OPEC+ decisions aim to ensure market stability, says Saudi energy minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the oil producers’ organization and its allies does not target prices or price ranges. File
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the oil producers' organization and its allies does not target prices or price ranges.
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC+ decisions aim to ensure market stability, says Saudi energy minister

OPEC+ decisions aim to ensure market stability, says Saudi energy minister
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: OPEC+ recent decision to cut production targets was aimed at supporting the market and ensuring its stability, the Saudi Press Agency quoted Saudi energy minister as telling Energy Intelligence.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the oil producers’ organization and its allies does not target prices or price ranges. “Its aim is to support market stability and supply and demand balance.”

Oil prices tumbled back to pre-war levels Wednesday as recession fears returned to the forefront. 

“We are seeing mixed signals in relation to economic growth from different parts of the world, and there has been a tendency toward exaggeration in some of the negative analyses of the global economic situation,” Prince Abdulaziz was quoted as saying.

Commenting on the market volatility, the Saudi energy minister reiterated that “there is a self-perpetuating vicious circle in the paper market of extreme volatility and very thin liquidity.”

He said: “This cycle is exacerbated by speculative reports and analysis about demand destruction, possible return of large supply volumes, and measures related to price caps, embargoes and sanctions.”

Topics: OPEC+ Saudi Arabia Oil

Saudi Arabia's robust digital infrastructure boon for gaming industry, Spoilz CEO says 

Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure boon for gaming industry, Spoilz CEO says 
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz
Waffa Wael

Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure boon for gaming industry, Spoilz CEO says 

Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure boon for gaming industry, Spoilz CEO says 
Updated 16 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure will help the gaming industry grow, said Musab Al-Malki, CEO of Spoilz.

“Now 5G (network) covers half of Saudi Arabia. So, having this speed of internet and very strong digital infrastructure, we support game developers to work remotely, not even in one central hub,” the head of the Saudi-based gaming platform said.

Speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, Al-Malki also highlighted the importance of NEOM, which “involves rich culture, history and over 4,000 years of rich content.”

He said that due to the use of advanced technology Saudi Arabia, in general, and particularly NEOM, offers great opportunities for local and international developers.

Aziza Al-Ahmadi, CEO and founder of Dubai-based Bods Bunny Games, also described NEOM as a “futuristic project.”

Al-Ahmadi said that the region deserves a gaming hub. She said Saudi Arabia, particularly NEOM, will fill in the gap in the region.

The Next World Forum — Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

 In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and Esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for Saudi gaming consumption. 

Topics: Nextwrld Saudi Arabia Digital infrastructure 5G

Saudi Arabia's NDF approves $79.8m to support esports

Saudi Arabia’s NDF approves $79.8m to support esports
Updated 46 min 17 sec ago
Waffa Wael

Saudi Arabia’s NDF approves $79.8m to support esports

Saudi Arabia’s NDF approves $79.8m to support esports
Updated 46 min 17 sec ago
Waffa Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund on Wednesday approved a grant worth SR300 million ($79.8 million) to finance the gaming and esports sector in cooperation with the Saudi Esports Federation and the Ignite program. 

It is the first phase of the NDF’s initiatives to support the promising sector, said Najlaa Aljami, finance programs executive director at NDF. 

Aljami was speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Products and financing solutions will be announced by the end of 2022, the official added. 

The program aims to provides financing solutions to entrepreneurs in the gaming sector through banks and other institutions affiliate with the NDF. 

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

Topics: Nextwrld Saudi Arabia NDF industry eSports gaming

Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project

Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project

Saudi Arabia awards Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros Al-Khunayqiyah mining project
Updated 07 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The consortium of Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros. won the license for the exploration of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Khunayqiyah mining site project, where zinc and copper deposits are estimated at around 26 million tons, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said on Wednesday.

The ministry awarded the license for SR252 million  ($ 67 million) after a four-day electronic auction.

Three consortiums were shortlisted for the project which included Alara Ventures and the Tasnim Group Co.; the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. and Ivanhoe Electric Co.; and Moxico Resources and Ajlan & Bros.  Mining Co. 

The Al-Khunayqiyah mining project has four separate mineral bodies rich in copper and zinc. 

In an exclusive interview with Arab News earlier, Abdulrahman AlBelushi, head of the Mining Strategy Department at the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resource, said that exploration at the mining site will begin soon after the signing of the license agreement. 

AlBelushi added that Saudi Arabia has been conducting auctions in the mining sector in a very transparent manner, which is why international mining firms are interested in the Kingdom. 

He also said the 138 sq. km. Muhaddad mine project will be launched for tendering by the fourth quarter of this year. 

 

Topics: Mining Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic
Updated 07 September 2022
AFP

DOHA: Qatar will reopen the mothballed Doha International Airport next week, airlines said on Wednesday, ahead of the 2022 World Cup that is expected to draw more than a million visitors.

The Doha airport has been in semi-retirement since it was replaced in 2014 by the nearby Hamad International Airport, which has since become a major hub in parallel with the growth of flag carrier Qatar Airways.

Qatari authorities did not comment on the move from Hamad back to Doha airport, but Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways, the UAE’s flydubai, Oman’s SalamAir and Turkey’s Pegasus Airlines have begun selling tickets to Doha airport from Sept. 15.

It is currently mainly being used for flights by Qatar’s royal family and VIPs along with its air force.

Hamad International Airport was used by 3 million passengers in June alone and 8.42 million in the second quarter of 2022, a figure which the civil aviation authority said was 18 percent higher than the first three months of the year.

It is also undergoing expansion that will see capacity increased to 58 million passengers a year.

But with 150,000 people a day expected to arrive during the peak days of the World Cup, which starts Nov. 20 and will last four weeks.

Low-cost carrier Jazeera Airways said on its website that from next Thursday “all of our regular Doha flights will be temporarily moved to Doha International Airport.”

In a message to passengers, the airline said the change was “following the instructions of Qatar Civil Aviation Authority” and would last until Dec. 30.

During the tournament, only fans with tickets will be allowed into the Gulf state.

Organizers announced earlier this year that several Gulf airlines — from Dubai, Oman, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia — would run more than 100 daily shuttles into Doha airport during the tournament.

Passengers on those flights will go through immigration checks on departure to reduce delays in Doha. They will be asked to return the same day after watching their match.

Topics: aviation Qatar Airport

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Abdelaziz
RAYANA ALQUBALI 

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Updated 07 September 2022
Dana Abdelaziz RAYANA ALQUBALI 

RIYADH: The Saudi Venture Capital Co. has invested in over 30 funds that have backed more than 570 startups in the Kingdom since its inception, the CEO Nabeel Koshak has revealed. 

While speaking at the Next World Forum in Riyadh on Sept. 7, Koshak said the company was established during the fourth quarter of 2018 to stimulate venture investment in Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East and North Africa region. 

“We witnessed actually the last year two sectorial focus funds that will be backed on fintech and health-tech,” Koshak said. 

“The time is prime to explore also, backing the backers, VC funds and angel investors investing in this evolving and emerging sector which is esports and gaming,” he added. 

The CEO said the company received a couple of notifications from local, regional and international funds that they want to invest in gaming and esports in Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region. 

“And I think we are now untapping the potential of these investments to happen more and more with an organic natural growth of the sector specifically,” he added. 

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed is hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brings together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, along with featuring a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

In January, a report from Boston Consulting Group predicted that Saudi Arabia is expected to take a leading role in the gaming and esports industry as consumption is projected to reach $6.8 billion by 2030, up from $959 million in 2020. 

The report expected an average annual compounded growth rate of 22 percent for the Saudi gaming consumption. 

On Tuesday, the Saudi Venture Capital Co. invested in Jordan-based venture capital firm Propeller — which specializes in funding early stage software-as-a-service, enterprise software and cloud infrastructure startups.

The move comes within the company’s program to invest in funds and stimulating startups, especially in their early stages, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The value of investment was not specified.

Topics: Nextwrld Saudi Venture Capital Co.

