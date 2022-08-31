You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s Lapid discusses Iran nuclear deal with Biden

Israel’s Lapid discusses Iran nuclear deal with Biden

Israel’s Lapid discusses Iran nuclear deal with Biden
US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sign a security pledge in Jerusalem, on July 14, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yxqu8

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Israel’s Lapid discusses Iran nuclear deal with Biden

Israel’s Lapid discusses Iran nuclear deal with Biden
  • Lapid and Biden “spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and the various efforts to stop Iran’s progress toward a nuclear weapon”
  • The two also discussed regional developments including “Iran’s terrorist activity in the Middle East and beyond”
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid discussed Iran’s nuclear deal with US President Joe Biden Wednesday, as the Jewish state makes concerted efforts to block a return to the 2015 accord.
With momentum building to revive the nuclear deal, Israel has waged a last-minute offensive to convince allies to halt talks.
This campaign has seen its defense minister and security adviser both visit Washington, and its spy chief is due to do so next week.
Lapid and Biden “spoke at length about the negotiations on a nuclear agreement, and the various efforts to stop Iran’s progress toward a nuclear weapon,” a statement from the premier’s office said.
The two also discussed regional developments including “Iran’s terrorist activity in the Middle East and beyond,” the statement added.
“In this context, the Prime Minister commended the President on the United States’ most recent strikes in Syria.”
Last week US forces launched air and artillery strikes in eastern Syria that killed four militants.
Biden later said the strikes aimed “to deter the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks on United States personnel and facilities.”
During Wednesday’s call, Biden “emphasised his deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel, and to preserving its ability to face any enemy or threat,” the Israeli statement said.
Israel has long opposed a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, that would grant its arch-nemesis Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Lapid told journalists last week that the existing agreement “is a bad deal.”
“It would give Iran $100 billion a year” that would be used by Iran-backed militant groups Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad, Lapid added.

Topics: Joe Biden Yair Lapid Iran

Related

Israel’s premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal
Middle-East
Israel’s premier urges West to reject Iran nuclear deal
Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
Middle-East
Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Blasts heard in Syria’s Aleppo -state news agency

Blasts heard in Syria’s Aleppo -state news agency
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Blasts heard in Syria’s Aleppo -state news agency

Blasts heard in Syria’s Aleppo -state news agency
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Israel targeted Aleppo’s international airport with rockets, Syria’s state news agency (SANA) said on Wednesday, citing a military source.
It added the strike only resulted in material damage after earlier reporting blasts were heard over the city.
No comment was immediately reported from the Israeli side.

Developing...

Topics: Syria Aleppo Israel Israeli airstrikes

Related

War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria
Middle-East
War monitor: Israeli strike targeted missile depot in Syria
Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility
Middle-East
Russia forces in Syria say Israeli jets attacked research facility

UN Security Council votes unanimously to renew peacekeeping force in Lebanon

UN Security Council votes unanimously to renew peacekeeping force in Lebanon
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

UN Security Council votes unanimously to renew peacekeeping force in Lebanon

UN Security Council votes unanimously to renew peacekeeping force in Lebanon
  • UAE welcomes ‘strengthened language’ surrounding condemnation of maintenance of weapons by armed groups outside state control
  • US: UN peacekeepers ‘are blocked with increasing frequency from conducting their tasks’
Updated 31 August 2022
Arab News

NEW YORK: The UN Security Council on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon for another year.

The provisional agenda was the situation in the Middle East, with the council considering a draft resolution submitted by France to renew the mandate. The unanimous vote in favor of UNSC resolution 2650 followed a month of negotiations.

The US said it welcomed the renewal of UNIFIL’s mandate, and thanked France for its “constructive engagement.”

The force can now operate in Lebanon until Aug. 31, 2023, retaining its core mandate and tasks, as set out most recently in resolution 2591 of Aug. 30, 2021.

The US said it was grateful for the international community’s logistical support to Lebanon and its military.

It said the resolution will ensure that UNIFIL can act independently and conduct “announced and unannounced patrols,” noting an “important reminder that UNIFIL peacekeepers are blocked with increasing frequency from conducting their tasks.”

The US said it was concerned about blocks to UNIFIL access by a group called Green Without Borders, which was “heightening tensions in the area.”

This suggests, the US added, that this “so-called environmental group was acting on Hezbollah’s behalf.”

Washington’s representative said ensuring UNIFIL’s peacekeepers are able to move freely is vital for mitigating risks to UN personnel and assets.

The UAE said it “strongly welcomes the renewal, noting the request for renewal from the government of Lebanon.”

The Emirati representative said UNIFIL had a “vital role” in supporting Lebanon, and thanked countries that have contributed troops and police.

During the protracted negotiations surrounding the UNIFIL mandate, the UAE and the UK said stronger language was needed to condemn the presence of weapons outside Lebanese state control, specifically in the south.

After the vote, the UAE said it “particularly welcomed strengthened language” surrounding condemnation of the maintenance of weapons by armed groups “outside the state’s control.”

It added that the maintenance of weapons by these armed groups is a major threat to Lebanese sovereignty, and that it is “vitally important” for UNIFIL to carry out its operations to reduce these threats and enhance the country’s independence and territorial integrity.

Topics: Lebanon UN Security Council (UNSC) United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) Hezbollah

Related

Special UNIFIL urges Israeli, Lebanese ‘restraint’
Middle-East
UNIFIL urges Israeli, Lebanese ‘restraint’
No major change to UNIFIL mandate
Middle-East
No major change to UNIFIL mandate

Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz: IAEA

Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz: IAEA
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz: IAEA

Iran enriching uranium with more IR-6 centrifuges at Natanz: IAEA
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

VIENNA: Iran has begun enriching uranium with the second of three cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-6 centrifuges recently installed at an underground plant at Natanz, a report by the UN nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters said on Wednesday.
Like the first of those three cascades of up to 174 machines each, the second is enriching uranium to up to 5 percent fissile purity and the third has not been fed with nuclear material, the confidential report to member states said. A separate report on Monday said the first cascade had been brought onstream. 

Topics: Iran Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Related

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
World
Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
US Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
US Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf

Israeli restrictions compound suffering of Palestinian patients

Israeli restrictions compound suffering of Palestinian patients
Updated 31 August 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Israeli restrictions compound suffering of Palestinian patients

Israeli restrictions compound suffering of Palestinian patients
  • The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has accused Israel of preventing about 50 percent of patients in the Gaza Strip from receiving treatment
  • The ministry also accuses Israel of preventing the entry of 21 diagnostic X-ray machines into hospitals in the Gaza Strip
Updated 31 August 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: For years, patients in the Gaza Strip have complained about the lack of medical services and their inability to receive treatment because of Israeli restrictions and the bureaucracy involved in medical referrals.

Mahmoud and his wife Rahma seem tired as they wait in front of the window of the Palestinian Authority’s referral department to complete the procedure for Rahma’s treatment at Augusta Victoria Hospital in Jerusalem.

Rahma has been suffering from leukemia for three years and has been receiving chemotherapy in Jerusalem, but each time she goes to the hospital, she needs to prepare new papers and submit a travel permit to the Israeli side in order to be admitted to the hospital.

“For three years, I have been ill, and my husband and I have had to navigate bureaucratic procedures in order to receive treatment,” said Rahma Saeed, 43, a mother of three.

“Is it not enough that we suffer from a serious illness? Often there are no medicines in Gaza, and I have to go to the hospital in Jerusalem away from my husband and family,” she told Arab News.

She accompanied her mother to the hospital because her husband was refused an Israeli permit to pass from Gaza to Jerusalem, she said, adding that sometimes she went alone without any attendant.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has accused Israel of preventing about 50 percent of patients in the Gaza Strip from receiving treatment.

In a press conference held by the Ministry of Health in front of the Erez Crossing that separates Gaza and Israel, officials said that the continuation of the Israeli blockade has “deprived Gaza Strip patients of their treatment rights due to a 40 percent shortage of essential medicines, 32 percent of medical consumables and 60 percent of laboratory and blood bank equipment.”

They said that 1,922 patients could not reach the specialized hospitals in the West Bank, Jerusalem and Israel in time “due to the Israeli occupation’s procrastination and the failure to issue permits.”

The press conference heard that 371 patients left the Gaza Strip for treatment without anyone accompanying them and that this number was the highest since last April, including those who lost their lives alone in inhumane conditions.

Palestinian cancer patients must also endure months-long delays in receiving the necessary Israeli permits, delays that have led to the death of a number of them since the beginning of this year, said officials.

A Palestinian patient in the Gaza Strip must obtain a medical referral from the Palestinian Authority for treatment in hospitals in the West Bank, Israel and sometimes Egypt and Jordan. They also need an Israeli permit in order to pass through the Erez Crossing.

The Ministry of Health organized an ambulance march from the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza toward the Erez Crossing before holding the press conference to highlight the “Save Gaza Patients” campaign.

The ministry accuses Israel of preventing the entry of 21 diagnostic X-ray machines into hospitals in the Gaza Strip and the spare parts needed to repair 87 broken medical equipment, including 12 X-ray machines.

The press conference called for “international, humanitarian and human rights institutions today, more than ever, to put pressure on the Israeli occupation to end the siege on Gaza.”

Rahma hopes to obtain her permit to travel to Jerusalem as soon as possible in order to complete her treatment and return to her husband and children in Gaza.

Topics: Israel Gaza Palestinians

Related

Special End of medical referrals in Gaza impacts Palestinian patients
Middle-East
End of medical referrals in Gaza impacts Palestinian patients
Political wrangling leaves Gaza patients stranded
Middle-East
Political wrangling leaves Gaza patients stranded

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Iran seeks stronger US guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
  • After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement
Updated 31 August 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran needs stronger guarantees from Washington for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal, its foreign minister said in Moscow on Wednesday, adding that the UN atomic watchdog should drop its “politically motivated probes” of Tehran’s nuclear work.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Aug. 8 the EU had laid down a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the agreement.
Iran’s top diplomat, Hossein Amirabdollahian, said Tehran was carefully reviewing Washington’s response to the text, which was conveyed to Iran last week by the EU as coordinator of the nuclear talks.
“Iran is carefully reviewing the EU-drafted text... We need stronger guarantees from the other party to have a sustainable deal,” Amirabdollahian told a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.
Amirabdollahian did not elaborate on “stronger guarantees,” but during months of talks with Washington in Vienna, Tehran demanded US assurances that no future American president would abandon the deal as former US President Donald Trump did in 2018.
But US President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.
The man who ultimately matters in Iran’s nuclear dispute with the West, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not commented on the nuclear talks in his public speeches for months.
It was the bite of US, EU and UN sanctions over Tehran’s nuclear program that forced Khamenei to give tentative backing to the 2015 pact between Tehran and major powers that curbed the country’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions.
But three years later, Trump exited the pact and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to violate the pact’s nuclear limits, such as rebuilding stockpiles of enriched uranium, refining it to higher fissile purity and installing advanced centrifuges to speed up output.
“It will be a massive embarrassment for the supreme leader if Washington pulls out of the deal again,” said a former Iranian official. “That is one of the reasons behind Tehran’s insistence on this issue.”
The nuclear deal appeared near revival in March. But indirect talks between Tehran and Washington then broke down over several issues, including Tehran’s insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.
“The agency should close this case... Such politically motivated demands are unacceptable for Iran,” said Amirabdollahian.
Tehran’s demand risks hurting efforts to save the pact. An Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that closure of the IAEA’s investigation is “the supreme leader’s red line.” 

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal US

Related

Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
World
Amnesty accuses Iran, Turkey of illegal Afghan migrant pushbacks
US Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf
Middle-East
US Navy foils Iranian attempt to capture unmanned vessel in Arabian Gulf

Latest updates

Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across Saudi Arabia
Geidea to provide smart payment solutions to Ival’s distribution fleet across Saudi Arabia
Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks
Hackers hit Italian oil company Eni’s computer networks
Blasts heard in Syria’s Aleppo -state news agency
Blasts heard in Syria’s Aleppo -state news agency
Oil prices fall on global recession worries
Oil prices fall on global recession worries
Moody’s cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten
Moody’s cuts growth forecasts for G20 economies as financial conditions tighten

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.