Bank, HSBC, Masdar, Emirates Global Aluminium, Emirates Steel Arkan Group, Aldar Properties, Emirates Environmental Group, Strata, Al-Yah Satellite Communications Co. (Yahsat), Chalhoub Group, Pure Harvest, AESG, Taka Solutions, Lafarge Emirates Cement, EY, EV Lab, and TotalEnergies.
To contribute to the country’s pledge for net-zero emissions by 2050, the companies have vowed to take appropriate measures and report their greenhouse gas emissions transparently, develop plans to reduce their carbon footprint, and share these plans with the UAE government, the report added.
EV Lab brings solar-powered yachts to Mideast
EV Lab, a Dubai-based electric vehicle platform, has partnered with Silent Yachts to launch solar-powered yachts in the Middle East.
The yachts’ electric motors will be powered entirely by clean energy via solar panels and batteries.
A variety of boat sizes are available, including 18-meter, 24-meter, and 36.5-meter vessels. With a battery capacity of 150kWh to 800kWh, the boats produce 10 kilowatts to 40 kilowatts of solar power.
Prices begin from €2.96 million ($2.96m). The E-Power+ propulsion option is available with both yacht options, allowing the vessel to reach a top speed of 20 knots (37 km per hour).
“Higher speeds can be sustained for even longer periods of time while also maximizing the amount of energy which can be stored for back-up and deployed whenever needed,” said EV Lab.
“We expect the solar panel recharge technology to be a perfect fit and over perform in our market as we have an abundance of availability in solar energy,” said Kevin Chalhoub, chief executive and founder of EV Lab.
The solar-powered yachts are also capable of being fully charged without a charger, according to Silent Yacht, and are “a first in the industry.”
KSA’s first vegan concept expands UAE presence
The first vegan dining concept in Saudi Arabia, Wabi Sabi, is expanding across the UAE following its success in Dubai with stores in Sharjah and Mirdif set to open in September 2022.
Abeer Almutlaq, the founder, said: “The demand for healthy and conscious dining options is huge in this market and I felt that Sharjah and Mirdif were the perfect locations, as there was nobody offering such a concept.”
Almutlaq is responsible for the restaurant’s gluten-free flour, vegan patties, cheese, preserves, and sauces.