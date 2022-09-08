You are here

  • Home
  • US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA

Crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 2 to 427.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 250,000-barrel drop.
Crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 2 to 427.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 250,000-barrel drop.
Short Url

https://arab.news/9fwuu

Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: US crude stockpiles surged by nearly 9 million barrels last week due to a combination of increased imports and ongoing releases from government emergency reserves, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 8.8 million barrels in the week to Sept. 2 to 427.2 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 250,000-barrel drop.

The US imported roughly 6.8 million barrels of crude per day in the most recent week while exports dropped, and a release of another 7.5 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve also boosted commercial stocks.

The releases, which have shrunk the SPR to its lowest in nearly four decades, are set to end in October and production growth may not be enough to prevent balances from shrinking. US crude output has steadied at 12.1 million bpd.

Refinery crude runs fell by 309,000 bpd in the last week, and utilization rates fell by 1.8 percentage points to 90.9 percent of overall capacity, largely due to a sharp drop in Midwest refining.

Gasoline stocks rose by 333,000 barrels in the week to 214.8 million barrels. Overall gasoline product supplied, a proxy for demand, was 8.8 million bpd over the last four weeks, down 8 percent from the year-ago period.

“This crude build is showing how the market is softening. The refinery utilization has been cut materially over the past few weeks as we’re down 900,000 bpd year on year for gasoline demand,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 95,000 barrels. Refiners have been trying to rebuild distillate inventories in anticipation of winter demand, while also satisfying purchases from overseas buyers, particularly in Europe.

Net US crude imports rose by 1.36 million barrels per day, EIA said.

Oil prices rose modestly on the data. US crude was up 1.7 percent to $83.33 a barrel while Brent gained 0.9 percent to $88.83 a barrel. 

Topics: US Oil crude Brent WTI

Related

Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude climbs; UK to announce dozens of oil licenses; India’s August fuel demand rises

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government

Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: E-commerce firms must give easier access to refunds, greater delivery choices, and more payment options under a range of initiatives announced by Saudi Arabia in a bid to improve the sector. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has launched 10 areas of reform following a survey of 6,000 customers in the Kingdom, according to Argaam.

The research revealed that the sector faces four major challenges, including unclear warranty and maintenance policies, a lack of delivery service in some areas, a delay in processing complaints, and a failure to refund money on time to consumers.

The ministry’s first of the 10 initiatives is to require online stores to include all warranty information and to communicate with the product agent at the time of purchase.

The ministry also asked ecommerce outlets to gradually expand the geographical coverage of delivery to all regions in Saudi Arabia, instead of just the main cities.

Businesses must increase the variety of shipping options so that shipments are delivered without delay. Also, the stores must accept a variety of payment methods, including Mada, credit cards, etc.

E-stores are required to offer technical systems for managing and following up on refunds as part of the ministry's initiative.

Consumers should also be guided on how to cancel orders, and the procedure should not cause confusion in their minds.

E-stores are mandated to submit periodic reports containing performance measurement indicators to the Ministry of Commerce, as well as awareness campaigns to educate consumers.

The ministry urged that the online stores produce videos explaining the features and how to use its products.

The e-stores have also been instructed to develop systems for retrieving and replacing items with the help of technology.

The ministry is working to ensure the quality of services provided by the sector, boost consumer confidence and satisfaction, and improve regular communication and follow-up on the stores' performance.

Saudi Arabia ranks 27th in e-commerce revenue with $7.7 billion in 2021, ahead of Belgium and behind Norway.

The Saudi Arabian e-commerce market contributed 17 percent to the worldwide growth rate of 15 percent in 2021.

Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market value is forecast to exceed SR50 billion by 2025, according to analysis.

 

Topics: e-commerce Ministry of commerce

Related

The Middle East and North Africa’s 10 most funded e-commerce startups
Business & Economy
The Middle East and North Africa’s 10 most funded e-commerce startups

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements

MENA private capital industry surges further with tech advancements
Updated 19 min 44 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: The Middle East and North Africa region and its neighboring South Asian market have seen an expansion in private capital investment as technological opportunities arise.

The region’s global digital revolution has caused growth in the its private capital industry over the past few years, according to the 2022 MENA Data Insight report published by the Global Private Capital Association. 

Capital investments in the region had been declining up until recently as a result of weak returns and misuse of the first generation of funds. 

Ever since the global digital revolution gained momentum a few years ago, the innovation hubs of the Middle East saw significant growth. 

The COVID-19 pandemic played a critical role in accelerating the technological opportunities on which private equity investors relied on. 

“The largest private equity PE deal in the region on record was in the tech space: Blackstone Group acquired UAE-based technology and visa outsourcing services company VFS Global for $1.1b in May 2022,” stated the report. 

Governments in the region have been supporting the wave of technological advancements by monetizing legacy assets. 

This enables governments to invest in the local startup ecosystem as well as diversify middle eastern economies away from oil and gas. 

The largest recorded number of private equity investments deals between 2020 and the first half of 2022 were in the healthcare industry. 

“Investment activity in the healthcare sector has been driven by deals for regional and global platforms launched from Dubai, home to the world’s first medical free zone,” stated the report. 

Private capital investment into the MENA region’s healthcare, healthtech and pharmacies amounted to around $2 billion in the period between 2015 and 2022. 

Despite the inclined healthcare investment activity, the demand for essential services has yet to be met. 

Southeast Asia, a region with similar population levels, has raised over $7.4 billion through healthcare companies in the same timeframe.

The region’s venture capital investment activity also portrayed growth in recent years, with startups raising a record $1.1 billion. 

“Startups from the region’s top innovation hubs – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt – together represent 89% of capital invested in MENA VC since the beginning of 2020,” according to the report. 

An aggregate of $199 million worth of capital invested was recorded in the first half of 2022, compared to $66 million two years earlier. 

The growth of Venture Capital was mainly led by fintech startups since 2020, with Bahrain’s crypto platform Rain in the lead raising $110 million Series B in January of this year.

The Fintech market alone has made up for 23 percent of Venture Capital investment in the past two years, indicating larger demand for digital payments, crypto investments and BNPL options. 

The report added that, “Middle East sovereign wealth funds have emerged as amongst the world’s most consequential investors, with trillions of dollars under management combined, a number that continues to grow amidst the current energy crisis.”

The above-mentioned investors have been adopting more advanced tech techniques in making their decisions, as well as building teams to manage internal direct investments.

“Since COVID-19, SWFs have also poured into tech companies that are contributing to the global digital revolution,” added the report.

Topics: private capital investment Global Private Capital Association

Related

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
Business & Economy
MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum

Saudi Arabia showcases its gaming might at Next World Forum
Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia showcased the strength and potential of its gaming industry during the two-day esports and gaming summit, the Next World Forum, held on Sept. 7 and 8, as the Kingdom prepares to enter the global stage with 21 million gamers.  

Held in Riyadh, the event saw international gaming experts and creators besides several eminent personalities including Prince Faisal bin Bandar, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, and Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of Saudi Arabia’s Communications and Information Technology Commission, talking about the growth and aspirations of the esports sector in the Kingdom. 

While speaking at the summit, Prince Faisal bin Bandar said that Saudi Arabia has undergone an amazing journey in the esport sector over the last five years and has a strong community within the Kingdom. 

“In a population of 34 million Saudis, 63 percent or 21 million consider themselves gamers. This is a community of young gamers,” said Prince Faisal.

Prince Faisal noted that Saudi Arabia will soon be among the list of gaming powerhouses in the world which includes the US, Japan, South Korea and China. 

On the sidelines of the event, Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund approved a grant worth SR300 million ($79.8 million) to finance the gaming and esports sector in cooperation with the Saudi Esports Federation and the Ignite program. 

Also, the forum witnessed the conclusion of a partnership agreement between the Korea e-Sports Association and the Saudi Esports Federation.

CITC Governor Al-Tamimi said that 89 percent of the Saudi population are gamers and added that the gaming market in the Kingdom is expected to expand by more than 250 percent in the next eight years.

He also added that the gaming sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product will increase 50 times by 2030. 

Gaming and NEOM

During the opening day, NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr noted that the gaming business is a base economy in Saudi Arabia with huge potential for returns. 

He revealed that the heart of NEOM’s gaming interests will be housed in The Line, the proposed smart linear city in NEOM which is designed to have no cars, streets, or carbon emissions.

“In the middle of ‘The Line.’ That is where the heart of gaming will be. When you are walking in ‘The Line,’ you will hear the noise of gaming,” he added.

Al-Nasr revealed that NEOM has already started a program to create joint venture partnerships with major international firms to elevate the gaming sector.

NEOM has already partnered with Saudi Arabian media conglomerate MBC to establish the first AAA games development studio. 

During the event, Saudi Venture Capital Co. Nabeel Koshak revealed that the company has backed more than 570 startups in the Kingdom since its inception. 

The second day of the event had several panel discussions with industry experts including Ahmed Al-Bishri, chief operating officer of Saudi Sports Federation; Faisal Binhomran, head of esports, Saudi Esports Federation; JMR Luna, CEO of OG Esports, and Carlos R Ocelote, founding CEO of G2 Esports. 

Most of the experts who attended the forum were enthusiastic about the future of the gaming industry in Saudi Arabia, with many suggesting that the Kingdom has set itself up to be a hub for the gaming industry not only in the region but globally.

The Next World Forum – Gaming & Esports Unleashed was hosted by the Saudi Esports Federation. The forum brought together a host of speakers from across the gaming and esports industries, and it also featured a series of activations, bilateral meetings, and investment opportunities. 

 

Topics: Saudi gaming

Related

Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure boon for gaming industry, Spoilz CEO says 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s robust digital infrastructure boon for gaming industry, Spoilz CEO says 
Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO
Business & Economy
Gaming business a base economy for Saudi Arabia with huge return: NEOM CEO

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
Updated 33 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda

MENA startups see 260% funding increase in August 2022: Wamda
Updated 33 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Startups in the Middle East and North Africa region saw a 260 percent month-on-month increase in funding in August 2022, according to Wamda’s Monthly report.

The sector raised $378 million across 33 deals in August 2022, despite a decrease in the number of agreements.

The region saw a 29 percent increase in the funding amount to $2.2 billion in the first eight months compared to from $1.7 billion recorded during the same period last year.

August saw a huge increase in the amount raised thanks in part to two fintech mega deals: Tabby’s $150 million loan raise and Tamara’s $100 million series B round.

The UAE was ranked the first in the region in terms of funding amount, thanks to Tabby and other startups based in the country securing $233 million.

Saudi Arabia’s startups were the second largest recipient, raising a total $103 million across six deals, followed by Egypt which raised $38 million in funding and was equal to the UAE in terms of deal count.

All funding stages saw an increase in August with pre-seed and seed rounds witnessing the highest deal count, scoring 15 out 33 deals and amounting to $14.5 million.

The fintech sector is still booming, raising 68 percent of the total funding activity in the region, followed by e-commerce which received $32 million in five deals, and in third place is ad-tech.

Software-as-a-Service companies received the most attention in terms of deal count, with six investments aggregating to $16 million.

Saudi-based investors were the most active in the region, participating in ten deals, followed by the UAE with eight deals.

Moreover, startups founded by all-male teams attracted 99 percent of the total funding, while startups founded or co-founded by females were just one percent.

Mergers and acquisitions also increased in the last month, with the UAE-based Huspy acquiring two mortgage brokers, Finance Labs and Just Mortgages, while the UAE’s Cartlow acquired Melltoo.

A couple of startup-focused funds were also launched in August, with Algeria Startup Fund dedicating $411 million to local startups, and G42 launching $10 billion to invest in growth stage companies.

 

 

Topics: startups

Related

Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO
Business & Economy
Saudi Venture Capital backed over 570 startups since its launch, says CEO

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Updated 40 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore opens its first branch in Bahrain
Updated 40 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-headquartered Jarir Marketing Co., better known as Jarir Bookstore, has opened its first-ever branch in Bahrain with an SR28 million ($7.5 million) investment.

Encompassing an area of 4,308 square meters, the new showroom brings the number of Jarir Bookstores inside and outside the Kingdom to 68, according to a bourse filing.

Located in Manama city, the Bahraini branch will hold all the product range offered in Jarir Bookstore.

Jarir expects the expansion to have an impact on its financial statements for the current quarter.

Listed on the Saudi Exchange, Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies.

It has operations across Qatar, the UAE, and Kuwait, further to the latest addition of Bahrain.

For the first half of 2022, the retailer reported a 6 percent drop in profit on the back of lower sales.

Its net profit dropped to SR428 million from SR457 million in the same period a year earlier.

This came as revenues slipped by 5.5 percent to SR4.3 billion, due to lower sales from smartphones and accessories, and computers and their supplies.

Jarir added that it saw an increase in marketing expenses as a result of increased spending on advertisements, however, the adverse impact of such an increase was mitigated by the gain of SR10 million from the sale of the company's property in Khobar.

The company also proposed a dividend payout of SR1.45 per share, totaling SR174 million, for the second quarter of 2022.

Topics: Saudi bookstore

Related

Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales
Business & Economy
Saudi Jarir Bookstore’s first-half profit slips to $148m on lower sales
Update Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares fall after profits drop to $114m in H1 
Business & Economy
Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore’s shares fall after profits drop to $114m in H1 

Latest updates

US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA
US crude stocks jump by nearly 9 million barrels: EIA
Challenges faced by youth in OIC countries must be addressed: Secretary general
Challenges faced by youth in OIC countries must be addressed: Secretary general
Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government
Online stores issued with improvement initiatives by Saudi government
Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’
Egypt joins GCC countries in demanding Netflix adheres to ‘societal values’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.