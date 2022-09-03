UK charity group raises $15m for Pakistan flood relief efforts

You are here

Homes are surrounded by floodwaters in Jaffarabad, a district of Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Saturday, Sep. 3, 2022. (AP)
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

  • British Muslims dig deep to help devastated country
Updated 03 September 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A major British charity group has raised £13.5 million ($15.5 million) to support relief efforts for Pakistan amid the devastating floods.

The Disaster Emergency Committee — a collection of 15 leading charities in Britain — gathered most of the funding from British Muslims across the UK, who dug deep into their pay packets and savings to support the Pakistani people after the committee issued an emergency appeal.

DEC chief executive Saleh Saeed told Sky News that the funds were raised in just over two days, thanking the “hard efforts” from his teams.

The DEC has 11 charitable organizations working in Pakistan — including Cafod, Oxfam, and the Red Cross — in tandem with the government and the UN.

British Muslims have led from the front when supporting the DEC’s relief efforts. Islamic Relief, one of the main charities supported by the DEC, has deployed fundraisers to every other mosque in the country.

In Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, around £6,000 was raised in less than an hour. The rapid fundraising has been all the more extraordinary as Britain braces for its worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

The mosque’s imam, Jamal Abdinasir, told Sky News that empathy and charity should motivate every Muslim.

He said: “Allah tests different people in different ways. Tomorrow it could be us going through a flood, famine, drought, hunger… any difficulty.

“We don’t want that to be us. And should that be us, we are going to find rest in the fact that there are our brothers and sisters across the globe who are going to help.”

Azizur Rahman, one of the Islamic Relief fundraisers, told Sky News: “Our collection is going to help provide emergency aid to those that are vulnerable now. From food packs to emergency hygiene kits, and putting people in shelter.

“A lot of people have lost their homes, so we are setting up temporary accommodation for people, to give them a safe space to stay.”

Even young children dipped into their pocket money to support charity efforts, with Selina Khaider telling Sky News about the importance of compassion.

“Some of them don’t have food. They are suffering. We should help them. It would be very kind to.”

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
AP

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
Updated 24 min 6 sec ago
AP

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania: Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no plans to back his party’s nominee for Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz — “no way, no how.”
Mitko doesn’t feel like he knows the celebrity heart surgeon, who only narrowly won his May primary with Trump’s backing. Instead, Mitko plans to vote for Oz’s Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a name he’s been familiar with since Fetterman’s days as mayor of nearby Braddock.
“Dr. Oz hasn’t showed me one thing to get me to vote for him,” he said. “I won’t vote for someone I don’t know.”
Mitko’s thinking underscores the political challenges facing Trump and the rest of the Republican Party as the former president shifts to general election mode with a rally Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the first of the fall campaign.
Hours before Trump was to speak, the crowd streamed into the 10,000-seat Mohegan Sun Arena, filling most of it.
Oz, Doug Mastriano, the GOP’s hard-line nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, and Trump ally Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia warmed up the crowd with stump speeches.
Perhaps the biggest ovations of the night were when Greene repeated Trump’s lie about the 2020 election — “President Trump won the 2020 election,” she said to a standing ovation — and when Mastriano promised to bus “illegals” across the Pennsylvania border to President Joe Biden’s house in Delaware. “He can have them,” Mastriano said.
While Trump’s endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of the candidates he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That’s putting Senate control — once assumed to be a lock for Republicans — on the line.
In addition to Oz, among the others are author JD Vance in Ohio, venture capitalist Blake Masters in Arizona and former football star Herschel Walker in Georgia.
“Republicans have now nominated a number of candidates who’ve never run for office before for very high-profile Senate races,” said veteran Republican pollster Whit Ayres. While he isn’t writing his party’s chances off just yet, he said, “It’s a much more difficult endeavor than a candidate who had won several difficult political races before.”
The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges, including the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home. Investigators also continue to probe his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
This past week, Biden gave a prime-time speech in Philadelphia warning that Trump and other “MAGA” Republicans — the acronym for Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — posed a threat to US democracy. Biden has tried to frame the upcoming vote, as he did the 2020 election, as a battle for the “soul of the nation.” Biden’s Labor Day visit to Pittsburgh will be his third to the state within a week, a sign of Pennsylvania’s election-year importance.
While Republicans were once seen as having a good chance of gaining control of both chambers of Congress in November, benefitting from soaring inflation, high gas prices and Biden’s slumping approval ratings, Republicans have found themselves on defense since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights.
Some candidates, like Mastriano, are sticking with their primary campaign playbooks, hoping they can win by turning out Trump’s loyal base even if they alienate or ignore more moderate voters.
Mastriano, who wants to outlaw abortion even when pregnancies are the result of rape or incest or endanger the life of the mother, played a leading role in Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and was seen outside the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as pro-Trump rioters stormed the building.
But others have been trying to broaden their appeal, scrubbing from their websites references to anti-abortion messaging that is out of step with the political mainstream. Others have played down Trump endorsements that were once featured prominently.
The shifting climate has prompted rounds of finger-pointing in the party, including from Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who last month cited “candidate quality” as he lowered expectations that Republicans would recapture control of the Senate.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said those who complain about the party’s nominees have “contempt” for the voters who chose them.
Trump, too, fired back, calling McConnell a “disgrace” as he defended the party’s candidate roster.
Democrats have also piled on.
“Senate campaigns are candidate versus candidate battles and Republicans have put forward a roster of deeply flawed recruits,” said David Bergstein, the Senate Democratic campaign committee’s communication director.
He credited Trump with deterring experienced Republicans from running, elevating flawed candidates and forcing them to take positions that are out of step with the general electorate. A Trump spokesman did not respond to requests for comment.
In Pennsylvania, Republicans are hoping Oz’s shortcomings as a candidate will be overshadowed by concerns about Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just days before the primary and has been sidelined for much of the summer. He continues to keep a light public schedule and struggled to speak fluidly at a recent event.
Republicans acknowledge that Oz struggles to come off as authentic and was slow to punch back as Fetterman spent the summer trolling him on social media and portraying him as an ultrawealthy, out-of-touch carpetbagger from New Jersey.
While Fetterman leads Oz in polls and fundraising, Republicans say they expect the money gap to narrow and are pleased to see Oz within striking distance after getting hammered by $20 million in negative advertising during the primaries.
The National Republican Senatorial Committee is helping finance a new round of Oz’s television ads, and the Senate Leadership Fund, a McConnell-aligned super political action committee, says it added $9.5 million to its TV buy — boosting its overall commitment to $34.1 million by Election Day.
A super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says it has made $32 million in television ad reservations in the state.
Oz has won over some once-skeptical voters, like Glen Rubendall, who didn’t vote for the TV doctor in his seven-way primary — a victory so narrow it went to a statewide recount — but said he’s come around.
“I’ve been listening to him speak, and I have a pro-Oz view now,” said Rubendall, a retired state corrections officer.
Traci Martin, a registered independent, also plans to vote for Oz because she opposes abortion, despite ads that aired during the primary featuring past Oz statements that seemed supportive of abortion rights.
“I hope he is (anti-abortion),” Martin said, “but the sad part is we live in an age when we see politicians say one thing and do another.”

‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction

‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction
Updated 03 September 2022

‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction

‘Wow Grape’ meme of Pakistani school in Jeddah set for flood relief NFT auction
  • World-famous meme will go up for auction on Sept. 30
  • Meme owner and former headteacher Sehar Kamran says the rehabilitation of flooding survivors will be Pakistan’s next leading issue
Updated 03 September 2022
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: The viral “Wow Grape” meme that originated from a Pakistani school in Saudi Arabia will be auctioned as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) at the end of September, as its owner pledged to donate proceeds for survivors of the devastating floods that have ravaged the South Asian country.

The meme, which shot to Internet fame in 2020, came from a clip taken during an event in 2010 at the Pakistan International School Jeddah, which showed students pledging their allegiance to Pakistan by speaking to a microphone held by the school’s then-principal, Sehar Kamran, who at one point sounded like she had responded by saying “grape,” when she had said “great.”

Kamran, a former Pakistani parliamentarian, told Arab News on Friday that she decided to auction the popular meme as an NFT in the wake of the widespread devastation caused by historic monsoon rains and melting glaciers in Pakistan, which has killed at least 1,208 people, submerged one-third of the country, and affected 33 million people.

“I decided to go for the auction. I will contribute exactly what will be my share to this cause, to rehabilitate the people,” Kamran told Arab News on Friday.

“I see devastation in front of me. I belong to Sindh and the magnitude of the destruction caused by the floods is so high so we have to take care of our areas.”

Most of the country’s south, particularly the Sindh and Balochistan provinces, has been most affected by the unprecedented floods, which Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said was costing Pakistan more than $10 billion in damages.

Kamran said the rehabilitation of the flood survivors will become Pakistan’s next main focus after the conclusion of relief efforts.

The former headteacher said that turning the meme into an NFT will also raise awareness about the trendy digital assets.

The “Wow Grape” meme had over 63 million combined views on video-sharing platform TikTok, where it had initially gained traction in 2020.

“Memes have a specific cultural value when it comes to the Internet because they are really native to the Internet,” Zain Naqvi, co-founder of content and storytelling platform Alter, told Arab News.

“I think it’s a great step overall if more memes from Pakistan, or South Asia in general, or other emerging economies are up for sale because it helps the creators.”

As NFTs are still relatively new in Pakistan, the country still has some way to go when it comes to the legislation surrounding digital assets.

“Speaking of its legalization, there is still a gray area when it comes to Pakistan. We can look at nations such as (in) the Middle East. The UAE is doing some amazing initiatives when it comes to (the) owning of digital assets,” he said.

With Kamran’s consent, the “Wow Grape” NFT auction on Sept. 30 will be conducted in collaboration with the software development company Maqssoft.

​​“A large portion of global wealth now lies with cryptocurrency owners. We wanted to leverage our technical expertise in the field and connections with international NFT investors to tap into this segment and play our role in raising funds for rehabilitation efforts,” Maqssoft co-founderm Mohammed Abubakar Mourigem told Arab News.

“We also hope to motivate other people that even with limited resources, you can come up with out-of-the-box solutions and use technology to do good in society.”

 

 

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing

Sri Lanka’s ousted president returns home after fleeing
  • For months, Sri Lanka has been in the grips of its worst economic crisis, which triggered extraordinary protests and unprecedented public rage that ultimately forced Rajapaksa and his brother, the former prime minister, to step down
Updated 04 September 2022
AP

COLOMBO: Deposed Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa faced calls for his arrest on Saturday after returning home from self-imposed exile under the protection of his successor’s government.
Rajapaksa fled the island nation under military escort in July after a huge crowd stormed his official residence following months of demonstrations sparked by an unprecedented economic crisis.
The 73-year-old announced his resignation from Singapore and spent weeks under virtual house arrest at a Bangkok hotel before his return late on Friday.
Leaders of the protest campaign that toppled his government said Rajapaksa, who lost his presidential immunity after leaving office, should now be brought to justice.
“Gotabaya returned because no country is willing to accept him. He has no place to hide,” said Joseph Stalin, the leader of a teachers’ trade union that helped mobilize demonstrators.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned because no country is willing to accept him. He has no place to hide.

Joseph Stalin, Trade union leader

“He should be arrested immediately for causing such misery for the 22 million people of Sri Lanka,” he added. “He can’t live freely as if nothing has happened.”
Rajapaksa’s government was accused of chaotic mismanagement as the Sri Lankan economy spiralled into a blistering downturn.
The crisis saw acute shortages of food, lengthy blackouts and long queues at gas stations for scarce fuel supplies after the country ran out of foreign currency to pay for vital imports.
Sri Lanka’s main opposition alliance, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), has yet to comment on Rajapaksa’s return, but a former minister from the bloc said the ousted leader needed to be prosecuted.
“Gotabaya must be held to account for his crimes before and during his presidency,” Ajith Perera said in Colombo.
Rajapaksa was garlanded with flowers by ministers and senior politicians after disembarking from his flight in Colombo.
He was driven in a security convoy to a new official residence in the capital provided to him by the government of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, his successor.
“Gotabaya’s return demonstrates that the SLPP is still powerful despite the humiliation they suffered,” said Hasith Kandaudahewa, a senior lecturer on international relations at the University of Colombo.
Rajapaksa began receiving guests at his new home on Saturday with his elder brother — former President Mahinda Rajapaksa — one of the first to call on him, witnesses said.
Mahinda was serving as premier in his brother’s administration when he too was chased from his home by a mob who were responding to an attack on protesters by government loyalists.
Asia Society Policy Institute director Akhil Bery said the powerful family, which has dominated Sri Lankan politics for much of the past two decades, could be plotting a comeback.
Their allies “might be betting that the unpopular decisions Ranil has had to take will lay the groundwork for the Rajapaksas’ return,” said the analyst.
Rights activists have vowed to press for Gotabaya’s prosecution on a litany of charges, including his alleged role in the 2009 assassination of prominent newspaper editor Lasantha Wickrematunge.
“We welcome his decision to return so that we can bring him to justice for the crimes he has committed,” said Tharindu Jayawardhana, a spokesman for the Sri Lanka Young Journalists’ Association.
Several corruption cases lodged against Rajapaksa stalled after he was elected president.
Rajapaksa also faces charges in a US court over Wickrematunge’s murder and the torture of prisoners at the end of the island’s civil war in 2009.
Rajapaksa won a landslide election in 2019 after promising “vistas of prosperity and splendor” but saw his popularity nosedive as the country’s crisis worsened.

Al-Shabab kill at least 19 Somali civilians: Local sources

Al-Shabab kill at least 19 Somali civilians: Local sources
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

Al-Shabab kill at least 19 Somali civilians: Local sources

Al-Shabab kill at least 19 Somali civilians: Local sources
  • Al-Shabab in a statement said they targeted fighters from a local sub-clan that recently helped government forces
  • The Al-Qaeda-linked group has been fighting Somalia’s internationally backed federal government since 2007
Updated 03 September 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Fighters from the extremist insurgent group Al-Shabab have killed at least 19 civilians in a night-time attack in central Somalia, clan chiefs and local officials said on Saturday.
The attack comes two weeks after Al-Shabab, which has waged a long insurgency against the Somali state, besieged a hotel in the capital Mogadishu for 30 hours, leaving 21 people dead and 117 injured.
The sources said at least eight vehicles were traveling on a road between the towns of Beledweyne and Maxaas when the insurgents intercepted and burned them and killed the passengers overnight Friday to Saturday by Afar-Irdood village.
“The terrorists massacred innocent civilians who were traveling... last night. We don’t have the exact number of victims, but 19 dead bodies have been collected,” local clan elder Abdulahi Hared told AFP.
“The dead bodies are still being collected, including women and children. They could be more than twenty,” said Ali Jeyte, the governor of the Hiiraan region where the attack happened.
“This was a horrible attack that has never happened in our region. These were innocent civilians who did nothing to deserve this,” added another local clan leader, Mohamed Abdirahman.
Al-Shabab in a statement said they targeted fighters from a local sub-clan that recently helped government forces and that they killed 20 “militiamen and those who were transporting material for them,” destroying nine of their vehicles.
Local fighters and the security forces recaptured several villages from Al-Shabab in the region in late August.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group has been fighting Somalia’s internationally backed federal government since 2007.
It has been driven out of the country’s main cities, including Mogadishu in 2011, but remains a serious security threat in large areas of the countryside.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, elected in May after a protracted political crisis, promised to wage “an all-out war” to eliminate Al-Shabab following the Mogadishu hotel attack.

Saudi-Indonesian integration system for migrant workers will improve relations, say officials

Saudi-Indonesian integration system for migrant workers will improve relations, say officials
Updated 03 September 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Saudi-Indonesian integration system for migrant workers will improve relations, say officials

Saudi-Indonesian integration system for migrant workers will improve relations, say officials
  • Indonesian and Saudi officials have been working on establishing an integrated placement system between the two countries
  • They renewed a technical arrangement agreement last month to speed up this process 
Updated 03 September 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: The integration of a placement system for Indonesian migrant workers in Saudi Arabia will help lift a ban by Jakarta, improve protection of the group, and boost bilateral relations, officials from the Southeast Asian country have said.

Indonesian and Saudi officials have been working on establishing an integrated placement system between the two countries and renewed a technical arrangement agreement last month to speed up this process.  

Jakarta had placed a permanent ban on sending new domestic helpers to the Middle East in 2015 following a temporary suspension, although hundreds of workers still left for jobs in the wealthier region in the years since.  

Eko Hartono, Indonesia’s consul general in Jeddah, told Arab News that the one-channel system would help to lift the moratorium while also boosting relations between the archipelago nation and the Kingdom.

“This will definitely elevate relations, especially labor relations,” Hartono said. “The system integration is important because it will guarantee the fulfillment of the rights of Indonesian migrant workers working in Saudi Arabia. Once the system integration is complete and done, it can pave the way to lift the moratorium.”

Suhartono, a director general at Indonesia’s Manpower Ministry, told Arab News that officials were expecting the integration process to conclude before the end of this year.

“We estimate (it will be ready) by November 2022 at the latest,” Suhartono said. “The system is one of the instruments for both governments to monitor and evaluate, while also controlling recruitment, placement, and protection of Indonesian migrant workers to Saudi Arabia.”

Indonesia is also hoping to increase the placement of Indonesian migrant workers in the formal sector, Suhartono added, while also improving relations in other aspects of labor such as training, mutual recognition arrangements, and joint labor inspection.

Jakarta-based advocacy group Migrant Care said the Indonesian government should ensure a thorough evaluation of existing arrangements between Jakarta and Riyadh. It also called for a renewal of bilateral agreements related to migrant workers.

“The moratorium has been in place for quite some time,” Migrant Care director Anis Hidayah told Arab News.

“We have new laws, Saudi also has new regulations and new political context, which will serve as context between our two countries and affect what we want to push for. The most important thing is to have a thorough evaluation.”

