You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Bahraini branch will hold all the product range offered in Jarir Bookstore. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwyrn

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-headquartered Jarir Marketing Co., better known as Jarir Bookstore, has opened its first-ever branch in Bahrain with an SR28 million ($7.5 million) investment.

Encompassing an area of 4,308 square meters, the new showroom brings the number of Jarir Bookstores inside and outside the Kingdom to 68, according to a bourse filing.

Located in Manama city, the Bahraini branch will hold all the product range offered in Jarir Bookstore.

Jarir expects the expansion to have an impact on its financial statements for the current quarter.

Listed on the Saudi Exchange, Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies.

It has operations across Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, further to the latest addition of Bahrain.

For the first half of 2022, the retailer reported a 6 percent drop in profit on the back of lower sales.

Its net profit dropped to SR428 million from SR457 million in the same period a year earlier.

This came as revenues slipped by 5.5 percent to SR4.3 billion, due to lower sales from smartphones and accessories, and computers and their supplies.

Jarir added that it saw an increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased spending on advertisements, however, the adverse impact of such an increase was mitigated by the gain of SR10 million from the sale of the company's property in Khobar.

The company also proposed a dividend payout of SR1.45 per share, totaling SR174 million, for the second quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi bookstore

Related

Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales
Update Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares fall after profits drop to $114m in H1 
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares fall after profits drop to $114m in H1 

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector

Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed a cooperation agreement with Oman to enhance joint work in the maritime transport sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The agreement aims to facilitate the smooth movement of commercial ships, develop economic relations between the two countries and contribute to raising the efficiency of maritime transport services.

It also seeks to facilitate technology transfer and encourage maritime studies and training, contributing to the industry's localization. 

In July, Saudi Arabia’s cabinet approved a cooperation agreement between the government and Iraq in the field of maritime transport. 

Also in June, Saudi Arabia, represented by the Transport General Authority, signed a joint maritime transport cooperation agreement with the Department of Maritime Affairs in Djibouti.

Last year, Saudi Arabia made progress in maritime connectivity at the regional level, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development report for the third quarter of 2021.

The Kingdom achieved 70.68 points in the Maritime Connectivity Index, which is the highest in the region, said the report.

Topics: Saudi Oman maritime

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn

Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Updated 6 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar’s Public Works Authority, known as Ashghal, has awarded a $1.48 billion public-private partnership contract for the development, design, build, finance and procurement of a 150,000 cubic meter per day sewage treatment work. 

Touted to be the country’s first sewage treatment PPP project, Ashghal awarded the contract to a consortium comprising Metito, Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co., and Gulf Investment Corp. 

Located in the areas of Al Wakrah and Al Wukair, the scope of work for the consortium also includes the delivery of Kahramaa facilities, including a primary substation, initial commissioning, performance acceptance testing, and 25 years of operations and maintenance. 

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar’s prime minister and minister of interior, who attended the signing ceremony said that the project is a culmination of the state’s efforts to consolidate the partnership between the public and private sectors. 

“Metito has been closely working with its Qatari stakeholders, developing projects since 1987, and being awarded this contract alongside our partners is a great honor and a testament to our commitment to play a leading role in enabling Qatar to achieve its ambitious water agenda,” said Mutaz Ghandour, chairman and CEO of Metito. 

The Al Wakrah and Al Wukair STW project will progress in line with Qatar’s Vision 2030 which aims to streamline water consumption and encourage the use of unconventional water resources.

Abdul Aziz Al Attiya, chairman of Al Attiyah Motors & Trading Co. said, “We are the largest shareholder in this consortium, which means providing an effective contribution to the capital, in addition to our decades-long experience working within Qatar.” 

Rami Ghandour, managing director of Metito, revealed that his company and its partners will invest the equity required for the project. 

“Through our experts, access to global resources, and extensive knowledge of the local Qatari requirements and specifications, we are confident we are absolutely the right partner to develop this strategic project,” added Ghandour. 

Topics: Qatar ppp Projects

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says
Updated 41 min ago
Zeina Zbibo

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says

Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says
Updated 41 min ago
Zeina Zbibo

DUBAI: Founded in 1907, Damas Jewellery is one of the leading jewelers in the Middle East.

After joining the house as chairman and CEO in April 2020, Luc Perramond turned, restructured and repositioned the business to create a leaner organization.

A shift in consumer preferences increased during the pandemic and was accompanied by a change for the brand and the industry. 

“The future is with strong brands,” said Perramond. “People want brands and the safety of a brand umbrella. They want the emotional connection and the brand to stand behind their products.”

A design-led jewelry house, Damas is one of the few brands from the region to compete with international labels such as Cartier and Bulgari. The company’s competitive advantage lies in its positioning, enabling it to cater to a broader customer base. Damas operates 150 stores across the Gulf region, with close to 3 million customers in the Middle East.

One of the brand’s most successful collections is Alif, the first letter of the Arabic alphabet. Launched in October 2021, Alif was created to recognize the Arab women representing the region’s future. 

In that spirit, Damas brought together women of substance who stood out for their achievements in sports, business and politics, highlighting their capabilities and role in a changing society. 

The brand’s current ambassador is Lebanese actress Nadine Njeim.

“We are jewelers, and our clients are all women. We need to understand our customers,” Perramond said. “Nonetheless, preserving the brand identity and building its DNA goes through empowering women in-house as well.”

Damas saw its women participation rate increase in the region, particularly in Saudi Arabia, up from 13 percent recorded in 2020 to 35 percent in 2022.

Damas’ aim is to be recognized as the leading house of jewelry design in the Middle East and be “the alternative to international brands, the go-to for all the Arabs across the region,” Perramond said.

Dynamics of the luxury market 

Globally, the luxury market across its various segments has been resilient in the past six months, despite the rise in inflation, as it continues to target customers with higher disposable income.

In the Middle East, the industry is expected to grow faster than in Europe. Dubai is a magnet for high-net-worth individuals, with “around 4,000 millionaires expected to visit the emirate in 2022. The offer of luxury brands in Dubai is strong, and the economic environment is favorable,” Perramond said.

Damas operates 20 stores in Saudi Arabia and is planning to increase its footprint in Jeddah and Riyadh. The latter, growing at a double-digit pace in line with Vision 2030, is home to Damas’ flagship store. 

“Saudi Arabia will be the fastest-growing market in luxury in the next five years in the region,” Perramond said, with Damas’ next frontier being Egypt, a country where “we have a long history and the brand is recognized, but we need to rebuild it.”

Lab-grown versus mined diamonds

Lab-grown diamonds will be part of the future of the diamond business. Already an important phenomenon in the US, particularly over the past 10 years, it is also gaining popularity in Europe and the Middle East. 

Damas launched a collection last year called GAIA, made with lab-grown diamonds, which will have a second launch in October 2022.

“Lab-grown is real and certified diamonds. We need to raise consumer awareness on this front due to existent misunderstandings,” Perramond said, highlighting the benefits of this type of diamond, including more ethical production processes. 

Lab-grown diamonds are about 40 percent cheaper than mined diamonds, attracting more customers, not only millennials but also a customer base looking for safer, more sustainable products.

“Lab-grown will not compete with mined diamonds. Rather, they are going to enlarge the market,” he said.

Marketing strategy

“Around 75 percent of the customers in the business look for information online and decide before going to the store. There is a culture of shopping in malls in the Middle East,” Perramond said.

Reaching customers from the comfort of their homes is a continuing challenge for the jeweler to grow its market share through an omnichannel strategy and relying on influencer marketing.

Damas has adopted a digital-focused strategy, allocating 80 percent of its investment to digital. The jeweler counts more than 1.2 million followers on social media, growing its follower base by 20 percent a year. 

“We generate an engagement of quality, and we are currently leaders in terms of ‘noise’ and #1 on Snapchat in Saudi Arabia for jewelry,” Perramond said. 

The group represents international brands in the region, such as Mikimoto, Graff and Djula, for which Damas is working with the Kuwaiti influencer, Ahood.

Damas’ CEO stressed the importance of trust as the key to success in the business.

“Jewelry is an ongoing event, where you need to follow your clients and to be present during every moment of their life,” he said.

Topics: Damas Jewellery

Related

UAE’s Jawhara Jewellery bags Consumer Friendly Company certificate
Corporate News
UAE’s Jawhara Jewellery bags Consumer Friendly Company certificate

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell

Saudi stock markets slide on declining oil prices: Closing bell
Updated 41 min 24 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index continued to suffer losses due to the continuing decline in oil prices.

TASI ended the week’s final trading session on Thursday 0.25 percent lower to reach 11,834, while the parallel market Nomu edged down 0.44 percent at 20,438.

Saudi oil giant Aramco fell 0.95 percent, while Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. declined 1.37 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the country’s biggest lender, saw its share price fall by 1.93 percent, while Saudi British Bank decreased by 0.12 percent.

Al Rajhi, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, closed flat at SR85.7 ($22.8), while Alinma Bank advanced 1.96 percent.

Saudi telecom operator Etihad Etisalat Co. traded flat at SR37, following an order for its former executives to pay SR1.23 billion ($328 million) for committing misleading actions.

Zain KSA rose 1.77 percent, after two no-objection letters were issued by the Communications and Information Technology Commission for the purchase of tower sites by the Public Investment Fund, Prince Saud bin Fahad, and Sultan Holding.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. led the gainers with 5.32 percent gain, followed by Tanmiah Food Co. which rose 4.27 percent.

Saudi Arabian Mining Co., known as Ma'aden, saw its shares decline 2.12 percent.

Banque Saudi Fransi declined 2.57 percent, leading the fallers, while Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co. came next with 2.44 percent decline.

In energy trading, Brent crude futures fell to $88.5 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate traded at $82.6 a barrel, as of 3:27 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: saudi stocks oil prices

Related

TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell
Business & Economy
TASI gains some momentum after falling below 12k points amid recession fears: Opening bell

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet

Dubai’s Emirates invests over $350m in inflight entertainment systems for A350 fleet
Updated 08 September 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai carrier Emirates is all set to invest $350 million to equip its 50-strong fleet of A350s with inflight entertainment systems.

According to a press release, the airline has selected the new Thales’ AVANT Up system for its incoming Airbus A350 aircraft for its incoming fleet which is scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The press release noted that the new inflight entertainment systems will provide a memorable cinematic and personalized passenger experience.

“Emirates has always regarded inflight entertainment as an essential aspect of our onboard experience, and we were in fact the first airline to put personal screens onto every single seat onboard when that was far from the norm over 30 years ago,” said Adel al Redha, Emirates’ chief operating officer.

He added: “Our investment in next-generation Thales systems for our new A350 fleet will further our lead, enabling us to deliver even better experiences to our customers.”

The new entertainment system from Thales is expected to provide an enhanced ‘live’ television offering that provides a broader choice of live television and news in the highest available definition, the carrier added.

According to the press release, the entertainment system will provide 5,000 channels of multi-language content including live TV, movies, TV shows and music hits, along with the world’s first inflight shopping channel.

“At Thales we are proud to partner with Emirates in their mission to Fly Better. Thales’ AVANT Up brings to Emirates the latest consumer technologies and capabilities to the aircraft,” said Yannick Assouad, executive vice president, Thales Avionics.

Emirates is also the first airline in the world to use Thales’ Pulse, a power management technology that will make charging performance unaffected no matter how many users are charging their devices at the same time.

Earlier in August, Emirates revealed that it is investing over $2 billion to boost its inflight customer experience.

According to a statement issued by the airline carrier, the investment includes a program to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, in addition to an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022.

Topics: Emirates Airline

Related

Emirates carried over 10m passengers this summer
Business & Economy
Emirates carried over 10m passengers this summer

Latest updates

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Venice
Red Sea Film Festival co-sponsors amfAR gala in Venice
Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Saudi Arabia, Oman partner to enhance joint work in maritime transport sector
Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Qatar awards its first PPP sewage treatment project at $1.48bn
Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says
Damas Jewellery set to expand footprint in Saudi Arabia, CEO says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.