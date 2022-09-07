Dubai and Abu Dhabi are first cities for Metarverse Holdings’ $54.5m global launch

You are here

Shopping from major retail brands and stores and buying advertising space will be available in the metaverse (Shutterstock)
Dana Alomar

Dana Alomar

DUBAI: UAE-based Metarverse Technology Holdings has committed 200 million dirhams ($54.5 million) for the global deployment of their metaverse platform — with Dubai and Abu Dhabi set to be the first cities in the project.

Metarverse Holdings is currently developing the world's first virtual world that replicates real life experience.

The decision came after the Dubai government established the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, which will oversee Dubai’s efforts to become a major global hub for metaverse technology adoption.

Metarverse Holdings’ cutting-edge virtual environment will match real-life events and locations, with a Beta version expected to go live during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s most iconic attractions and landmarks, along with real-world utilities, will be accessible from the comfort of users’ homes.

Metarverse Holdings CEO Priven Reddy said: “After carefully examining other leading regions, the decision was made for Dubai and Abu Dhabi to be the very first simulated cities within our new metaverse.”

Unlike existing virtual reality applications that build small-scale, digital fantasy worlds, the new platform introduces a real-world utility-based metaverse that’s multi-device compatible. 

The options are browsing and shopping from the major retail brands and stores, buying advertising space in the virtual city, attending simulated lectures, and applying for residency visas and business licenses.

“This vision establishes the UAE as pioneers in the adoption of innovative concepts and disruptive economic and technical models, thus there was only one place for us to debut,” he added.

Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

Fahad Abujadayel & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Mortgage loans provided to retail and corporate clients by Saudi Arabia’s commercial banks jumped in the second quarter to SR638 billion ($170 billion) from SR211 billion in 2017, said Majid Al-Hogail, the Kingdom’s housing minister. 

Speaking at the Euromoney Saudi Arabia Conference in Riyadh on Sept. 7, he said that his ministry is trying to push the Kingdom to the top of the world in terms of mortgage contribution to the gross domestic product. 

“I am happy that the mortgage quantitative numbers jumped from SR211 billion in 2017 to SR638 billion now. We are trying to bring Saudi top of the world in terms of the mortgage contribution to GDP,” he said. 

He added: “Mortgage housing makes governments less involved, but we continue smartly by providing for the needs of Saudi beneficiaries.” 

The minister noted that the Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. will play a crucial role in ensuring liquidity and transparency in the Kingdom’s real estate sector. 

“SRC was established in 2017, and we had to build its credibility. We wanted to make sure to get rated big by rating agencies like Moody’s. We are now going international. We expect it in the first half of 2023 to become global, and we are currently working closely with the Finance Ministry,” he further said. 

Earlier in September, SRC’s assets hit SR20 billion after it completed a deal with Alinma Bank to acquire one of its real estate financing portfolios. 

The minister added that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia due to supply chain challenges. He, however, made it clear that the Kingdom tackled the supply chain issues effectively. 

“COVID-19 supply chain challenges impacted Saudi Arabia and the globe. But, the government ensured that Saudi Arabia received materials faster than any other country as there are lots of agreements locally and internationally,” said Al-Hogail. 

He added: “We do not have a significant delay in projects, but that is a challenge we continue working on.”

The Vision 2030 housing program witnessed a significant increase over the past four years from 47 percent to 60 percent, according to the Ministry of Housing. 

Dana Abdelaziz

Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has delivered over 530 units to the beneficiaries of Pearl of Diyar project in Yanbu governorate, as part of the firm’s commitment to deliver housing units throughout the Kingdom.

The project extends over an area of over 700,000 sq. m, located at the north of Yanbu, in a quiet sea area, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

Many service facilities have been allocated to government agencies, mosques, schools, parks, green spaces and commercial facilities in the project in order to provide quality of life to the residents.

The National Housing Co. provides various projects under construction in partnership with real estate developers, distributed across the Kingdom’s regions.

Founded in 2016, NHC aims to provide a modern life in which the quality of housing units comes in accordance with the international standards.

In line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, this comes as part of the company’s endeavor to achieve the objectives of the Housing Program Housing to raise the proportion of home ownership of Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

Last August, the Saudi firm signed an agreement with Sumou Real Estate Co. to build residential units for SR540 million ($144 million).

The company said in a bourse filing that it will develop up to 507 villas for Al-Samiya, a residential project located in Al-Madinah.

Upon receiving the land from the National Housing Co., Sumou will begin construction of the project.

The company said the project will contribute to its performance at the start of sale and implementation. 

In April, the company launched 5,000 new residential villas in Riyadh, as part of a plan to enhance real estate supply through the Sakani program during 2022.

The launched units were located in the north of Riyadh and in the Al-Asala project in the south, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

In 2017, the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund formed the Sakani program to facilitate home ownership in the Kingdom, by developing new housing stock, allocating plots and homes to nationals and financing their purchase.

Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The esports market in Saudi Arabia is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years, according to a top official. 

While speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 7, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, claimed some 89 percent of the Saudi population are gamers — higher than the 63 percent revealed by Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, at the same event. 

“We are expecting, based on our analysis that the (gaming) market size will increase to more than 250 percent for the coming eight years until 2030. In Saudi Arabia, we have 89 percent of the Saudi population as gamers. It is the highest per capita globally,” said Al-Tamimi. 

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030.

According to Al-Tamimi, Saudi Arabia’s digital content council and its Ignite program are bringing revolutionary changes to the Kingdom’s esports and gaming sector. 

“In the digital content council, we make sure the right representation from the government and the private sector. We make sure we are developing our commitments,” he said. 

He added: “The Ignite program is focusing on gaming, audio, digital advertising and video. In Ignite, we already approved a $100 million fund for multiple entrepreneurs and developers.” 

Al-Tamimi said that CITC has already launched a game founders program targeting more than 100 entrepreneurs. 

He further noted that CITC has launched Saudi Academy for Esport targeting more than 4,000 students for the next two years. 

The CITC governor added that the Ignite program is getting immense support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

Al-Tamimi also pointed out that Saudi Arabia is the seventh largest country in terms of Internet speed in broadband and mobile phones. 

“We understand that gamers are using the mobile for networks. Over the last 12 months, with partnership with telecom operators, we increased and improved the latency, which is the average response time by more than 82 percent,” he said. 

Arab News

Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based asset manager Investcorp has backed Middle Eastern logistics startup TruKKer by leading the pre-initial public offering round to raise $100 million. 

Investcorp led the funding round by investing $51 million, alongside new and existing investors who cumulatively invested $49 million, according to a press release. 

Trukker is considering a listing on several exchanges over the next two to three years including Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul, a Bloomberg report revealed. 

“We are seeing a lot of interest in pre-IPO rounds as scale-ups secure greater market share and more Saudi businesses prove themselves successful on a national and regional basis,” said Hazem Ben-Gacem, co-CEO of Investcorp. 

He added: “Trukker is just one example of the kind of company that we believe will prove attractive to institutional investors as the Saudi ecosystem matures, and our Pre-IPO fund will focus on exactly these kinds of high-growth businesses.” 

This investment is part of the recently launched Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP, targeting equity growth capital investments across a range of companies primarily based in the Kingdom with the potential to access the capital markets within three years.

Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

Waffa Wael & Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Almost two-thirds of Saudis consider themselves regular gamers, as the Kingdom’s gaming sector continues to flourish, according to Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation. 

While speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 7, Prince Faisal said Saudi Arabia has undergone an amazing journey in the esporting sector over the last five years and has a strong community within the Kingdom. 

“In a population of 34 million Saudis, 63 percent or 21 million consider themselves gamers. This is a community of young gamers,” said Prince Faisal. 

During his speech, Prince Faisal noted that gaming is unifying human beings irrespective of their backgrounds.

“One of my favorite things about gaming is that you first introduce yourself to someone using your gaming skills, and not history, religion, color of skin, background, or gender,” he added.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia is set to enter the global stage in the esporting sector, as the Kingdom has all the necessary resources to elevate the industry on an international scale. 

“The community is there. We have the ability to compete. We have shown that we can host some of the largest events. Young men and women have earned the right to compete on the global stage,” he further said. 

He added: “This young community and population are really striving to take their place on the global stage. The ultimate goal is to have Saudi Arabia move on a natural path on the global pathway for games and esports.” 

Prince Faisal noted that counties like the US, South Korea, Japan, and China are dominating the gaming industry now, and soon, Saudi Arabia’s name will be also mentioned in the list of those countries which have a strong esports sector. 

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for the Saudi gaming consumption. 

