Russian strikes on Syria's Idlib province kill 7: monitor

Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor
Smoke billows following a Russian airstrike on the western outskirts of the mostly rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib, in September 2020. (AFP/File)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor

Russian strikes on Syria’s Idlib province kill 7: monitor
  • At least four of those killed in the strikes were civilians
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Russian airstrikes on Syria’s last major rebel bastion, the northwestern province of Idlib, killed seven people and wounded 15 on Thursday, a Britain-based war monitoring group said.
At least four of those killed in the strikes that hit a stone quarry and a nearby home west of Idlib city were civilians, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights which was seeking to identify the other three casualties.

Topics: Syria Idlib Russian airstrikes

Satellite photos: Israel attack damages Syria airport runway

Satellite photos: Israel attack damages Syria airport runway
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Satellite photos: Israel attack damages Syria airport runway

Satellite photos: Israel attack damages Syria airport runway
  • Aleppo International Airport’s single east-west runway bore three new craters
  • Syria, like many Middle East nations, has dual-use airports that include civilian and military sides
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

DUBAI: An Israeli strike on a Syrian airport tore large craters in three spots on the facility’s runway, again closing the airfield after a strike days earlier also halted traffic, satellite images analyzed Thursday by The Associated Press show.
The strike Tuesday on Aleppo International Airport comes as Israel continues to strike what it describes as Iranian weapons shipments into Syria to support its long-embattled President Bashar Assad in his country’s grinding war.
The satellite images from Planet Labs PBC taken Wednesday show the airport’s single east-west runway bore three new craters. Vehicles and workers surrounded the two of the craters while the one furthest east had no traffic near it.
Images taken earlier Wednesday morning also showed a fire burning and smoke rising from the grasslands just south of the airport at part of its military complex there. A photo later taken after 2 p.m. showed the fire had apparently stopped burning, though it had charged much of the grassland. It wasn’t immediately clear if the fire was connected to the Israeli strike.
Syria, like many Middle East nations, has dual-use airports that include civilian and military sides. Flights at the airport have been disrupted by the attack.
A crater left after an Aug. 31 attack by Israel on the airport appeared filled by asphalt.
In a statement Wednesday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said the attack caused serious “material damage to the airport runway and put it out of service.”
Israel, “with this dangerous escalation, are once again threatening peace and security in the region, endangering and terrifying the lives of civilians, and threatening the safety of civil aviation in Syria and the region,” the ministry said.
Israel has not acknowledged the attack, which Syrian officials described as coming from missiles fired over the Mediterranean Sea west of its port city of Latakia.
Israel has said it will target Iranian weapons shipments to Syria, targeted as part of a long running shadow war between Tehran and Israel. Iran, as well as Lebanon’s allied Hezbollah militant group, has been crucial to Assad remaining in power since the war began in his country amid the 2011 Arab Spring.
Syrian passenger flights between Aleppo and Damascus, the country’s two largest cities, only resumed in February 2020 after years of war.
The strike comes as tensions across the wider Mideast remain high as negotiations over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers hang in the balance.

Topics: Israel Syria

Gazans caught between hope and mistrust as Israel offers work

Gazans caught between hope and mistrust as Israel offers work
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Gazans caught between hope and mistrust as Israel offers work

Gazans caught between hope and mistrust as Israel offers work
  • Workers can earn 10 times what they make in Gaza
  • Some workers also complain that the permits do not give them many normal employment rights
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

GAZA: Days after the end of a brief bout of fighting last month, Gazan workers were already returning to work across the border under a permit scheme launched as part of Israel’s strategy of using economic inducements to help stabilize the volatile enclave.
For those lucky enough to obtain a permit, a job in Israel can bring in 10 times what they could earn at home, a powerful incentive in an impoverished area where 2.3 million people live squeezed into a narrow coastal strip.
“I have paid my debts, renovated the house and brought some things I had needed,” said Omar Abu Sidu, 31, who has been working in a car wash company in the southern Israeli town of Sderot for the past six months.
According to the World Bank, unemployment in Gaza runs at about 50 percent and more than half the population lives in poverty, exacerbated by repeated bursts of fighting and a years-long economic blockade imposed by both Israel and Egypt.
The application process for permits is often tangled up between offices run by the Islamist Hamas movement and the official Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza in 2007 but which deals with Israeli authorities on the issue.
Some workers also complain that the permits do not give them many normal employment rights, including pensions and accident compensation insurance.
But that has done little to curb demand and the Hamas-run Labour Ministry in Gaza said it had received 100,000 applications for permits since March, when it began to be involved in the application process.
“It has made a big difference,” Abu Sidu said, who had arrived several hours early to go back across the Erez crossing into Israel, where he earns 350-400 shekels ($102-$117) a day, compared with the 40 shekels ($11.60) he was making in Gaza.
The permits were introduced as part of Israel’s twin strategy of enforcing military control while offering some economic benefits to reduce tensions following an 11-day war last year with Hamas, which controls Gaza.
UNCERTAINTY REMAINS
As well as the permits, which analysts say bring in around 7 million shekels ($2 million) a day into Gaza’s economy, Israel has also promised further loosening of economic restrictions, depending on positive signs from Hamas.
Aware of the economic benefits to Gazans but wary of being trapped into making concessions to what Palestinians see as the occupying power, Ehab Al-Ghsain, the Hamas-appointed deputy of the Labour Ministry said Israel’s demands “will not influence our political positions.”
Israeli officials say the permits have forced Gaza’s rulers in Hamas to face a choice between maintaining their fundamental opposition to Israel and giving Palestinians access to well-paying jobs.
“The leadership in Gaza must take a decision,” said Moshe Tetro, head of the Israeli military’s Coordination and Liaison Unit with Gaza. “Do they want civil and economic openness or devastation and destruction?“
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who faces a re-election battle in November, said the government may increase the number of permits to 20,000 from some 15,000 at present.
Any further increase would depend on Hamas agreeing to return the remains of missing Israeli soldiers believed to have been killed in Gaza.
For Gazans on the street, the political dispute leaves them exposed to both sudden and unpredictable border closures by Israel and an opaque and difficult-to-understand application process.
“I applied a year ago,” said Hussein Nabhan, a 33-year-old father of six. “Some people applied one or two months ago and they got permits, but we don’t have connections,” he said.
Both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority separately deny there are any bribes or the influence of connections in how people are selected to obtain the permits.
Even for those who navigate the process successfully, much uncertainty remains and while the benefits are welcome, workers are constantly aware that they can be withdrawn at any time.
Last month’s fighting between Israel and the militant Islamic Jihad faction was limited in scope and there was no full blown confrontation with Hamas. But after at least six bouts of conflict since Israel evacuated its forces from Gaza in 2005, there is constant awareness that things can change quickly.
“When there is an escalation, we fear we might not be issued permits again and that we would stop working. We’re on our toes all the time,” said Abu Sidu. ($1 = 3.4258 shekels)

Topics: Israel Gaza work permits

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister's home

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home

Bomb detonates at Hezbollah-backed minister’s home
  • The statement did not report any casualties or further details
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A bomb detonated outside of a Hezbollah-backed Lebanese minister’s home on Thursday in the eastern Bekaa valley.
The press office of caretaker Public Works Minister Ali Hamieh said in a statement that the explosive wrapped in electrical wires was detonated in his garden outside his home in the village of Taraya.
The statement did not report any casualties or further details.
Hamieh’s spokesperson did not immediately reply to The Associated Press’ inquiry about the incident.
Security forces are currently investigating the matter.
Crime rates are usually higher in the eastern Bekaa valley than in other parts of Lebanon. Violent crime has soared across the crisis-hit country as it continues to suffer from an economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier

Palestinian teen shot dead after alleged attack on Israeli soldier
  • Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable
  • The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios
Updated 08 September 2022
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian teen in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian officials said, after the military said he hit a soldier in the face with a hammer.
The military said the soldier was lightly wounded. It provided a photo of the hammer and a knife, which it said was also in the Palestinian’s possession. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the death, near the village of Baytin, and identified the teen as Haitham Mubarak, 17. It had no details about the circumstances behind his death.
Rights groups accuse Israeli forces of using excessive force in their dealings with the Palestinians, without being held accountable. The military says they contend with complex, life-threatening scenarios.
The violence was the latest in a string of incidents this week that has seen deadly confrontations between soldiers and Palestinians. Israel has been carrying out nightly arrest raids in West Bank cities, towns and villages since a spate of attacks against Israelis in the spring killed 19 people.
Israeli fire has killed dozens of Palestinians during that time, making it the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016.
The Israeli military says the vast majority of those killed were militants or stone-throwers who endangered the soldiers. But several civilians have also been killed during Israel’s monthslong operation, including a veteran journalist and a lawyer who apparently drove unwittingly into a battle zone. Some local youths who took to the streets in response to the invasion of their neighborhoods have also been killed.
Israel says the arrest raids are meant to dismantle militant networks that have embedded themselves. The Palestinians say the operations are aimed at maintaining Israel’s 55-year military occupation of territories they want for an independent state.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war and the Palestinians seek those territories for a future state.

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review

Israel rebuffs US call for West Bank tactics review
  • ‘No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us, when we are the ones fighting for our lives’
  • Israel has stepped up its incursions into the West Bank since a wave of deadly Palestinian attacks
Updated 08 September 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel signaled opposition on Wednesday to US calls to review rules of engagement in the occupied West Bank as it pressed on with a near-daily series of operations against militants in the area in which dozens of Palestinians have been killed.
“No one will dictate our rules of engagement to us, when we are the ones fighting for our lives,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at a military ceremony in Haifa, echoing earlier remarks by Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
The State Department said on Tuesday that Washington will urge Israel to review rules of engagement practices after its military concluded that Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was likely shot unintentionally by an Israeli soldier.
The Palestinians have accused Israel of deliberately targeting Abu Akleh, who was killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli raid in the Palestinian militant stronghold city Jenin. Israel denies this.
“Israel has expressed sorrow over the journalist’s death. It was a tragedy that transpired in an incident in which there was heavy enemy fire ... The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) never intentionally shoots at innocent people,” Lapid said.
Israel has stepped up its incursions into the West Bank since a wave of deadly Palestinian street attacks in Israeli cities. In the latest such raid, on Wednesday, Israeli troops killed a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
As part of near-nightly security sweeps, the army carried out arrests and searches in several locations, including the village of Tubas, where it said an improvised explosive device was thrown and shots were fired at soldiers, who returned fire.
Islamic Jihad claimed the man killed, Younis Tayeh, as a member and said he had died during clashes. Tayeh’s family denied he had taken part and said he was crossing the street when shot.
In a separate incident, the military said a Palestinian used a hammer to attack a soldier who “responded with live fire and neutralized the suspect.”
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem collapsed in 2014.
The diplomatic stagnation has contributed to erosion of the credibility of the US-backed Palestinian Authority (PA), which has limited self-rule and security control in the West Bank.
Gantz said the PA should do more to rein in militants. “The spread of weapons and lack of governance are harming both the Palestinian people and the Palestinian Authority itself,” Gantz said.
The Palestine Liberation Organization’s Wasel Abu Youssef described Gantz’s remarks as “desperate.” “Israel alone bears the responsibility for the daily killings of our people,” he said.

Topics: Israel West Bank US Yair Lapid

