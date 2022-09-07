You are here

Philippine president ‘verbally approves’ lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate

Philippine president 'verbally approves' lifting of outdoor mask-wearing mandate
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. is expected to issue an executive order relaxing the country’s mandatory outdoor mask-wearing mandate. (AFP file photo)
DUBAI: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has given his verbal approval to an interagency task force’s recommendation to ease the country’s mandatory outdoor mask-wearing mandate.

Health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, who is also officer-in-charge of the department, said during Wednesday’s briefing that the president would issue an executive order regarding the new policy, but did not say when such order would be issued.

Marcos is now in Singapore for a state visit and is expected to arrive back in the Philippines on Wednesday night.

But Vergeire said the proposed policy would not cover senior citizens or immunocompromised individuals since they were the ones worst affected by serious COVID-19.

“We want to emphasize on the confidence of booster vaccinations which made COVID-19 cases manageable,” Vergeire said, explaining the rationale for the proposed policy.

The health official also said a pilot study would be made by the task force and experts regarding indoor mask-wearing in selected areas to determine the health sector’s capacity to handle the lifting of such restrictions.

The eventual lifting for the mandatory mask mandate would be piloted towards the last quarter of 2022, if the situation improves with the COVID-19 booster vaccination coverage, Vergeire said.

Philippine health officials have scheduled Sept. 26 to Sept. 29 as national booster week for COVID-19 vaccinations. The country’s COVID-19 vaccination data shows only 18.1 million of the 72.6 million fully vaccinated Filipinos have received their booster shots.

“There has been a slow uptake in the first booster shot, so we want a progressive increase in the target as days go by. For the pilot [study] in the indoor mask wearing, that is part of the expert study on what would be the safe level [of booster vaccination] that we have to achieve so we can lift the restrictions on mask wearing indoors,” Vergeire explained.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Coronavirus

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week

Putin, Xi to meet at in Uzbekistan next week
  • Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces
  • Russian military earlier announced drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week at a summit in Uzbekistan, a Russian official said Wednesday.
The two leaders will meet at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, held in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Sept. 15-16, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov told reporters.
“Less than 10 days from now another meeting of our leaders will take place at the SCO summit in Samarkand. We are actively preparing for it,” Denisov was quoted by Russia’s state news agency Tass as saying.
Putin and Xi last met in Beijing in February, weeks before the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine. The two presidents oversaw the signing of an agreement pledging that relations between the sides would have “no limits.” It remains unclear whether Xi knew at the time of Russia’s plan to launch what Moscow is calling “a special military operation” in Ukraine.
While offering its tacit support for Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, China has sought to appear neutral and avoid possible repercussions from supporting the Russian economy amid international sanctions.
Moscow and Beijing have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to oppose liberal democratic forces in Asia, Europe and beyond, making a stand for authoritarian rule with tight borders and little regard for free speech, minority rights or opposition politics.
The Russian military earlier this week announced sweeping military drills in the country’s east that will involve forces from China, another show of increasingly close ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the military action in Ukraine.
Even though Moscow and Beijing in the past rejected the possibility of forging a military alliance, Putin has said that such a prospect can’t be ruled out. He also has noted that Russia has been sharing highly sensitive military technologies with China that helped significantly bolster its defense capability.

Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

Taiwan military shows off its mettle with latest combat drills
  • Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s
  • President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernization program
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

PINGTUNG, Taiwan: Tanks pounded targets and fighter jets roared overhead on Wednesday as Taiwan’s military carried out its latest combat drills after weeks of saber-rattling by giant neighbor China.
China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has been holding exercises around the island since a visit to Taipei last month by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Taiwan, which rejects China’s sovereignty claims, has repeatedly stressed its calm reaction to Beijing’s activities, but that it also has the resolve and ability to defend itself if needed.
“Ground combat readiness training is an essential duty of the armed forces and is also something that we have to do each day and every moment,” defense ministry spokesman Sun Li-fang told reporters on a government-organized visit to Pingtung in Taiwan’s far south to see the drills.
“Regarding defense operations in Taiwan and its outlying islands, we conduct our exercises with the attitude of reacting to threats according to terrain and being able to fight everywhere to complete our duty of increasing war preparedness,” he added.
Taiwan’s armed forces are well-equipped but dwarfed by China’s. President Tsai Ing-wen has been overseeing a modernization program and has made increasing defense spending a priority.

Topics: Taiwan

Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

  • As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in the disaster
  • National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

SEHWAN, Pakistan: Eighteen more people have died in Pakistan, authorities said on Wednesday, taking to 1,343 the toll in unprecedented floods that have inundated more than a third of the South Asian nation, making hundreds of thousands homeless.
As many as 33 million of a population of 220 million have been affected in the disaster blamed on climate change, which officials estimate to have caused losses running into a minimum of $10 billion.
Many of the affected are from the southern province of Sindh, where Pakistan’s largest freshwater lake is dangerously close to bursting its banks, even after having been breached in an operation that displaced 100,000 people.
National disaster officials said eight children were among the dead in the last 24 hours. The floods were brought by record monsoon rains and glacier melt in Pakistan’s northern mountains.
With more rain expected in the coming month, the situation could worsen further, a top official of the United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has warned.
Already, the World Health Organization has said more than 6.4 million people need humanitarian support in the flooded areas.
The raging waters have swept away 1.6 million houses, 5,735 kilometers (3,564 miles) of roads, railways, 246 bridges, telecommunication systems, 750,000 livestock, and swamped more than 2 million acres (809,370 hectares) of farmland.

Topics: Pakistan

Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

  • Min Aung Hlaing’s visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation
  • Kremlin is seeking to pivot the country toward the Middle East, Asia and Africa
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed “positive” ties with Myanmar on Wednesday as he met with the country’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.
“Myanmar is our long-standing and reliable partner in Southeast Asia... our relations are developing in a positive way,” Putin said during the meeting on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.
Min Aung Hlaing’s visit comes as both governments face diplomatic isolation — Moscow for its February military intervention in pro-Western Ukraine, and Naypyidaw for a military coup last year.
As Moscow’s ties with the West unravel over Ukraine, the Kremlin is seeking to pivot the country toward the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.
“I am very proud of you, because when you came to power in the country, Russia, so to say, became number one in the world,” Min Aung Hlaing told Putin, as quoted by a Kremlin statement that translated his remarks into Russian.
“We would call you not just the leader of Russia but a leader of the world because you control and organize stability around the whole world,” he said.
The two leaders “friendly and openly” discussed cooperation and “exchanged views on relations and the international situation,” the Myanmar junta said in a statement.
Since the putsch that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s civilian government in February last year, Myanmar has faced Western sanctions and a downgrade in relations.
Myanmar has been in chaos and its economy paralyzed as the military regime struggles to crush resistance.
Russia and its ally China have been accused of arming Myanmar’s junta with weapons used to attack civilians since the coup.
More than 2,200 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to a local monitor.
During a trip to Naypyidaw in early August, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov backed the junta’s efforts to “stabilize” the country and hold a national poll next year.
But US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned the international community to reject the junta’s “sham elections.”

Topics: Vladimir Putin Russia Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing

Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

  • The plant has been controlled by Russian forces since March but is still operated by Ukrainian staff
  • Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the West of putting pressure on the IAEA mission to the plant
Updated 07 September 2022
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia has requested “additional explanations” from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on parts of its report on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying on Wednesday.
The IAEA on Tuesday called for shelling near the power station to be halted and for a security zone around the plant to be established immediately in a report published after its long-awaited mission to Zaporizhzhia last week.
The plant has been controlled by Russian forces since March but is still operated by Ukrainian staff and connected to the Ukrainian power grid. Both Kyiv and Moscow have accused each other of firing missiles at the power station, prompting fears of a Chornobyl-style nuclear disaster .
Lavrov told the Interfax news agency that Moscow required more information about the IAEA’s findings and had sent a request to provide extra information.
“There is a need for additional explanations because there are a number of issues in the report. I will not list them now, but we have requested clarifications from the IAEA Director General,” Interfax cited Lavrov as saying.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the West of putting pressure on the IAEA mission to the plant.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted Zakharova as saying Russia had provided full data on the source of shelling to the IAEA and was questioning why the organization did not name Ukraine as the source of attacks on the nuclear power plant in its report.
She also said Ukraine was coordinating its attacks on the facility with the help of the United States and other Western states.
Ukraine denies attacking the plant and has accused Moscow of storing heavy weapons at the nuclear power station, a claim rejected by Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant IAEA

