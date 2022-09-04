You are here

  • Home
  • PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector

The company will also improve the quality of services and access for beneficiaries by developing procedures and mechanisms for registration, the press release added. 
The company will also improve the quality of services and access for beneficiaries by developing procedures and mechanisms for registration, the press release added. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/8r9cs

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector

PIF launches company to accelerate digital transformation of Saudi real estate sector
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched the National Real Estate Registration Services Co. to digitize and develop the local real estate sector through a comprehensive digital platform, according to a press release. 

The PIF noted the new platform will help build a comprehensive digital database of all public, residential, commercial, and agricultural properties across the Kingdom and ensure transparency in the sector. 

 

 

The company will also improve the quality of services and access for beneficiaries by developing procedures and mechanisms for registration, the press release added. 

“The new company’s use of advanced digital solutions in its operations, enabling it to link its platform to all relevant government entities, will enhance reliability and transparency in real estate services and data in Saudi Arabia,” said Raid Ismail, co-head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF. 

He added that the launch of the company will also increase the attractiveness of the investment ecosystem, and boost the value of national real estate assets. 

The move is an important stage in increasing the reliability of ownership, enhancing the accuracy of information about the property, and preserving the rights of dealers in the sector, the CEO of the Real Estate General Authority said. 

Abdullah Al-Hammad added that real estate registration is one of the initiatives emanating from the pillars of the comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector launched by the authority with the approval of the Council of Ministers. 

Topics: PIF Saudi Arabia real estate digital transformation

Related

PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  
Business & Economy
PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi food delivery platform Jahez reported an 85 percent surge in profit for the first half of 2022, bolstered by increased user demand and a rise in orders booked through its app.

The Riyadh-based firm made a profit of SR53.2 million ($14.2 million), against SR28.7 million in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange filing.

The profit surge was mainly driven by a revenue jump of 60 percent to SR778 million, from SR486 million in the corresponding period last year, Jahez said.

Orders made through the app surged by 46 percent to 31.5 million during the six months, as the average number of users soared by 48 percent.

The increase in orders led to higher delivery and operational costs for the company, but it managed to almost double its restaurants to 7,879, from 4,742 in June last year.

Topics: Saudi app food delivery

Related

Saudi Jahez and AlHilal Club get GAC nod for online sportswear store
Business & Economy
Saudi Jahez and AlHilal Club get GAC nod for online sportswear store
Saudi food delivery app Jahez to start operation in Bahrain on June 26
Business & Economy
Saudi food delivery app Jahez to start operation in Bahrain on June 26

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt

MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
Updated 7 min 18 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: A pair of consortiums — led by Tamasuk and Al-Rajhi Holding— have been shortlisted for a contract to develop a 244-bed Al-Ansar Hospital in Madinah, reported MEED.

The project will be carried out on the basis of public-private partnership.

The scope of work will include handling operations, equipment procurement, and working on the design and construction of the project.

Solar power plant in Egypt

Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has begun work on a solar power plant with a production capacity of 10 GWh in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, reported Egypt Today.

It is part of many Chinese investments directed in the country’s manufacturing sector.

“There are great efforts made by the ministry in coordination with various authorities to implement Egypt’s strategy to produce 42 percent of the total energy from new and renewable sources by 2035,” stated Mohamed Shaker, minister of electricity and renewable energy.   

Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility

Qatar Fertiliser Co. —a subsidiary of QatarEnergy— has partnered with QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions in creating a $1 billion blue ammonia facility.

Located in Qatar’s Mesaieed Industrial City, the “Ammonia-7” project will hold up to 1.2 million tons a year of blue ammonia — making it the largest facility in the world of its kind.

The facility is expected to start operating in early 2026, reported MEED. 

Topics: MENA Qatar Egypt Solar plant ammonia facility

Related

MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker— KOC to tender $650m expansion project; ADNOC subsidiary awaits final bid for storage project

SAGO buys 21k tons of wheat for $10m from local farmers 

SAGO buys 21k tons of wheat for $10m from local farmers 
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

SAGO buys 21k tons of wheat for $10m from local farmers 

SAGO buys 21k tons of wheat for $10m from local farmers 
Updated 10 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR37.6 million ($10 million) to 66 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 21,106 tons, the payment constitutes the twelfth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total amount spent this season reached SR750 million.

Topics: Saudi wheat SAGO

Related

SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers
Business & Economy
SAGO buys over 34K tons of wheat worth $16m from local farmers
SAGO imports 1.27 million tons of wheat at $377.54 a ton
Business & Economy
SAGO imports 1.27 million tons of wheat at $377.54 a ton

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
Updated 18 min 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell

TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
Updated 18 min 16 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market ended the first trading session of the week in positive territory, as investors evaluated the impact of oil price changes on the index. 

The Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.43 percent to finish Sunday at 12,194, while the parallel Nomu jumped 1.47 percent to end at 21,640.

The National Co. for Glass Industries gained 5.69 percent to lead the gainers, while Alinma Tokio Marine Co. fell 4.48 percent to lead the fallers.

Saudi oil giant Aramco ended the day with a 1.48 percent increase, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. finished with a 0.58 percent decline.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender and a major market player, saw its share price rise by 0.15 percent.

Alinma Bank fell 0.4 percent, while Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, dropped 0.45 percent.

Arabian Contracting Services Co. gained 0.55 percent, after its board proposed a SR1.9 ($0.8) dividend per share for the first half of 2022.

Despite leading the fallers in the opening bell, Saudi Telecom Co. turned to green adding 0.99 percent, while its rival Zain KSA edged down 0.35 percent.

Among other gainers, Saudi Ceramic Co. and National Gas and Industrialization Co. added 4.95 percent and 3.40, respectively.

The fallers list included Retal Urban Development Co. with a 3.68 percent decline and Taleem REIT Fund with a 3.23 percent drop.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 0.78 percent, while Allied Cooperative Insurance Group added 0.65 percent, following a memorandum of understanding signing to potentially merge both companies.

Brent crude futures settled at $93.2 a barrel on Friday, while US West Texas Intermediate exited the week at $86.87 a barrel.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul TASI shares stock

Related

TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI extends losses as oil prices swing: Opening bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  

Global sukuk issuance to settle at $185bn in 2022: Refinitiv report  
Updated 53 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global sukuk issuance is expected to moderate a bit to settle at $185 billion in 2022, the latest study by Refinitiv revealed. 

According to the 2022 Sukuk Perceptions and Forecast Study released by Refinitiv, around 41 percent of respondents indicated they were still bullish about growth in global sukuk supply.

The report titled “Navigating a new Environment” predicts global Islamic bond issuance to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8 percent over the next five years to reach $257 billion in 2027. 

The size of the sukuk market is expected to reach $1.1 trillion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9 percent. 

Sukuk supply has reached $726.8 billion in the first six months of 2022, and is projected to increase to $742.3 billion by the end of the year.

Despite strong activity from issuers capitalizing on high demand from international investors early in the year, sukuk issuance started to slow during the first six months of 2022, revealed the report by Refinitiv, a London Stock Exchange Group business.

During the first half of the year, global sukuk issuance reached $100.9 billion, marginally lower than $104.2 billion in the same period last year.

This happened as the Federal Reserve and other central banks kicked off a global monetary tightening cycle. 

The surge in oil prices also contributed to the slowdown in issuance, as it reduced government borrowing needs in core sukuk markets. 

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia remain the largest issuance hubs for sukuk, together accounting for 75 percent of sukuk issued in 2021 and the first half of 2022.

In Saudi Arabia, sukuk raised $28.1 billion in the first half of 2022, compared with $24.2 billion in the same period in 2021, despite soaring oil prices.

Malaysia maintained its leading position, although issuance of $34.8 billion in the first half of 2022 was down 14 percent from the same period last year, as rising commodity prices drove a post-COVID economic recovery. 

Sovereign dominated sukuk issuance, while corporate slowed due to rapidly increasing interest rates.

Sovereigns have maintained around a 60 percent share of global issuance since 2017.

Sovereign sukuk issued in the first half of 2022 amounted to $68.8 billion, 83 percent of which were issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Malaysian and Indonesian governments. 

Saudi Arabia’s government was the largest sovereign issuer in that period, with $22.1 billion, despite increasing oil prices having reduced government funding requirements. 

Regarding corporate issuance, it amounted to $19.7 billion in the first half of 2022, down 7.8 percent from a year earlier, due to rapidly increasing interest rates. 

The report expects issuance from corporates to moderate by the end of the year.

Topics: Saudi Sukuk Refinitiv lsg

Related

Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Business & Economy
Saudi Exchange’s sukuk issuance grows to $136bn in Q2 with two new listings
Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia leads the world in domestic sukuk sales with 185% jump to $14bn  

Latest updates

Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services
Saudi app Jahez’s profit jumps 85% on rising demand for food delivery services
MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
MENA Project Tracker — Qatar to develop $1bn blue ammonia facility; Work on solar project begins in Egypt
SAGO buys 21k tons of wheat for $10m from local farmers 
SAGO buys 21k tons of wheat for $10m from local farmers 
TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
TASI ends in green as investors assess oil price shifts: Closing bell
Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise
Egyptian, US navies carry out joint exercise

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.