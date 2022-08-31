You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt issues first Islamic micro-financing license

Egypt issues first Islamic micro-financing license

The North African country is moving toward diversifying its financing instruments to cover its debt, including preparing for Egypt’s sovereign sukuk, according to Alahram.
The North African country is moving toward diversifying its financing instruments to cover its debt, including preparing for Egypt’s sovereign sukuk, according to Alahram.
Short Url

https://arab.news/rh8wz

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt issues first Islamic micro-financing license

Egypt issues first Islamic micro-financing license
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority has issued the country’s first license to an institution engaged in Shariah-compliant financing of micro-enterprises.

The authority awarded the license to  Egyptian Microfinance Co., known as Maksab, according to a statement.

It is part of the FRA’s drive to achieve financial inclusion by diversifying financing solutions to boost the growth of micro-enterprises, FRA chairman Mohamed Farid, said. 

Following the issuance of the license to Maksab, the number of firms authorized to engage in micro-financing has reached 19. 

The North African country is moving toward diversifying its financing instruments to cover its debt, including preparing for Egypt’s sovereign sukuk, according to Alahram.

On Monday, Egypt’s Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said that the government plans to issue Islamic sukuk between $1.5 billion and $2 billion once the effects of the war in Ukraine on global markets ease. 

Topics: Egypt Finance Shariah-compliant

Related

Alfanar signs $3.5bn green hydrogen project in Egypt
Corporate News
Alfanar signs $3.5bn green hydrogen project in Egypt

Oil Updates — Crude prices continue to decline; Gazprom’s production reaches pre-COVID level

Oil Updates — Crude prices continue to decline; Gazprom’s production reaches pre-COVID level
Updated 31 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude prices continue to decline; Gazprom’s production reaches pre-COVID level

Oil Updates — Crude prices continue to decline; Gazprom’s production reaches pre-COVID level
Updated 31 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices continued to slide on Wednesday as investors worry about the global economy, prospects of central banks’ raising interest rates, and increased restrictions to curb COVID-19 in China.

Brent crude futures for October, due to expire on Wednesday, were down $3.56 at $95.75 a barrel following Tuesday’s $5.78 loss. The more active November contract was down $2.70, or 2.76 percent, at $95.14 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $2.58, or 2.82 percent, at $89.06 a barrel by 0939 GMT, after sliding $5.37 in the previous session on recession fears.

Shell’s Vito oilfield to start production in early 2023: Equinor

Shell’s Vito deepwater oilfield in the US Gulf of Mexico will start production in early 2023, partner Equinor said on Wednesday.

“It is in the early stages of being installed with the intent of first production in early 2023,” Chris Golden, Equinor’s US country manager, told a news conference in Norway.

Equinor has a 36.9 percent stake in Vito.

Gazprom Neft production reaches pre-pandemic level

Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fastest-growing oil company in terms of output, has restored its production to pre-COVID levels, Vadim Yakovlev, the company’s first deputy CEO, said.

He also said that the company is ready to tackle curbs on Russian oil from the West over what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, which forced Russian companies to seek new markets and cut supplies to Europe and the US.

“As far as the oil embargo is concerned, the restrictions, which are being created, regulatory, logistic ones, do not have a direct impact on total demand,” Yakovlev said.

“It leads to overhaul of logistic routes as we leave for new markets,” he added.

He said such “ineffective” logistics inflate delivery costs.

In 2021, Gazprom Neft produced some 101 million tons of hydrocarbons, including 62 million tons of crude oil.

The official declined to disclose the latest production figures and forecasts publicly.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

 

Topics: Oil Brent WTI

Related

Oil slides more than $7 on inflation and Iraq exports
Business & Economy
Oil slides more than $7 on inflation and Iraq exports

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Jahez to finance business activities of restaurants, cafes

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Jahez to finance business activities of restaurants, cafes
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Jahez to finance business activities of restaurants, cafes

Saudi TDF signs MoU with Jahez to finance business activities of restaurants, cafes
Updated 55 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Development Fund has signed an initial agreement with Jahez, which is specialized in providing delivery services for restaurants and cafés, to provide credit facilities to its clients.

This will help enhance the business activities of restaurants and cafes in tourist destinations. 

TDF will provide financing solutions and the opportunity to obtain financing and investment facilities for Jahez’s clients which include over 45,000 micro and small enterprises operating in the restaurants and cafes sector, Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This comes within TDF’s aim to expand its activities in targeted tourist areas and destinations.

In line with the National Tourism Strategy, TDF seeks to develop tourism projects in the Kingdom and support the private sector, especially micro and small enterprises, which constitute over 90 percent of the sector.

“The signing of the MoU with Jahez reflects the keenness of the TDF to support, empower and encourage the private sector, especially micro and small enterprises,” CEO, Qusay bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri, said.

He added that this would be undertaken by “facilitating procedures, providing financing solutions and necessary support to ensure business sustainability, in order to achieve the National Tourism Strategy and the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

Last month, the fund launched a digital platform offering easy access to financing solutions within the tourism sector while facilitating procedures and completion of work.

The new portal will provide appropriate financing solutions for investors, entrepreneurs, and establishments in all projects, enabling them to register automatically through the commercial registry without needing to fill in data, SPA reported.

This comes as part of the fund’s commitment to stimulate and support tourism investment through providing opportunities that support the growth and expansion of the sector’s facilities.

Topics: Saudi TDF jehaz restaurant Investment

Related

Saudi TDF signs financing deal for $63m luxury hotel project in Eastern Province 
Business & Economy
Saudi TDF signs financing deal for $63m luxury hotel project in Eastern Province 

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts flat as investors monitor oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market started Wednesday's session flat as investors watched oil prices fluctuate.

The Tadawul All Share Index and the parallel Nomu traded at 12,455 and 21,613, respectively, as of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time.

In the same direction, Saudi Aramco started flat, while Methanol Chemicals Co. fell 0.52 percent.

Saudi Telecom Co. gained 1.68 percent, after its shareholders approved a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion ($13 billion).

Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co. declined 0.57 percent, after it turned to losses of SR198,825 in the first half of 2022.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price decline by 0.14 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.13 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, fell 0.33 percent.

Topics: Saudi TASI shares stocks

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
TASI ends in red as oil price drop drags down shares: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends in red as oil price drop drags down shares: Closing bell

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks dipped on Tuesday, as oil prices lost over $7 a barrel on inflation-driven fears over a potential global recession and fuel demand.

The Kingdom’s main index TASI ended 0.6 percent lower at 12,455, while the parallel market Nomu advanced 0.4 percent to 21,595.

In Dubai and Bahrain, the DFMGI and BAX indexes added 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait edged slightly lower, while the Abu Dhabi bourse finished almost flat.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 inched up by 0.1 percent following two sessions in the red.

Oil prices partially reversed Tuesday's losses as Brent crude gained 0.9 percent to $100.21 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate traded at $92.5 a barrel by 9:06 a.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

Stock news

Saudi Telecom Co.’s shareholders approved a 150 percent capital increase to SR50 billion ($13 billion)

Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co. will payout a quarterly cash dividend of SR0.775 per share, despite turning to losses of SR198,825 in the first half of 2022

Theeb Rent a Car Co. will distribute SR0.5 per share in cash dividends for the second quarter of 2022

Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. received four exploration licenses for copper and gold from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources

Calendar

September 11, 2022

Start of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

September 13, 2022

End of Arabian Plastic Industrial Co.’s IPO book-building

Topics: Tadawul TASI shares stock Saudi

Related

TASI ends in red as oil price drop drags down shares: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI ends in red as oil price drop drags down shares: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Tuesday

Saudi ice cream maker FADECO’s profits wiped out despite rising revenue

Saudi ice cream maker FADECO’s profits wiped out despite rising revenue
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi ice cream maker FADECO’s profits wiped out despite rising revenue

Saudi ice cream maker FADECO’s profits wiped out despite rising revenue
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Arabian Food and Dairy Factories Co. lost SR198,825 ($52,929) in the first half of 2022, wiping out profits of SR3.6 million ($963,281) it made in the first half of last year.

Despite making losses, FADECO recorded 9.4 percent revenue growth to SR27 million during the first six months of the year, according to its bourse filing.

The Saudi ice cream manufacturer credits its revenue growth to the diversification of its business, the use of electronic marketing channels, and access to a wider segment of individual customers.

In a separate announcement, the company announced it would distribute a quarterly cash dividend of SR0.775 per share.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares

Related

Shares of Saudi ice cream maker Fadeco surge 30% on Nomu debut 
Business & Economy
Shares of Saudi ice cream maker Fadeco surge 30% on Nomu debut 
Saudi Ice cream maker Fadeco to debut on stock market next week
Business & Economy
Saudi Ice cream maker Fadeco to debut on stock market next week

Latest updates

Egypt issues first Islamic micro-financing license
Egypt issues first Islamic micro-financing license
Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store
Truth Social Android app not approved on Google Play Store
Why Arab fans are loving ‘House of the Dragon,’ despite ‘horrific’ ‘Game of Thrones’ finale season 
Why Arab fans are loving ‘House of the Dragon,’ despite ‘horrific’ ‘Game of Thrones’ finale season 
Oil Updates — Crude prices continue to decline; Gazprom’s production reaches pre-COVID level
Oil Updates — Crude prices continue to decline; Gazprom’s production reaches pre-COVID level

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.